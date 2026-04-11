Australia about to enter national oil lockdown after government caught exporting $68 billion of oil for freeRobin WestenraApr 11, 2026524Share524Share
While this is catch up news that is now common knowledge, it is no surprise to anyone to learn that the fossil fuel industry has governments by the balls..they got the coalition to cancel the resource rent tax as soon as they came into power, and recently to abandon net zero policies. And have soent millions to convince the greedy, the gullible, and the corrupt that climate change wasnt happening.
One silver lining…the tax regime mentioned enabled the development if the LNG industry which the present government are http://s.art