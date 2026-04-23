Bad news for New Zealand

Kuwait has declared a “force majeure” on oil shipments because of Strait of Hurmuz closure.

Kuwait produces 2.6–2.8M barrels/day (3% of global supply) and most of it depends on Hormuz.

Middle East exports have already collapsed 60%+ and multiple producers have cut output or halted shipments.

Now Kuwait is formally declaring it cannot meet Contractual delivery obligations.

Fuel stocks have dropped again in Wednesday’s update - and once again, MBIE is telling New Zealanders the change is “the sort of variation we would expect to see when international shipping is operating as usual, without the current Middle East situation”.

Nevertheless, all fuel types are down at the count taken at 11.59pm on Sunday, April 19.

For petrol, there are 51.2 days on hand - 29.5 in country, 15.1 days on ships within New Zealand’s territorial waters, and 6.6 days on ships outside this country’s economic zone (EEZ).

https://www.thepress.co.nz/business/360990864/fuel-stocks-drop-again-nz-told-keep-calm-and-carry

PETALING JAYA – Five Iran-linked tankers headed to Malaysia from the Gulf of Oman turned around after the United States warned it may intercept ships suspected of carrying Iranian oil in international waters, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The report, citing List Intelligence, said that the Iran-flagged Suezmax Kariz, loaded with about one million barrels of crude, changed course off Sri Lanka early last Friday (April 17) after initially heading towards Malaysia and Singapore.

Another vessel carrying roughly two million barrels of oil, called the Andromeda also diverted in the Indian Ocean.

Meanwhile, two empty tankers — Amak and Elisabet — also turned back near the Strait of Hormuz after nearing US Navy vessels, the report stated.

Aside from Kariz, the report did not identify the flags under which the four other vessels were sailing.

One of seven Malaysian-owned vessels travelling from the Strait of Hormuz, known as the Ocean Thunder, arrived in Malaysia on April 18 carrying one million barrels of crude oil from Basrah, Iraq.

PETRONAS said the shipment was part of its extensive supply network and one of its ongoing efforts to ensure the country’s fuel supply remains stable.

Reuters reported that the second of the seven vessels, Liberia-flagged Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Serifos, entered and exited the Hormuz Passage trial anchorage that bypasses Iran’s Larak Island on April 10. The tanker, carrying crude loaded from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in early March, is expected to arrive at Malaysia’s Melaka port on April 21.

⁠Since the United ‌States imposed a blockade on ⁠Iranian ports ⁠and coastal areas, ⁠23 ‌ships ⁠have complied with ‌US forces ⁠orders to turn ⁠back toward Iran, the US military said ⁠on Saturday (April 18).

https://asianews.network/five-malaysia-bound-tankers-turn-back-after-us-warns-against-iranian-oil-shipments-says-report/

Australia

The $17 Billion Question Rocking Australia

Australia is heading toward a political and economic breaking point. A senior Labor MP, Ed Husic, has publicly called out what many already suspected — multinational gas companies have been given an “obscenely sweet deal” for decades.



At the center of the storm is a proposed 25% gas export levy that could have raised $17.1 billion in just one year. Instead, under the current Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (PRRT), some of Australia’s largest LNG exporters have paid little to nothing — even while booking record profits during the global energy crisis.



With diesel prices surging, food costs rising, and household budgets under pressure, Australians are asking a simple question:

Why isn’t the country benefiting from its own resources?



This video breaks down:



The $17.1 billion revenue gap

Why the gas tax debate is exploding now

The political pressure facing Anthony Albanese

The industry backlash and “sovereign risk” warning

And why countries like Norway succeeded where Australia didn’t



With the May 12 federal budget approaching, this decision could reshape Australia’s economic future.

Germany

Game over for Germany!

Somalia has announced a ban on all “Israeli ships” passing through the Bab Al-Mandab Strait (Red Sea).

It is believed this applies to any vessels traveling to or from Israel regardless of their Flag, and any vessels owned by or operated through Israeli entities.

It is not clear as to how or why Somalia would involve itself since teh Bab al-Mandab Strait is NOT Somalia territory.

The numbers don’t lie: energy infrastructure is burning across the planet at a pace that defies coincidence.



In the space of just a few weeks we’ve seen major hits and mysterious explosions on refineries, export terminals, power plants and LNG complexes from Russia to the Gulf, Australia to Mexico, India to Texas. Russian crude distillation units and export terminals lit up under Ukrainian drone strikes.



