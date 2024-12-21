Summary:

At least 2 dead

At least 60 injured

The suspect is a 50-year-old Saudi doctor who first came to Germany in 2006

Suspect has been arrested .

"Lone perpetrator"

It's a twist that is incredibly convenient for the current failing progressive government in Germany as they face a severe political backlash for their open border immigration policies and a rising tide of populism. The primary suspect in the Christmas Market terror attacks in Magdeburg, a doctor and refugee from Saudi Arabia, is allegedly also a supporter of the right-wing AfD party, Tommy Robinson, Elon Musk and Alex Jones according to authorities.

50-year-old Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, a specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy from the Saudi Arabian city of Hofuf, moved to Germany in 2006 and lives in Bernburg. He has been recognized as a refugee since 2016. Taleb is a critic of Islamist governments and a pro-asylum activist for people seeking to escape oppressive Sharia law. Reports claim the Saudi Government may have tried to extradite him multiple times, which Germany refused.

German authorities cite posts by the suspect on X showing support for the AfD and popular anti-mass immigration figures.

In June, he retweeted AfD party leader Alice Weidel: 'The left are crazy. We need the AfD to protect the police from them.'

He also retweeted AfD activist Naomi Seibt with the following quote: 'Tyranny is based on the docility of cowards. I choose to be brave.'

Posts cited as "pro-Tommy Robinson and pro-Elon Musk" are better represented as anti-censorship and an observation on the speech restrictions enforced by the German government.

At the same time, Taleb argued that Germany wasn't doing enough to support asylum seekers from Saudi Arabia and that they were engaged in "crimes" against refugees:

Another tweet from 2006 after Taleb arrived in Germany suggests hostile intent against his new home:

He was arrested following the market crash which took place at 7:04pm in the city of Magdeburg, according to unidentified government officials in the state of Saxony-Anhalt who spoke to the dpa news agency.

It goes without saying, but the ideological standards are completely contradictory, bordering on the suspicious.

Why would an Arab refugee who wants to secure asylum for people trying to escape oppressive regimes in countries like Saudi Arabia also support a party like the AfD which is seeking to shut German borders and end the flood of migrants from Muslim countries?

And, if he is truly anti-Muslim, why would he drive a car through a Christmas Market where he is most likely to kill native Germans and non-Muslims? Trying to determine a motive is a mind boggling prospect.

Reports suggest that Taleb was critical of the German government's antagonism towards anti-Islam activists, but this still does not explain his alleged actions. His recent social media resume reads like a schizophrenic cartoon character; but the media descriptions of him are a perfect amalgam of all the political positions that the progressive German establishment would like to demonize.

Currently, the German government is debating a move to ban the AfD from participating in upcoming elections. The AfD is currently the second most popular party in Germany and leftists are fearful that the movement could defeat them and disrupt their mass immigration agenda. Leftist governments across Europe and the UK have been engaging in a subversive campaign to thwart democratic elections and prevent the public from voting for right wing candidates.

It would not be surprising to see more attacks like the Christmas Market in Germany, blamed on populist and right wing supporters. After all, it makes perfect sense that conservatives who are winning would suddenly engage in a terror campaign that might ruin their political chances for years to come and hand victory over to the progressive establishment.

Following the horrific terrorist attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, an odd narrative is emerging in the German media.

Saudi Arabia has claimed that they repeatedly warned the German government about the perpetrator, yet he was still roaming free and able to plough a car into hundreds of people Friday night.

Latest reports say that 200 people have been injured and five people, including a small child, tragically killed in the attack, footage of which was caught on CCTV and quickly spread online.

The murderer who drive the vehicle was arrested and it quickly emerged that he is a fugitive from Saudi who has remarkably been living in asylum in Germany with citizenship for 18 years….

https://modernity.news/2024/12/21/strange-narrative-emerging-in-horrific-christmas-market-attack/

Who is Taleb Al Abdulmohsen?

