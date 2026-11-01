Ania K has done an extensive report on events in Poland

COUP D’ETAT IN POLAND?! ARE THEY PREPARING FOR THE PACIFICATION?! WHAT YOU DON’T KNOW...

A very important article cited by Ania from the Polish press

Source: wPolityce.pl · Editorial team · Published 31 October 2026

“We reveal!”

The editorial team says it has obtained a disturbing document from Polish Police Headquarters marked “VERY URGENT!”

Against the backdrop of what it describes as a forceful attack on the Constitutional Tribunal and growing public unrest, the police leadership has reportedly ordered central reserve units from across the country to be placed on immediate standby. These units are said to include riot-police platoons equipped with shotguns, submachine guns, gas launchers and night-vision equipment.

The article asks whether the authorities are preparing to use force against Poles defending the Constitution.

According to information the publication says it has received from the uniformed services, additional units from cities including Kraków, Rzeszów and Częstochowa are being sent to Warsaw. It claims the orders demonstrate that the government is prepared to use its strongest coercive measures.

Full operational readiness: firearms, submachine guns and gas launchers

The article says that a letter addressed to all regional police commanders and the Warsaw Metropolitan Police Commander orders the forces to remain fully available for immediate deployment. The stated period is 2–8 November 2026.

The equipment allegedly specified includes:

Handguns and submachine guns.

Shotguns and non-penetrating ammunition.

Backpack-mounted pepper-spray launchers and personal protective equipment.

Kevlar helmets and bulletproof vests.

Thermal-imaging and night-vision equipment, along with barrier equipment for each platoon.

The maximum available number of police vans and marked pick-up vehicles.

The article adds that each platoon is to have firearms transport cases, spare batteries for radio communications and fuel cards. The publication interprets these arrangements as preparation for prolonged operations aimed at suppressing resistance.

The authorities fear the people: a night-time assault on the Constitutional Tribunal escalates

The article connects the alleged mobilisation with what it calls a brutal assault on the Constitutional Tribunal.

It claims that police cordons, operating under cover of darkness, sealed off the Tribunal building on Aleja Szucha from its legitimate authorities. It says concerned citizens and opposition politicians, including Jarosław Kaczyński, subsequently gathered outside.

According to the article, President Karol Nawrocki’s return to Poland after interrupting a foreign visit to Senegal disrupted the plans of Donald Tusk’s government.

It further claims that, faced with mass public opposition and the firm position of lawyers—including the Ordo Iuris Institute, which it says has warned of a possible 20-year prison sentence for a coup d’état—the governing authorities are resorting to a show of force.

Where is the regime heading?

The publication argues that bringing heavily armed riot-police units from southern and eastern Poland into the capital is a scenario the country has not witnessed for decades.

It contrasts the government’s alleged response—police cordons, Kevlar helmets and submachine guns—with what it says should instead be dialogue and respect for the law.

The article concludes that attempting to crush civic resistance by force and intimidate the population demonstrates that the governing coalition has crossed a line.

It asks whether Donald Tusk’s government will use police formations against its own citizens who are defending the constitutional order. It ends by declaring that the coming days in Warsaw will be decisive for the future of Polish democracy.

https://wpolityce.pl/polityka/policja-potwierdza-informacje-o-mobilizacji-prewencji%2C288163?utm_source=chatgpt.com

The response of the Polish people on the streets to defend the Constitution

REVOLT WITHIN THE POLISH POLICE.

Donald Tusk: “It’s Russia, Russia, Russia”

From the globalist Guardian

Poland’s prime minister, Donald Tusk, has vowed to see through a contested overhaul of the country’s constitutional court, declaring that “in certain matters, there can be no compromise”.

In a prime-time television address on Saturday night, Tusk was defiant, despite overnight protests that saw riot police drafted to protect the court’s building, saying the shake-up was vital to restore a tribunal crippled by years of political disputes.

Paralysed for more than a decade, the court sat at the core of rule of law clashes between the rightwing Law and Justice (PiS) party and the EU during the party’s eight-year rule.

Since returning to office in 2023, the centre-right Tusk has sought to unwind those judicial changes, but his agenda has been frustrated by opposition-aligned presidents with extensive veto powers. Earlier this year, president Karol Nawrocki refused to swear in five judges approved by parliament.

The crisis flared again on Friday when a group of government-backed judges attempted to seize procedural control of the tribunal, suspending the PiS-appointed chief judge and deputy and prompting street protests.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/oct/31/donald-tusk-defends-overhaul-poland-constitutional-court-despite-protests

From RT

The power struggle between the country’s Euroskeptic president and pro-EU government escalated as riot police surrounded the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw

Police outside Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, Warsaw, October 30, 2026. © Agata Grzybowska / Anadolu via Getty Images

The longstanding power struggle between Poland’s right-wing, Euroskeptic president and its pro-EU government over control of the country’s top court escalated dramatically on Friday night as riot police surrounded the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw.

The latest stand-off was triggered by Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, a judge backed by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government, who ordered the suspension of the Constitutional Tribunal’s president, Bogdan Swieczkowski, and vice president, Bartlomiej Sochanski.

Police were deployed as an announcement of their suspensions appeared on the court’s website, from which their profiles were reportedly removed.

Shortly afterward, the tribunal’s official X account claimed that its website had been subjected to an “unlawful takeover” and insisted that both officials remained in their posts. “All persons participating in these actions are committing the crime of a coup d’état,” the account stated.

