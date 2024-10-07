As of now, as I post this all mention of an Israeli retaliation seem to have disappeared
Israel Launches Attack on Iran
CLOSED MILITARY ZONES IN NORTH | 3 FRONT STRIKES BLAST TEL-AVIV | AL-AQSA FLOOD 1 YEAR ON
Oh, my goodness. Really? Do people so misjudge situations? Of course Israel's retaliation is not off the table. Of course not!! When Israel thinks the situation and time develop in their favor, they will retaliate on Iran and very likely commit atrocities in Lebanon and the West Bank. For God's sake...know your enemy.
Israel wants the genocide of f all of all Palestinians. I recently saw a podcast interview with Ashtrays n Kuschner, a n he t he said how great the investment opportunities will be when Israel cleans out Gaza, condos in n the beach etc. . The IDF has already bulldozerd a wide corridor through Gaza called the Philladellphi corridor, dubbed vital dividing Ghaza.