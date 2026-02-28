People have been asking “what next”? I have been telling people “what next?” until I was blue in the face - it might have even cost a friendship.

But THIS is what’ s next.

https://container-news.com/iran-closes-strait-of-hormuz-carriers-abandon-the-region/

Iran has reportedly closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to a joint attack by the United States and Israel.

Oil majors and trading houses have suspended crude oil, fuel, and liquefied natural gas shipments, with satellite images showing vessels accumulating near ports.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards issued orders for no passage through the Strait, though the UK Navy stated these orders are not legally binding and advised caution.

The US Navy warned against navigation in the area, and Greece’s shipping ministry advised vessels to avoid the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for 20% of global oil and large volumes of liquefied natural gas, with disruptions already affecting LNG tankers and posing risks to Qatari exports.

https://www.independent.co.uk/bulletin/news/strait-of-hormuz-closed-iran-us-attack-oil-gas-shipments-b2929548.html

Not only that…

From Press TV

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced that it destroyed a sophisticated American radar system stationed in Qatar as part of its retaliatory attacks targeting US bases and assets in the region.

A Saturday statement from the IRGC said the FP132 radar system, which was targeted in the attack, had a range of 5,000 km and had unique equipment to counter ballistic missiles.

According to a report by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency in 2013, the radar system was worth around $1.1 billion.

The statement said the system was “completely annihilated” in the massive missile attack.

The attack came as part of a coordinated response by Iranian armed forces to Israeli and US unprovoked aggression against Iran that took place early on Saturday.

The unprovoked attacks triggered a swift Iranian response, with IRGC and army missiles and drones targeting US military sites in at least seven regional countries, including Qatar.

Qatar hosts Al-Udeid, the largest US airbase in the region, and Iranian authorities had warned the base would become a target if Iranian territory were struck by the US or Israel.

Iran launched similar attacks on Al-Udeid in June after the US supported the Israeli aggression against Iran and carried out airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

IRGC’s public relations office said in a separate statement that at least 200 military personnel had been killed or injured in Iranian attacks on Saturday.

It added that several US and Israeli missiles failed to reach Iranian territory, landing in deserts and cities in Iraq and Persian Gulf countries.

Iran had previously warned the Persian Gulf countries not to allow their soil to be used in any act of aggression against the country.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in an interview with NBC on Saturday, said he had been in contact with his counterparts from the Persian Gulf countries and explained that the attacks targeted US bases in the region as a “defensive measure.”

“We could not simply sit back and watch,” Iran’s foreign minister asserted.

The Israeli-American aggression came in the middle of indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, mediated by the Omani government.

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/02/28/764835/iran-retaliatory-attack-completely-destorys-sophisticated-us-radar-system-qatar

The operations of Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) have been suspended indefinitely, according to a statement from Dubai Airports.

Earlier, the UAE authorities announced a “temporary and partial” closure of airspace after the Israeli-US attack on Iran and the Iranian retaliatory strike. In addition to Israel, Tehran simultaneously attacked several countries in the region where US bases are located. The UAE Ministry of Defense confirmed the missile attack. In Abu Dhabi, a person was killed when a downed missile landed.

Russian airlines Aeroflot and Pobeda canceled flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, scheduled for February 28. According to tour operators, there are currently up to 50,000 Russian tourists in the UAE.

This guy, Shanaka Anslem Pereira whines about the consequences of what Iran said it was going to do if it was attacked.

.Dubai International and Al Maktoum International both suspended all operations on February 28 per official Dubai Airports statement. Over 280 flights canceled. 250 more delayed. The airspace that handles more international passengers than any hub on the planet went dark this morning because Iranian ballistic missiles were flying through it.



Now read the airline list and understand the scale of what just broke.



Emirates. Grounded. Etihad. Grounded. Qatar Airways. Suspended all flights to and from Doha after Qatari airspace closed. Air India. Every single flight to every destination in the entire Middle East. Suspended indefinitely. Turkish Airlines. Suspended flights to Bahrain, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Syria, Qatar, and the UAE until at least March 2. Lufthansa. Dubai suspended. Air France. Tel Aviv and Beirut suspended. Wizz Air. Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman suspended until March 7. British Airways. Affected. Virgin Atlantic. Affected. Japan Airlines. Affected. Norwegian Air, LOT Polish, Scandinavian Airlines, Aegean, Iberia, Air Arabia, PIA, Saudia, Air Algerie. All affected. All grounded or rerouting.



This is not a regional disruption. This is the global aviation network breaking at one of its most critical nodes.



Dubai is not just an airport. It is the single largest connecting hub between Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Every flight from Mumbai to London, from Singapore to Frankfurt, from Nairobi to New York that routes through the Gulf is now either canceled, delayed, or burning extra fuel on thousand-mile detours around closed airspace. IndiGo just suspended flights to Almaty, Baku, Tashkent, and Tbilisi until March 28. Not March 2. March 28. A month of Central Asian connectivity erased because Iranian missiles crossed the flight paths.



The cost is compounding by the hour. Rerouted flights burn more fuel when oil is spiking past 100 dollars a barrel because the same conflict that closed the airspace is threatening the strait that moves 21 million barrels a day. Airlines are paying surge prices for fuel to fly longer routes around a war zone that did not exist yesterday morning. Every hour the airspace stays closed, the losses multiply across carriers already operating on thin margins.



And here is what nobody is calculating yet. Dubai’s economy runs on connectivity. Tourism. Trade. Finance. Logistics. All of it depends on DXB being open. The UAE just absorbed an act of war on its sovereign territory with a civilian killed in Abu Dhabi from missile debris. The country that built its entire economic model on being the safe, neutral, connected hub of the Middle East is now closed for business because the country it had no quarrel with fired missiles through its airspace.



Iran did not just attack military bases this morning. Iran shut down the economic engine of the Gulf.



That is a cost Tehran cannot afford to repay and the UAE will not forget.

Iran’s True Promise 4: ‘The end of US bases in West Asia’