Piotrowska meanwhile assumed the role of acting head of the tribunal, citing her seniority as a judge. However, the court’s existing leadership disputes her authority and maintains that Swieczkowski remains its president.

Protesters gathered outside the court building, denouncing what they described as an attack on the tribunal by Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

“We are deeply saddened that Donald Tusk is taking us back several decades, reducing us to a second-class country,” Patryk Jaki, a PiS member of the European Parliament, said.

“Why is Donald Tusk doing this? His main reason is the Constitutional Tribunal’s ruling that Polish law takes precedence over European law,” he added, according to Onet.

According to the Polish Press Agency (PAP), Swieczkowski entered the tribunal’s grounds after his supporters cut through a gate lock with a circular saw. He subsequently left the grounds and called for calm.

Police, meanwhile, established an additional security cordon outside the courthouse. Three people were detained for climbing over the fence.

A locksmith, on the orders of Bogdan Święczkowski, cuts through the police barricades blocking the Constitutional Tribunal.

Police said they had deployed officers following requests from the prosecutor general and Korwin-Piotrowska. The requests cited possible threats to judges and staff and the risk of public disorder. Police denied entering the court building, saying their operations were confined to its grounds and surrounding public areas.

Tusk defended what he described as efforts to restore the rule of law following the previous government led by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party. “After years of lawlessness under PiS, this is a difficult, sometimes painful process that requires decisive action. There is no other way,” he wrote on X.

President Karol Nawrocki cut short a planned trip to Senegal and turned his plane around to return to Poland amid the escalating crisis.

After landing in Warsaw, Nawrocki held an emergency meeting with Zbigniew Kapinski, the head of Poland’s Supreme Court. After midnight, Nawrocki arrived at the tribunal, physically pushing his way past judges standing in the doorway, according to video footage on social media. There, he confronted both Piotrowska and her fellow coalition-backed appointees Krystian Markiewicz and Maciej Berek, telling them “you are not judges of the Constitutional Tribunal.”

In a statement later, he said that “the constitutional order of the Republic of Poland was violated and a constitutional body of state was forcibly seized” while urging parliamentary consultations to restore order.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, US Ambassador Tom Rose issued a cautiously worded statement, noting that “both sides offer sharply different accounts of what happened and why.” He urged all parties to avoid violence, warning that “the last thing Poland needs is a confrontation that spirals into something far worse.”

What caused Poland’s constitutional crisis?

The bitter dispute dates back to 2015, when the outgoing parliament, controlled by the pro-EU Civic Platform (PO), appointed five Constitutional Tribunal judges shortly before losing power. While the court subsequently ruled that only two out of five appointments were invalid, the EU-skeptic PiS government replaced all five.

During its eight years in power, PiS introduced sweeping judicial reforms and brought public broadcasters under tighter government control, triggering mass protests. The EU has also repeatedly criticized the party’s judicial reforms, accusing it of undermining judicial independence, while PiS defended them as necessary to strengthen Poland’s sovereignty and accused Brussels of interfering in the country’s internal affairs.

After returning to power in 2023, Tusk pledged to undo the PiS-era reforms, and his coalition refused to recognize the tribunal’s legitimacy. The standoff intensified after PiS-backed Karol Nawrocki won the presidency in 2025 and refused to administer the oath to five of eight tribunal judges elected by parliament in 2026.

How do Poland’s rival camps differ?

Law and Justice (PiS), led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski and which supports Nawrocki, is a nationalist-conservative party emphasizing Catholic traditions, family values, and national sovereignty. Its electoral strongholds have characteristically included rural areas and smaller towns. The party is skeptical of deeper EU integration and frequently clashes with Brussels, although it has not formally sought to withdraw from the bloc.

Civic Coalition, led by Tusk, is a centrist, liberal-conservative and strongly pro-EU alliance, with its electoral base concentrated in major cities. Tusk previously served as president of the European Council from 2014 to 2019. His current government also includes centrist and left-wing allies.

Both camps are strongly pro-NATO and pro-US, but Nawrocki is closely aligned with US President Donald Trump, who endorsed his presidential bid; Tusk is connected to the EU bureaucracy.

Both sides have supported Ukraine in its fight against Russia, but Nawrocki has taken a tougher line on Ukrainian refugees’ welfare benefits and demanded that Kiev stop honoring nationalist paramilitaries who collaborated with Nazi Germany during the early stages of the invasion of the Soviet Union and took part in massacres of Polish civilians in what is now western Ukraine.

On the contrary, Tusk has adopted a more conciliatory approach, emphasizing the importance of continued support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

On Cam: Polish Pres. Nawrocki ‘Manhandled’ By Riot Police After Mid-Flight Return; Tusk’s Coup Bid?

POLAND ERUPTS! President Karol Nawrocki cuts short his Senegal trip and rushes back to Warsaw as riot police guard the country's Constitutional Tribunal. Protesters clash with police outside the court, while Poland's top judicial institution accuses Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government of a "coup d'état".



Dramatic footage from Warsaw shows protesters attempting to push through a riot police cordon outside the Constitutional Tribunal. The confrontation comes amid an escalating power struggle over the court's leadership and the future of Poland's judiciary. The confrontation is the latest chapter in a long-running dispute over judicial independence and appointments to Poland's highest court.



From Prof Jiang