Australia’s Geelong refinery turned into a war zone with an “unprecedented” inferno. Mexico’s Olmeca complex at Dos Bocas caught fire again. Romania’s power grid took a blow. India’s boiler explosions and refinery incidents piled on. Even Texas saw another refinery related blast.



And that’s before you get to the Gulf. South Pars and Asaluyeh in Iran were struck hard in March. Then came the retaliatory wave: Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi, Qatar’s Ras Laffan, Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura, the UAE’s Ruwais all taking direct or debris damage from Iranian strikes and counter-strikes.

Some are openly admitted drone and missile attacks in the active wars with Iran and Russia. Others arrive wrapped in the polite language of mysterious industrial accidents or equipment failure.



Either way, the timing is curious and suspect. These facilities are catching fire and exploding right as the Iran war has already doubled fuel prices and tightened global supply lines to breaking point.



The empire that launched this round of chaos is now watching its own energy arteries and those of its proxies bleed at the exact moment it needs them most. Whether it’s hybrid sabotage or simply natural, one thing is clear: the world’s energy backbone is taking hits it cannot absorb.



So is it mere coincidence when you take into account active wars or is this all by design?

This is the cost of playing with fire on a planetary scale. And the full bill hasn't even arrived yet.

Countries That Can’t Survive Without Strait Of Hormuz

What happens if the Strait of Hormuz closes? Which countries collapse first?

From oil price collapse to food shortages — the global chain reaction is worse than you think

one of the world’s most dangerous energy chokepoints and the single most important artery for global oil supply, LNG exports, and Middle East energy security.



If Hormuz closes, the fallout would be catastrophic. We’re talking about oil prices exploding, global energy crisis, shipping disruption, economic collapse, food imports failing, electricity blackouts, and some Gulf countries facing total state failure in a matter of weeks. This is not just a story about geopolitics. This is about the fragile infrastructure holding the world economy together.



In this video, we break down how a blockade or military conflict in the Strait of Hormuz could impact:

• Iraq

• Qatar

• Kuwait

• Saudi Arabia

• Iran

• Bahrain

• United Arab Emirates (UAE)



You’ll learn why oil exports, LNG shipping, government budgets, food systems, electricity grids, and trade routes all depend on one narrow waterway between Iran and Oman. We also explain why countries like Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain are incredibly vulnerable, why Saudi Arabia is not as protected as many think, why Iran closing Hormuz would be economic suicide, and why the UAE’s trade empire may be more fragile than it looks.



This is one of the most important hidden stories in Middle East geopolitics, global oil markets, energy security, shipping lanes, maritime chokepoints, and world economic risk.



If you’re interested in:

Strait of Hormuz explained, Hormuz crisis, Middle East conflict, oil market crash, global recession, energy crisis 2026, Saudi Arabia economy, Qatar LNG, Kuwait oil exports, Iran Hormuz threat, Bahrain economy, UAE trade hub, global shipping crisis, oil chokepoints, world politics, geopolitical risk, and global economic collapse scenarios — this video is for you.



Watch till the end to understand why the Strait of Hormuz may be the most dangerous economic chokepoint in the world.



United States Secretary of the Navy (SecNav) John C. Phelan has stepped down. Awaiting details.

Satellite images show a “Swarm” of Iranian military fast attack boats in the Strait of Hormuz.

More than 30 fast boats of the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were seen in this single image.

Iran’s 3,000km long coastline means preventing the launch or eliminating these craft is essentially impossible.

It is believed that some or all of those boats carried “at least one sea mine” and that the Strait of Hormuz may now be completely mined.

Naval Experts tell The Hal Turner Radio Show “It will take at least 6 months to clear the mines.”

Hal Turner Snap Analysis

There’s no nice way to say this: China is absolutely fucked.

China gets about 40% of its oil from the Gulf.

The Russians provide the majority, but they cannot provide enough, fast enough, to fill the shortage.

5% came from Venezuela. That has stopped.



The US got 8% of its oil via the Persian Gulf. That crude was refined in California (PADD5). California will be hurting.

But the 8% of total US Persian Gulf imports WILL be replaced by Venezuelan oil. China has no such option anymore.



What China does have is stockpiles, that they must now tap into. Once those dry up, China will not have anyway of making up for the shortfall.

China knows this. And, like Imperial Japan in 1941, when the US Sanctioned oil and prevented Japan from getting oil, Japan ATTACKED the United States.

Now, we’ve just accomplished ostensibly a similar cut-off for a BIG portion of China’s oil. Will China now do to the US, what Japan did? Attack us?

