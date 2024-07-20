by Alex Newman

January 2, 2018

Longtime Donald Trump advisor and confidante Roger Stone warned that the globalist establishment would do everything in its power to stop the president from draining the swamp, even if it means taking him out John F. Kennedy style. With the “mainstream” media’s credibility gone, and the Deep State feeling threatened in an unprecedented way, the “globalist cabal” is desperate and willing to do anything necessary to get rid of Trump, who is shown here with Stone. But it is not over yet.

The Deep State’s “Plan A,” Stone said, is the imploding “investigation” into alleged “Russian collusion” by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. If and when that fails, which Stone suggested was likely, the establishment would move to “Plan B.” In essence, that plot would involve trying to get a majority of Trump’s cabinet to declare him unfit for office. This would allow Trump to be removed under the U.S. Constitution’s 25th Amendment — another scheme Stone said would probably flop. Last but not least, though, if all else fails, Stone warned of “Plan C”: Killing the president.

In a wide-ranging interview with The New American magazine at his Florida studio, Stone offered insight into Trump — and into his enemies and their tactics. “It’s easy to forget that the shocking upset that Donald Trump pulled off has never been forgotten or acknowledged by the globalist cabal that has really infected both of our major parties,” he explained. “I say that as someone who is a sentimental Republican, but a Republican in the mold of Barry Goldwater who wanted government out of the bedroom, out of the boardroom, that believed in peace through strength, not, you know, neocons cruising the globe looking for expensive wars to profiteer in and stick our nose in.”

“So I reached the conclusion, with the nomination of Mitt Romney — Council on Foreign Relations and a certified globalist in the Bush tradition — that the old Republican Party was dead,” Stone said. Donald Trump’s election, he continued, represented the “hostile takeover of the old Republican Party, which we now hope to remake in his image as a party that stands for economic nationalism, that stands for putting American interests ahead of globalist interests, and re-affirms our sovereign rights as Americans.”

“He’s a shock to the system,” added Stone, a legendary political operative known for “dirty tricks” who, in addition to his longtime relationship with Trump, has served as a senior campaign aide to Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Senator Bob Dole, and others. “Now, I think the establishment, at this time, when the president has just passed his tax cut, has cut these regulations — so you see a record stock market, you see unemployment at all time lows, you see a booming housing market — it’s easy to misread the deep enmity and hatred that the globalists and the Insiders have for this president, and to underestimate their resolve to remove him.”

If all else fails, Stone believes the Deep State would, in fact, attempt to murder the president. “Having written books on the Kennedy assassination, having highlighted the attempted assassination of president Ronald Reagan by people deeply associated with the Bush family, I think the establishment has Plan A, Plan B, and Plan C,” he said.

“Plan A is very clearly a take-down by the illegitimate Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who was appointed not by Jeff Sessions, not at the direction of the president, but by this fellow Rosenstein, who is a close associate of Mueller and [disgraced former FBI boss James] Comey, and who is a globalist Bush insider, a liberal Republican, who somehow got the number two position in the Trump Justice Department,” Stone warned, saying the establishment was now hoping Trump would fire Mueller to regain the upper hand.

Unfortunately for the Deep State, Stone said, it looks less and less likely that Mueller will succeed in bringing down Trump. That is, at least in part, because of the explosive revelations surrounding what Stone called the “naked partisanship and the bias of Mueller and his partisan hit squad.” Indeed, the Mueller team is completely discredited already, Stone explained.

Among other issues, Stone pointed to the revelations about Peter Strzok, the top FBI agent on Mueller’s Special Counsel task force purporting to investigate alleged links between Trump and the Kremlin. In text messages sent to a colleague, Strzok was extremely critical of Trump, even discussing the creation of an “insurance policy” in case Trump won the election. Stone also cited revelations about the campaign contributions from individuals on the task force to the Clintons and the Obamas. In addition, Stone noted that a lawyer for Ben Rhodes, “one of the people involved in Obama’s crimes of illegal surveillance against Donald Trump,” is a member of the task force.

“The fraudulent nature of the Mueller probe is becoming more and more apparent,” Stone continued, suggesting that there should be some “additional examination” of a suspiciously timed death that allowed Mueller to acquire all Trump’s campaign records. Stone did not elaborate on that point.

