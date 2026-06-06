Common Sense 🇺🇸💙@commons96055467
My uncle had dementia. He died after three months being diagnosed with it. This also is what my uncle did during the last days of his dementia ridden life. Fell asleep when the whole family around him, talking to him. Trump is on his last leg.
12:32 AM · Jun 5, 2026 · 80.1K Views
478 Replies · 971 Reposts · 4.5K Likes
Has President Trump Committed High Treason?
https://paulcraigroberts.org/has-president-trump-committed-high-treason/
May 28, 2026
Trump's outrageous behavior yesterday is causing deep concern around the world
Heather Delaney Reese
https://youtu.be/bfk-YdgKiHc
May 31, 2026