Oil cost will drain the Chinese economy if they attempt to buy the oil from the USA or Canada. They will be bidding against Europe for Russian crude, Japan, Philippines, S. Korea, and Taiwan, for US/Canadian crude if available for sale.



A bidding war will tank China. And enrich the USA. The USA is the world’s largest oil producer. Unless China decides to blow the living shit out of our West Coast (or more) to prevent us from interfering with their oil.

Iran has taken custody of two ships after opening fire on them for trying to exit the Strait of Hormuz.

The Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and Liberia-flagged Epaminondas are now being brought to Iran by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Iranians have said “If Iran is Blockaded by the United States, then Iran will Blockade all other Persian Gulf countries, too.’ The IRGC just made good on that statement.

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/irgc-targets-2-ships-near-hormuz-after-repeat-us-violations

Iran is continuing to demand the U.S. lift the naval blockade as a condition for new talks. Trump says resuming war remains an option as Iran prepares retaliation.

Jeremy Scahill

Apr 22, 2026

The future of U.S.-Iran negotiations remains in doubt after President Donald Trump and Tehran’s leaders staked out opposing positions on the Strait of Hormuz. “Diplomacy is a tool to secure national interests and security,” said Esmail Baghaei, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, in a briefing in Tehran on Wednesday. “Whenever we conclude that the necessary and logical grounds for using this tool to realize national interests and consolidate the achievements of the Iranian nation in thwarting the enemies from reaching their evil goals are prepared, we will act.”

On Tuesday night, a senior Iranian official told Drop Site that Iran would move forward with a second round of talks in Islamabad only if Trump extended the ceasefire and ended the U.S. naval blockade. “The Pakistani side indicated that they expect Trump to lift the naval blockade of Iran,” the official said. “If that happens, and the ceasefire is extended, a new round of talks will be held on Thursday.”

Soon after, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was indefinitely extending the ceasefire but added that the blockade will remain in place. “Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” Trump wrote. “I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.”

Drop Site is reader-supported and unpaywalled. Support us with a subscription:

The Iranian official dismissed Trump’s claims that Iran’s leadership was in disarray, characterizing it as a desperate attempt by Trump to save face after his recent false claims, including that Iran had offered him sweeping concessions, and “agreed to everything,” including handing over its enriched uranium and allowing the U.S. military to enter Iran to seize it. “Our people, together with the Iranians, are going to work together to go get it. And then we’ll take it to the United States,” Trump said April 17. Iran swiftly rejected these claims.

Trump also publicly announced on Monday that JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, were on their way to Islamabad and suggested that a deal was almost finalized. “They’re heading over now. They’ll be there tonight,” he told PBS. He added that he was considering personally attending the talks. When Iran ultimately decided not to send a delegation, Trump scrambled to reconcile his messaging and reverted to threatening to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure. On Tuesday morning, he told CNBC he would not extend the ceasefire only to flip flop hours later in the face of Iranian intransigence.

“[Trump] thought we would go into the negotiations under the current conditions. They did everything they could to get our diplomatic delegation sent, and he didn’t expect things to turn out this way,” said the official, who has direct access to Tehran’s internal deliberations. He requested anonymity because he is not authorized to publicly discuss strategy. He added that Tehran’s position remains unchanged: lifting the blockade is a condition for continuing talks.

That position was publicly reiterated by Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations. “The naval blockade initiated by the United States is a violation of the ceasefire,” said Amir-Saeid Iravani in an impromptu press conference in New York Tuesday. “Tehran will not enter into negotiations with the United States until the naval blockade is lifted.”

An adviser to Mohammed Bagher-Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament and Tehran’s lead negotiator in the first round of talks with the U.S. in Islamabad, denounced Trump’s announcement that he was extending the ceasefire, saying it “means nothing.”

“The losing side cannot dictate terms,” said Mahdi Mohammadi, the Ghalibaf adviser, in a post on X. “The continuation of the siege is no different from bombardment and must be met with a military response. Moreover, Trump’s ceasefire extension is certainly a ploy to buy time for a surprise strike. The time for Iran to take the initiative has come.”

The senior Iranian official told Drop Site that Iran continues to prepare for what they see as a likely resumption of U.S.-Israeli attacks on the country and expressed confidence that Iran’s continued control of the Strait of Hormuz and its capacity to conduct strikes in the Persian Gulf and inside Israel would create a crisis for Trump. Iranian officials have said they would not engage in preemptive strikes, but will respond militarily to any attacks.

