Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Genesis✨'s avatar
Genesis✨
just now

You may want to look into recursion before you get too deep. It’s related and something to look out for when looking to ChatGPT for meta answers. I’m not 💯 on what it all means or what’s “really going on”, but just good info for now.

https://youtu.be/r9mZE7UDUzI?si=GgnFDQVpZYSgJvZt

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture