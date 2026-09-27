In short:

Warnings of diesel rationing and price spikes if the US goes ahead with an export ban described as a “worrying development” in the fuel market.

US President Donald Trump has said he backs calls from US politicians to restrict exports to relieve fuel prices inside the country.

What’s next?

The US midterm elections are in November and the Australian government is continuing to try to shore up supply from overseas partners.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-09-24/diesel-rationing-possible-within-weeks-if-us-goes-ahead-with-ban/107189268

https://britbrief.co.uk/business/energy/diesel-rationing-and-50mph-speed-limit-plans-could-return.html

Meanwhile, in New Zealand

From today, (in business news)

Local petrol and diesel prices are likely to remain under pressure this week, with the global benchmark Brent crude oil, remaining above US$104 a barrel.

That contrasted with the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate, which had fallen back over the past week to US$92 a barrel.

Reuters reported the widening spread between Brent, the international benchmark, and WTI was being partly driven by talk of a possible US ban on diesel exports.

The US is one of the world’s largest diesel exporters.

However, US motorists are experiencing record diesel prices, and there is political pressure ahead of the midterms to stop exports in a bid to ease the cost of living in the US.

Local New Zealand diesel prices are at their highest level since about May, at $3.18 a litre, according to fuel-monitoring site Gaspy.

That is up nearly 20 percent over the past 28 days.

Petrol, meanwhile, is nearing the $3.50 mark reached in April.

The price of 91 unleaded is up more than 15 percent over the past month to $3.44 a litre.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/business/1622320/petrol-and-diesel-prices-remain-under-pressure-as-oil-stays-high