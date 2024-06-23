I started the day with this report from Hal Turner.

It turns out that this attack was carried out with full participation of the Americans (all the Ukrainians would have done if to have pulled the trigger).

If reports are accurate, the Russians destroyed the incoming missiles but it was the fragments that killed and injured folk on the beach in Sevastopol.

Videos below show the vicious Ukrainian NAZI government has fired U.S.-Supplied ATACMS against civilians on a beach in Sevastopol, Crimea, Russia. At least 3 people have been killed - including young children - and upwards of 100 have been injured. Another war crime by the Kiev NAZIS and their Nazi Collaborators in the Untied States government.

In this video, you can hear the dull thuds of multiple cluster munitions impacting the sand, exploding, and hurling shrapnel into the innocent families on the beach:

In this video, wounded and bloody beachgoers are tended-to by their fellow civilians before official help arrives. What appears to be one dead woman can be seen briefly in the video:

The Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakarova, said the following:

"The date for such a strike was not chosen by chance — it was Trinity Sunday. And we perfectly understand what lies at the core of the Kiev regime’s essence — a deep-seated hatred for everything related to Russia, and Russian culture. And, of course, Orthodoxy and Christianity as a whole. These literally ritualistic — and I believe that's what they can be called — crimes they commit, coincide with major holidays."

Statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense:

Full statement of the Russian Defense Ministry on the Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol:



Today at 12:15 p.m. a deliberate terrorist missile attack was carried out on the city of Sevastopol by five American ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster warheads;



Four US-made ATACMS missiles were intercepted;



The detonation of the fragmentation warhead of a fifth US-made missile in mid-air resulted in numerous casualties among civilians in Sevastopol;



All flight assignments for US ATACMS operational-tactical missiles are entered by US specialists based on the US's own satellite intelligence data;



Therefore, responsibility for the deliberate missile strike on civilians in Sevastopol lies primarily with the United States, which supplied these weapons to Ukraine, and with the Zelensky regime, from whose territory this strike was carried out;



Such actions will not go unanswered.

UPDATE 12:21 PM EDT --

It was an AMERICAN Drone that provided intelligence and targeting coordinates for the ATACMS missile attack upon Sevastopol earlier today. Here is the flight path of the American Drone, callsign FORTE15:

DEATH TOLL UPDATE:

3 LITTLE KIDS AND 2 ADULTS KILLED - SEVASTOPOL ATTACK DEATH TOLL RISES: Governor of Crimean city Razvozhayev (left vid) confirms at least 5 innocent civilians murdered by American missile targeting beachgoers, adding that wounded children heading to Moscow for world-class emergency treatment and Putin has ordered federal authorities to assist with helping injured. 27 OF THE 100 OR SO INJURED, ARE ALSO CHILDREN.



Lamestream rag Telegraph newspaper in the UK decides to cover war crime but calls missile "Ukrainian ATACMS" (right pic) in revolting attempt to distance Washington from its role in directly supplying weaponry and conducting reconnaissance for terror attack...

VIDEO: Blood-stained beach:

UPDATE 4:10 PM EDT --

Dmitry Medvedev, Seputy Chairman, Russian Federation Council (i.e. Senate):

“The US bastards are supplying banderovtsy with cluster munitions and help them to take aim at targets. The Kiev bastards are choosing a beach filled with civilians as their target and press the button.

Both will burn in hell; hopefully, not just in the sacral flames, but even before that, in the earthly fire.



What happened is not military actions but a sneaky and vile terrorist attack against our people; moreover, it occurred on an Orthodox holiday, just like the massacre that extremists had carried out in Dagestan. Which is why now we do not differentiate between any of them, whether it is the American authorities, bandera regime or insane fanatics.



My deepest condolences go to the families of the deceased. I wish the wounded the soonest recovery.”

Kiev has struck the Crimean city with US-supplied ATACMS missiles, killing four people and injuring more than 120

A view shows bloodied sun loungers following a Ukrainian missile attack amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Sevastopol, Republic of Crimea, Russia. © Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

The city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Russia came under a massive Ukrainian missile attack on Sunday. Kiev’s forces used several US-made ATACMS equipped with cluster warheads in the strike, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Most of the missiles were shot down by Russian air defenses, but one, which was also hit, veered off course and detonated over the city. The missile’s “warhead explosion mid-air led to numerous civilian casualties,” the Defense Ministry said.

According to the Russian authorities, at least four people, including two children, were killed in the incident. More than 120 civilians, including 27 children, were injured.

Western media

UPDATES death toll to four, Putin call

Russia on Sunday said the United States had responsibility for a Ukrainian missile attack on Russian-annexed Crimea, which it said killed four people, including two children, and wounded over 100.

A missile exploded above a beach area of the city of Sevastopol, firing shrapnel at people relaxing there, Russian-appointed officials said.

Russia's defence ministry said Washington and Kyiv bore "responsibility for a deliberate missile strike on peaceful residents", which it said used US-supplied ATACMS missiles… [ ]

Meanwhile…

BREAKING: A report of a group of armed men who opened fire in a synagogue in the city of Derbent, located in the Republic of Dagestan. According to the announcement of the Ministry of the Interior of Russia, a policeman was killed in the incident

The Russians believe that an ISIS squad carried out the attack

At least one police officer has been killed in a series of armed attacks in Dagestan

Two churches and a synagogue have come under attack in the southern Russian region of Dagestan, local police said in a statement on Sunday. Unidentified assailants opened fire on the buildings with automatic firearms before fleeing the scene, according to a statement published on Telegram.

At least one officer was killed in the incident, the police stated, adding that the authorities are still trying to obtain more information on the casualties.

The suspects drove away in a white Volkswagen Polo, the police said, adding that they are currently searching for the vehicle.

Police officers were also attacked in Makhachkala – Dagestan’s capital and the region’s biggest city. An assault on a traffic police station in the city center claimed one officer’s life and left six more injured, the authorities said. The shootout resulted in no civilian casualties, according to preliminary information.

A video of the incident supposedly from witnesses surfaced on social media. It shows at least three black-clad men shooting at cars in the middle of a street. Loud gunfire can be heard in the background.

The assailants in Derbent reportedly broke into the Orthodox church and killed a local priest by slitting his throat, said Shamil Khadulaev, the head of the regional public oversight committee which monitors the observance of human rights in prisons. Other regional authorities have not commented on this information.

The synagogue was reportedly set on fire. Videos and photos have surfaced on social media purporting to show the building engulfed in flames.