Here is what is emerging

Taleb Al Abdulmohsen featured on BBC

Taleb Al Abdulmohsen, the 50-year-old Saudi national and Zionist accused of carrying out a bloody attack against scores of German families in Magdeburg on Friday, was once featured by the BBC for running a Saudi refugee program.

Abdulmohsen can be heard in an interview attacking the Saudi government for alleged human rights abuses, and claims that most of those that approach him are women seeking liberation from Sunni cultural norms.

SOURCE: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p07g2vrp

These next two articles are from German authors

The attack is likely to intensify calls for greater restrictions on free speech — and even for the AfD to be banned outright

THOMAS FAZI

DEC 21, 2024

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through Germany, a terror attack unfolded yesterday at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, claiming the lives of at least two individuals, including a child, and injuring 68 others. Initially, Alternative for Germany (AfD) supporters — in Germany and abroad — seized on the attack, which displayed all the hallmarks of Islamist extremism, to criticise the German government’s pro-immigration policies, especially after it emerged that the suspect was a man from Saudi Arabia. “When will this madness end?” asked Alice Weidel, chair of the AfD. Elon Musk weighed in as well, targeting German authorities and calling for chancellor Olaf Scholz’s resignation. Overall, the attack appeared poised to boost support for the AfD in the upcoming German elections.

However, in a surprising twist of events, it has emerged that the suspect, Taleb Al Abdulmohsen, is, in fact, an anti-Islam ex-Muslim — and AfD supporter himself. Al Abdulmohsen has been living in Germany since 2006 and was granted refugee status in 2016. His social media activity indicates a strong anti-Islam stance and support for AfD’s policies, particularly concerning immigration and cultural assimilation. He was vocal about his belief that Germany should protect its borders against illegal migration, particularly from regions associated with Islamic fundamentalism. His public statements suggest that he views uncontrolled immigration as a threat to German society, advocating for stringent border controls and expressing disdain for what he perceived as the country’s leniency towards Muslim immigrants. He is also a fervent Israel supporter.

This latest development means that the attack’s impact could differ significantly from initial predictions. Far from bringing grist to AfD’s mill, the attack is likely to reinforce the establishment’s narrative that the party represents a dangerous threat to democracy, potentially leading to a backlash against the AfD, with voters associating the party with extremism and terrorism, thereby affecting its electoral prospects negatively. At the same time, the incident might polarise the electorate further, with some AfD supporters feeling vindicated by the attack in their support for the party. This polarisation could lead to unpredictable voter behavior in the upcoming elections, scheduled for February, with potential shifts in alliances and policy focus among the political spectrum.

Much will depend on how the AfD, the other parties and the government decide to respond to the incident. The attack will likely be used to justify increased scrutiny and monitoring of the AfD, already under surveillance by Germany’s intelligence services due to suspected extremist tendencies, especially if the party attempts to exploit the attack to further its anti-immigration stance. Furthermore, the attack is likely to intensify calls for greater restrictions on free speech — and even for the AfD to be banned outright. Just two days ago, the German parliament’s lower house, the Bundestag, approved a modification of the constitution in a bid to stop “extremists and populists” — i.e., the AfD — from influencing the federal constitutional court.

Overall, the impact of this attack is likely to be profound. Indeed, it’s hard not to see this as an attempt to influence the upcoming elections. For now, the mainstream establishment seems to be the primary beneficiary, but in these turbulent times, anything remains possible.

Authored by Eugyppius via eugyppius.com,

German democracy, which has existed undeterred since 1949 but is somehow always shaken to its foundations whenever anybody sings the wrong song or holds a televised debate with the wrong person, is once again on life support.

Christian Lindner, head of the market-liberal Free Democrats, did much to trigger the present catastrophe on December 1st, when he said that the Free Republic should “dare more Milei and more Musk”. Because there is little distinction between praising Milei and Musk and demanding the return of National Socialism, there ensued a brief period of establishment hyperventilation.

