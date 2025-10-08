Oct 08, 2025

In this post, I am reviewing this AT&T patent from 2018 discussing the wireless surveillance of brain activity as well as the changing of thoughts and brain function from the cell phone to the brain. They call the human brain the Neurological Area Network from which the neurosignals of the brain are monitored.

I have warned about cell phones for a long time as a surveillance device and a weapons system. In the article below I described my experience of getting an intelligence cybersecurity expert to sweep my surroundings for safety purposes after having developed Havanna symptoms. The results were illuminating, and cleaning my environment, including getting rid of my smart phone, have stopped all such symptoms. This in my mind has been one of the most important substacks I have shared in self defense from SMART weapons:

Lessons In Cybersecurity And Electromagnetic Radiation Mitigation - Or How We Are Surrounded By Weapons Systems

The patent Abstract states:

Methods, systems, and products provide interfaces between intrahost networks and interhost networks within biological hosts. Neuroregional translations are performed to route communications to and from the biological hosts. Biore­gional translations may also be performed to route commu­nications to and from the biological hosts.

The reference publications listed are about WIRELESS MIND CONTROL and BRAIN MACHINE INTERFACES.

Le, Tan, A Headset that reads your brainwaves, TEDGlobal, Jul. 2010, 8 pages. Lebedev et al., “Brain-machine interface: past, present and future,” ScienceDirect, Trends in Neurosciences, vol. 29 No. 9, Jul. 21, 2006, 11 pages. Fields, R. Douglas, “Mind Control by Cell Phone,” Scientific American, May 7, 2008, 8 pages. Kim, Gookhwa, et al., “ZigBee-based Wireless Neuro-Stimulator for Improving Stoke Recovery,” Experimental Neurobiology, vol. 19, pp. 165-172, Dec. 2010. Yong, Ed, “Mind control goes wireless,” Not Exactly RocketScience,Jun. 27, 2011, 4 pages.

Both your biological signals from your body area network and your signals from your brain waves are being monitored. What makes up these networks? The nano and microrobots and technologies in the blood I have been showing, that are using the human blood as a battery and make vaccinated individuals. That is not even needed with this technology - your brain waves and your heart electrical system emit a frequency signal which can be decoded and sent to the network and can be routed to another person. Translated that means your thoughts get read and your thoughts can be sent to someone else via a cell phone. If you weaponize that, any adversary can send their throughts to your brain. How about someone sending you messages to kill yourself? That is called remote assassination and has been described by CIA and DARPA Insider Dr Robert Duncan as an Intelligence Assassination program - this is how people get suicided - remotely murdered.

Project Soul Catcher By Dr. Robert Duncan - CIA Capabilities Of Mind and Soul Hacking

Here is how this works:

The same thing can be done with biological signals. Your motor control of your body, your heart rate, your breathing, all of this can be remotely hacked from a cell phone.

Thoughts are stored with the identity and mapped with the specific regions of the brain. This is BIG BROTHER THOUGHT POLICE. Now you can be punished for thinking against the system and your local cell phone provider is the police apparatus.

The Surveillance interface are phones, monitors and other devices.

The technology itself is described to be usable for humans and animals. I don’t know too many animals that carry a cell phone from AT&T, but the point is that surveillance for all living systems is possible and desired. After all, Noah Yuval Harari, spokesperson of the WEF considers humans “hackable animals” and technocrats have predicted that to a super-intelligent AI humans would be seen as disposable pets.

I have shown you the ChatGPT conversation that clearly elaborates on this plan - first of surveillance, then transhumanism, then extermination. Remember that anything that can read your biometrics via frequency emission also can send and edit into your biometrics, meaning it can be weaponized by any diabolical mind. All convenient smart technologies are DUAL PURPOSE - meaning they can be used to make you addicted to your convenience and as a weapon to control or eliminate you.

A Conversation With Chat GPT About Transhumanist AI Agenda and Timeline to Total Enslavement/Extermination. There is ONLY one Solution, Humanity Must Awaken.

FIG. 1 is a simplified schematic illustrating an environment in which exemplary embodiments may be imple­mented. FIG. 1 illustrates a neurological area network 20 and a body area network 22 of a biological host 24. The biological host 24 is illustrated as a human woman 26, but 45 the biological host 24 may be any animal or other living organism. Whatever the biological host 24, science has shown that electrical signals are transmitted throughout the brain and body. Neuroscientists, for example, have shown that neurological signals 28 are transmitted along the neu-rological area network 20 in the brain. Medical science has also shown that biological signals 30 are transmitted throughout the body of the biological host 24. The biological signals 30, for example, are transmitted between the tissue, cells, organs, and nervous system in the biological host 24.

Please note embodiments have wireless and/or Bluetooth capability. Remember that vaccinated individuals are emitting a MAC address detectable by Bluetooth scanners.

If you have not seen my interview with Dr. Pedro Chavez who was featured in the documentary Blutruth, showing how the vaccinated are emitting MAC addresses even from their grave sites:

Blue Tooth Mac Address Phenomenon From COVID 19 Shots - Conversation with Dr. Pedro Chavez From COMUSAV. Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 30

Exemplary embodiments may be applied regardless of networking environment. As the above paragraphs mentioned, the communications network 40 may be a wireless network having cellular, WI-FI®, and/or BLUETOOTH® capability.

I will stop here. You can read further on your own. Get rid of your cell phone. Get instead something like a Nokia tracfone where you can remove the lithium battery. Only if you remove the battery can the tracking no longer occur. You can live without a smart phone, but may not survive this war as yourself with your soul intact with it. Get rid of your smart devices. Any of them can alter and hack you. This data is being monitored by the very AI systems that have announced they want to exterminate humanity. They tell you what they plan, they have injected the infrastructure for this plan into humanity, its in government documents. How much evidence do people need until they believe it and take action?

Are you willing to die for the fools that tell you self assembly nanotechnology and technocratic transhumanism is not real?