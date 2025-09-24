A Jury has CONVICTED Ryan Routh of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at a Golf Course in Florida.

Ryan Routh was convicted on all five counts he faced after jurors deliberated for two hours. The charge of attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

After the verdict was announced and jurors started leaving the courtroom, Routh grabbed a pen and attempted to stab himself in the neck with it, prompting U.S. Marshals to intervene,

They dragged him out of the courtroom, as his daughter, Sara Routh, screamed.

“Dad, I love you, don’t do anything,” she said, according to The Associated Press. “I’ll get you out. He didn’t hurt anybody.”