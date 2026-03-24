Seemorerocks

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Donna's avatar
Donna
13m

$100. Aussie dollars = $70. US dollars

$250. Aussie dollars = $175. US dollars

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Dav Eka's avatar
Dav Eka
1h

What all this pissing and moaning really says is that the genocidal fanatical murderers running Iran, left unchecked, will actually rule the world. Because the insane morons of running the west decided to commit economic suicide by going ‘green’ energy. Which really is no energy.

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