“In the event of any aggression or action against the Islamic Republic of Iran, [we] will immediately and forcefully strike pre-designated targets,” said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesperson of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran’s conventional joint military command, in a statement on Tuesday night. “Our capable and powerful forces have long been at full readiness, with their fingers on the trigger.”

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz will be at the center of any deal that is reached to continue negotiations. Trump continued to post on social media late into Tuesday night. “Iran is collapsing financially! They want the Strait of Hormuz opened immediately- Starving for cash! Losing 500 Million Dollars a day. Military and Police complaining that they are not getting paid. SOS!!!,” he wrote.

On Wednesday morning, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp announced that its naval forces had seized two vessels—saying that they had “endangered maritime security by operating without the necessary permits and tampering with navigation systems.” Iranian naval forces escorted the ships, one of which is Greek owned, to Iran’s coastal waters, warning, “disrupting order and safety in the Strait of Hormuz is considered a red line for Iran.”

The possibility for a comprehensive deal between Iran and the U.S. any time soon appears low. Both Iran and the U.S. are so far continuing to speak with Pakistani officials and those from other mediating nations. But, even if another round of negotiations does take place, the stated red lines of Iran and the U.S. stand in stark contrast.

Trump has made the transfer of Iran’s highly enriched uranium the centerpiece of his “victory” narrative. Iran has said it will not hand over its stockpile and Baghaei called it “as sacred to us as Iranian soil,” saying it “will not be transferred anywhere under any circumstances.” Iran has indicated it would be open to diluting it for civilian use under the monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iran has also demanded an easing of economic sanctions and the unfreezing of tens of billions of dollars of its assets. Trump has said he will not allow the transfer of funds to Iran and frequently denounces President Barack Obama for the unfreezing of Iranian assets as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, calling it “one of the Worst Deals ever made having to do with the Security of our Country.” In that deal, Iran shipped more than 25,000 pounds—roughly 98 percent of its enriched uranium stockpile—out of the country. Iran is currently estimated to have less than 1,000 pounds of enriched uranium.

Rather than a comprehensive deal, the senior Iranian official told Drop Site he believes a more likely scenario would involve the U.S., through Pakistani mediation, “shaping a de facto end to the war without any formal declaration.” This would leave the major issues unresolved and the possibility for a resumption of war still open.

Perhaps the most vital component for any deal from Iran’s perspective is a non-aggression agreement with the U.S. and crafting terms that would ensure war would not resume if Iran offers concessions as part of a deal. Given Trump’s track record, this would be nearly impossible to guarantee.

“Iranians do not trust the Trump administration at all. But what they’re banking on is the fact that they stood against an aggression and forced [the U.S. and Israel] out of this aggression, short of achieving any of their goals that were stated,” said Iranian analyst Hassan Ahmadian, in an interview with Drop Site. “The Iranians moved past the international community as a protector. The UN Security Council did not stop two wars, illegal wars imposed on the country. And so the Iranians learned it the hard way. It’s about power. If you don’t have power, you will be subject to annihilation,” he added. “The Iranians see that they can balance—asymmetrically—the power of the United States and can push it back. They go for a negotiated settlement, because at the end of the day, you have to stop the aggression.”

But, Ahmadian cautioned, “They don’t trust it.”

On Wednesday, Axios—citing anonymous officials—reported that Trump’s ceasefire extension may only last three to five days. In line with the White House spin about what they claim is chaos within Iran’s ruling elite, a U.S. official told Axios that Trump was offering time “to allow the Iranians to get their shit together.” Trump-aligned media has spent the past 48 hours awash in stories claiming that Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is incapacitated, political leaders have been sidelined, and the IRGC is taking charge of decision-making. The senior Iranian official dismissed these stories as psychological warfare and said Iran continues to run all decisions through its Supreme National Security Council.

Ahmadian said that despite the assassinations of senior leaders and the massive military attacks over the past six weeks, the Iranian government remains a highly structured and organized system of institutions. “Name another system whose top echelon are assassinated and is capable of continuing, and also waging, a retaliatory war effort against two big foes. I don’t see any historical parallel,” he said. “The simplistic view of this institutionalized system is basically wishful thinking.”

Iran War End: Best Case Scenario /Larry Johnson & Lt Col Daniel Davis

Pepe Escobar: “Total Failure”: Trump’s Blockade Just Backfired Disastrously

Iran ATTACKS Ships in Hormuz, FORCES Trump to Cave on Ceasefire | Carlos Martinez