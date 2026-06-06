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Smacko9
6h

Has President Trump Committed High Treason?

https://paulcraigroberts.org/has-president-trump-committed-high-treason/

May 28, 2026

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Smacko9
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Trump's outrageous behavior yesterday is causing deep concern around the world

Heather Delaney Reese

https://youtu.be/bfk-YdgKiHc

May 31, 2026

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