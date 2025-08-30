The committee also suggested parents may not be consulted and wouldn’t need to consent to their child’s death via MAiD

MAiD for mental illness

October 25, 2023 • by Igor Chudov

I apologize for using the oxymoronic term “assisted suicide for babies” in the title. An infant is not self-aware and cannot “commit suicide.” Infants want to live, eat, and be held by their parents. And yet, the Quebec College of Physicians wants to expand the Canadian “Medical Assistance in Dying” program to infants.

Watch Dr. Louis Roy, from the Quebec College of Physicians, telling the Commons’ Special Joint Committee of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) on Oct. 7 that his organization believes MAID can be appropriate for infants up to age one who are born with “severe malformations.”

And we continue to single out the nazis for vilification?