Less than a week later, CDU chief and probable future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz did his part to denounce Lindner’s political wrongthink in a statement to Deutschlandfunk:

So neither the Argentinian President nor, how shall I put it, the American entrepreneur Elon Musk – let’s put it plainly – are role models for German politics in my view. I don’t see where we can find similarities in German politics. What Christian Lindner meant will probably remain his secret.

The next day, Merz repeated the same denunciations, only more harshly, explaining to one of our extremely adult and far-sighted pantsuit talkshow hosts that “To be honest, I was completely appalled that Christian Lindner made that comparison.” Milei, Merz said, is “really trampling on the people there”.

Yesterday, all of this came to the notice of the (honestly rather tiresome) influencer Naomi Seibt, who posted a video statement to X rehearsing all of this old news to her largely American audience.

Elon Musk then brought down the hammer on the German democratic order, retweeting Seibt’s video and remarking that “Only the AfD can save Germany”.

Today a lot of very important and influential people got out of bed and took to their keyboards to denounce Musk’s election interference. His statement might be illegal, at any rate it is very likely fascist and certainly it is beyond the pale for an American to voice an opinion about German politics. Germans absolutely never, ever, utter the slightest word about American politics and certainly would never advance negative opinions about the American President in the middle of an election campaign. Our Foreign Office would never try to fact-check an American presidential debate! Our journalists would never depict President Donald Trump dressed as a Ku Klux Klan member or offering the Hitler salute or decapitating the Statue of Liberty! That’s just not done!

Like a great stream of green diarrhoea, the outrage is pouring forth. Matthias Gebauer, who writes for Der Spiegel, observes that “Elon Musk… is openly promoting the AfD” and concludes that “Putin is not the only one who loves this party”. Erik Marquardt, head of the Green faction in the European Parliament, says that “The EU Commission and EU member states should no longer stand by and watch as billionaires misuse media and algorithms to influence elections and strengthen and normalise Right-wing extremists”. This “is an attack on democracy”, and “has nothing to do with freedom of expression”. Dennis Radtke, CDU representative in the European Parliament, concludes that “Musk… is declaring war on democracy” and that “the man is a menace”. We are also under siege via “interference from Putin”; “the erosion of our democracy is being fuelled from both within and without”. Julian Röpcke, who writes for BILD, believes that “This is interference in the German election campaign by a tech billionaire who uses algorithms to decide what gets heard”. If Germany does not “respond with penalties, there will be no help for our eroding democracy”.

Jonas Koch, at Die Zeit, complains that “the richest man in the world is now campaigning for Right-wing populists in Germany”.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has spoken out in favour of the Alternative for Germany party in the German Parliamentary election campaign. “Only the AfD can save Germany,” he wrote on his online service X.

You can almost see Mr. Koch before you, clasping his pearls. He notes that the Government is doing its best to weather this unprecedented assault on the German republic. He quotes longsuffering Government spokesperson Christian Hoffmann saying that “It’s not the first time that Elon Musk has commented on German politics”. Olaf Scholz, he notes, “has been concerned about… X since Musk assumed control of it”, but he has inexplicably not yet decided to delete Government X accounts.

Nor is this Musk’s only sin against all that is right, free and good:

Musk is not only increasingly involved in politics in the U.S., where he is advising U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and is to head a commission to reduce Government spending. He is also exerting influence in the U.K. He recently announced a donation of up to $100 million to the Right-wing populists around Brexit pioneer Nigel Farage. As early as the summer, Musk had praised the AfD after the European elections. The party was labelled as Right-wing extremist, “but the political positions of the AfD that I have read about do not sound extremist”, he wrote on X.

Der Spiegel agrees that this is “Not the first time that this super-rich man has interfered in German politics”.

Musk “repeatedly takes potshots at Germany”, he has “insulted” such national saints as “the former Chancellor Angela Merkel”, he has “criticised Chancellor Olaf Scholz”, and most ominously of all he has “even responded to tweets from the far-Right Thuringian AfD leader Björn Höcke”.

He responded to Höcke! Imagine that! It is just the height of political depravity, all that responding.

Now the billionaire and confidant of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has tweeted again…

Tweeted again! The absolute madman! Will he never stop?