The other thing that is becoming more and more apparent, he said, is that “neither Mr. Mueller nor the House nor the Senate Intelligence committees nor the Judiciary committees in those bodies have been able to find any evidence of Russian collusion.”

“Sorry, but Don Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer that provided nothing is perfectly legal and proper,” Stone said. “There’s nothing wrong with it. She produced no evidence, but what we did learn is that she was in the country thanks to the Obama FBI, without a visa, and she was popping up and being photographed at Hillary rallies and in John McCain’s office. She’s a Quisling! It’s a set up! She’s a spy. She delivered nothing. It’s an attempt to entrap Donny Jr. in a meeting that’s perfectly innocuous and perfectly legal.”

So, Mueller’s “investigation” is the establishment’s “Plan A,” Stone reiterated. But it is rapidly falling apart. And so, if and when Plan A fails, the establishment will move to “Plan B,” Stone said. “That’s the 25th Amendment Plan,” he added. Basically, under that scenario, a majority of the cabinet and the vice president would need to reach the decision that the president is unable to discharge his duties — “that he was mentally incompetent, that he was crazy,” as Stone put it. If that happened, they could, theoretically, remove him from office, legally speaking. However, if that were to happen, the president could also appeal the decision to the U.S. House of Representatives.

But Stone thinks this is a danger. “If Mueller should fail in his illegitimate coup d’etat to take down the president in some phony baloney process indictment — perjury in the matter of the firing of Comey, or obstruction of justice pertaining to the indictment of [Trump’s first National Security Adviser Micheal] Flynn, both of which I think are bogus fabrications — then I think you will see an uptick in the ‘Trump-is-crazy’ talk,” Stone said. He noted that, already, such rhetoric was being heard from MSNBC talking head Joe Scarborough and Trump’s nemesis, the “very fake news” network CNN, as Trump describes it.

If Plan A fails and Plan B goes into effect, Stone predicted much more of that rhetoric from people such as CNN talking head Don Lemon, Council on Foreign Relations member Senator Robert Corker (R-Tenn.), Senator Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), and perhaps even Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), another CFR member, if he is still around. “So we’ll see an uptick in all of this ‘Trump is mentally imbalanced, Trump is insane, Trump must be removed,’” Stone warned. “Now you have to examine the extent to which they can whip up that hysteria as a backdrop, because without that hysteria, such a political move on the president will fail.”

Stone warned that even some of Trump’s most senior officials would throw him under the bus if given the opportunity. “I can tell you, there are members of Trump’s cabinet that would stick a dagger in his heart,” he warned, echoing other warnings that he has offered publicly in recent weeks. “There are globalist insiders who, for one reason or another got into this cabinet, who do not share the president’s vision of reform, and are not loyal to him as I am and so many Americans are.”

When asked whether Trump was successfully draining the swamp, and what more needed to be done, Stone explained how Deep State insiders hostile to Trump ended up in positions of influence. “Unfortunately, I think that the president misunderstood early in the process that personnel is policy,” he said, pointing to Trump’s decision to install establishment GOP operative Reince Priebus as chief of staff as an example of the problem. Stone also mentioned National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, a member of the globalist-minded CFR, on multiple occasions throughout the interview.

Plan B is a threat. “I do think they will try a 25th Amendment ploy,” Stone said. “I also think it will fail because of a booming economy, and the fact that Donald Trump is a shrewd operator in his own right. My concern, in a nut shell, is that the president’s lawyers — at least in stage one — are walking him into the blades. A legal strategy of turning over hundreds of thousands of White House documents to the special counsel, relying on his innate fairness and lack of bias to determine that there is no crime, waiving all executive privilege, probably without even reviewing these documents, to me, that is folly.”

If Plan B fails, the Deep State would move to Plan C, Stone cautioned. “We know Plan C. We saw it in the case of President John F. Kennedy, who had crossed the Central Intelligence Agency and the Deep State over both the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Bay of Pigs, both, I think, central,” he said. “JFK crossed organized crime, who had financed his campaign for president in Chicago and in West Virginia, he crossed Big Texas Oil, because he was fighting for the repeal of the oil depletion allowance, and he was fighting the international bankers to restore at least a silver dollar, if not a gold-backed dollar.”