…and made a barely concealed election recommendation for the AfD. “Only the AfD can save Germany,” Musk claimed in a tweet. … Under Trump, Musk is set to become co-head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency. The goal of the institution: to reduce bureaucracy, eliminate regulations and cut spending. This could result in Musk weakening or even abolishing those rules that personally limit him.

That’s right, Musk wants to make American Government more efficient so that he can suspend elections and establish himself as American dictator. It takes truly perceptive journalists, like whoever wrote this unsigned Spiegel screed, to see through his clever lies.

Musk constantly uses X for political influence. He not only interferes in German politics from there, but also tries to exert pressure on U.S. Congressmen. … Since Wednesday, he has fired off various tweets to fuel the U.S. budget dispute. He also recently received representatives of the British far-Right [sic] party Reform U.K. at Trump’s private residence Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

He is like a little antidemocratic Hitler, is Elon Musk, just tweeting whatever he wants, receiving guests, influencing… things.

But the gold medal for most outrageous reaction must go to Florian Harms, Editor-in-Chief of t-online. Harms writes for a slightly downmarket publication and so he has to enact more indignation than everybody else.

“This sentence is an outrage,” Harms declares.

There’s always a lot going on on the big-shot platform X. Since Ober-Big-Shot Elon Musk bought the social media company and reprogrammed its algorithms to inject poison, most posts there have devolved into unfounded claims, wild insults or outrageous nonsense. You can safely ignore it. Unfortunately, what the “Grökraz” himself posts on X cannot be ignored. This Friday, our “greatest Croesus of all time” felt compelled to intervene in the German federal election campaign with a one-liner: “Only the AfD can save Germany.” … That’s his prerogative; after all, anyone can now post nonsense on his platform.

Harms is clearly highly opposed to platforms where anyone can just post anything. People should only be allowed to post things of which Harms approves. Particularly someone like Musk should not be allowed to just post whatever he wants, because Musk is “a global entrepreneur” and therefore “bears special responsibility”:

His words carry weight because they influence international politics, stock markets and social moods. More than 208 million people follow Musk on X; he has configured the digital machines so that his posts are displayed more often than others. This gives his radical views a disproportionate amount of attention, which is how he makes politics – without democratic legitimisation.

Vast swathes of the German corporate sector denounce the AfD all the time without the slightest “democratic legitimisation”, and as far as I know Harms has never complained about that even once. If Musk were attacking AfD, of course, Harms would be totally thrilled with it.

The so-called Alternative for Germany is a crazy party… [A] growing number of its officials are Right-wing radicals and enemies of democracy. This is well known and can be read in in the various reports by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

German political discourse is so insane, I always feel slightly ashamed translating this stuff for you. It feels like dishing out embarrassing family secrets.

Only someone who is either clueless or maliciously intent on spreading misinformation would think that this party alone could contribute something constructive for the good of Germany. Unfortunately, based on everything we’ve heard from Elon Musk in recent months, we have to assume the latter. This man wants to undermine constitutional and democratic institutions, abolish the welfare state and create a Darwinian world in which the law of the jungle applies. It’s bad enough that he is now gaining so much influence in the USA. This must not happen in Germany. … Democratic politicians should… refute Musk’s claim. And… they should take a particularly critical look at future investments by Musk’s companies in this country. Consumers also bear a responsibility: Anyone who is still considering buying a Tesla must accept the accusation of supporting a destroyer of democracy. [emphasis mine]

This is all so boundlessly ridiculous, it’s like the entire country is suffering from borderline personality disorder.

If any of these people sincerely believe that Musk’s tweet will have any influence on the German elections in February, they are clinically insane. The only thing here that might influence something is the unceasing hysteria of German establishment discourse, which seems intent on alienating powerful figures at the centre of empire, all for the indecent and passing thrill of a cheap moral orgasm. Any political order that is truly threatened by a six-word remark from anybody – even should it come from the wealthiest, most antidemocratic, fascistic and powerful man in the world – is not a political order worth having.