“So John Kennedy, an anti-communist, had threatened all of the establishment Deep Staters of his day,” Stone continued. “Does this sound familiar? And of course, we know what happened — he was taken out in a coup engineered, as I argue in my book, The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ, by Lyndon Johnson, errand boy for the Deep State.” While some who have studied the matter dispute the notion of LBJ’s engineering a conspiracy to kill the president, Stone’s investigation into the matter has been widely praised by historians and prominent analysts.

Stone, who was close to President Nixon, also drew a parallel with that president’s less violent downfall. “We also saw it in 1974 with Richard Nixon, who had a reputation as an anti-communist,” said Stone. “Good guy. Who ever knew that Dick Nixon was a peacemaker? Who ever knew that the munitions boys wouldn’t make the kind of money they made with a raging war in Vietnam. He had to go, too.”

“So we’ve seen, from my point of view, two previous coups d’etat, one peaceful, but political, one violent,” Stone continued. “And I think the Deep State will stop at nothing to try to remove this president.”

The reason the Deep State is so serious about stopping Trump, Stone suggested, was because the president is, in fact, who he says he is. Indeed, Stone emphasized repeatedly throughout the interview that Trump was the real deal: a true anti-establishment patriot determined to “Make America Great Again” and “Drain the Swamp.” While other politicians talk the talk, Trump walks the walk.

Trump has a pedigree that suggests he is for real, too. “People don’t know it, but Trump comes from a long line of anti-communists,” Stone explained. “His father was a quiet funder of the John Birch Society, his father was a personal friend of Billy Graham, a personal friend of [JBS founder] Robert Welch, a supporter of Dr. Fred Schwarz’s [Christian] Anti-Communism Crusade, and had been a major, major fundraiser and donor for Barry Goldwater. He kept his national politics quiet, because of course in Queens, all of the zoning and permitting for the Trump residential real-estate business was controlled by machine Democrats.”

Before becoming president, and despite funding both parties over the years, Trump was typically conservative and populist in his views, Stone continued. “Donald Trump and his father were proud members of the Ronald Reagan’s 1980 finance committee,” Stone explained. “Donald Trump obviously gave, when he was in real-estate in Manhattan, to both Democrats and Republicans, but his political leanings have always been right of center and kind of populist oriented. So we saw eye to eye.”

“Trump is a real American, a patriot, he’s a real believer in Americana, and also in American superiority — American exceptionalism, if you will — and a believer in American sovereignty,” Stone said. “He’s always been deeply suspicious of the international types that he was happy to sell condominiums to at inflated prices, but he never shared their politics.”

One key element of the Trump phenomena that terrifies the elites so much is his “independence,” Stone explained. “This is a man so wealthy that he doesn’t need George Soros, he doesn’t need the Warburgs or the Rothschilds — that he has his independent wealth that he’s made in real-estate, and therefore I always viewed him as unbought and unbossed,” Stone said. “Anybody who has tried to boss Donald Trump around knows that that won’t work. He’s very much his own man.”

And now, Trump threatens the status quo — as well as the Deep State’s power. “We’ve reached a point in American politics where the two-party duopoly that has run the country into the ground — the Bushes and the Clintons working together in one essentially seamless crime family, where they have no real ideology, it’s not that they’re communists or socialists or liberals, they’ll use all that, but it’s really about power and money,” Stone said. “And we have seen this two party duopoly, who violently opposed Donald Trump in the election and still violently oppose his presidency today; I view Trump as an antidote to that. I view Trump as an outsider who will challenge that two-party orthodoxy.” That is why the president is in so much danger.

According to one of the makers of the new documentary Get Me Roger Stone, after Donald Trump himself, the man most responsible for the fact that Trump is in the White House today is none other than Roger Stone. “As early as 1988, I began to view Donald Trump as a potential president,” Stone told The New American, adding that Trump has always been his own strategist. “As he would tell you, in 1988, he wasn’t all that interested, he still had real-estate mountains to climb, and many billions more to make.” But since the 80s, the two have been “simpatico,” Stone said. Now, Stone is working to ensure that the Swamp will be drained, while helping Trump to Make America Great Again.

Photo: Donald Trump with Roger Stone

Alex Newman is a correspondent for The New American, covering economics, education, politics, and more. He can be reached at anewman@thenewamerican.com. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook

