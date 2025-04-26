JEFFEREY JAXEN

APR 27, 2025

The death throes of another harmful product appear to be upon us. Like talc-based baby powder, Vioxx and others, Bayer AG is being forced to come to terms with the potential end to their glyphosate-based Roundup weedkiller. Bayer CEO Bill Anderson has just signaled an end to a failed product line succumbing to litigation.

“We’re pretty much reaching the end of the road,” Bayer Chief Executive Bill Anderson said in an interview. “We’re talking months, not years.”

Now…there’s a good chance that Anderson and their PR team at Bayer AG have deliberately pushed this calculated narrative picked up by Reuters and WSJ to garner sympathy from the public as the company, its lobbyists, and its coalition have all circled the wagons onto one artificially constrained takeaway message – ending glyphosate will hurt the economy.

Bayer’s current Hail Mary appeal to big business is attempting to pull on the monetary heart strings of President Trump and his administration, yet his allegiances appear to be more aligned with those of the activist, health freedom movement who helped push him over the finish line in the final months of the election when unified with RFK Jr.

Will Bayer’s pigeonholed economic slant, which ignores health and chronic disease, work in today’s America? And will their efforts to hold back the paradigm shift in farming from the GMO, chemical-laden mono-crop to the more organic, regenerative practices now gaining favor for farmers and a massively growing consumer base grab interest?

As Bayer AG and its financially-influenced mouthpieces attempt to pivot the public debate surrounding their harmful product largely to economics and agricultural supply chain points, certain irrefutable facts remain that slam chemical industry mouths shut in debate.

Bayer’s glyphosate product has lost several high profile court cases in which it was alleged that their glyphosate-based product caused cancer. Its most recent was a $2.1B loss in a Georgia court. Despite a $10B settlement, Bayer still faces more than 67,000 additional cases.

There has never been a safety study of the entire Roundup formulation being used on our food supply, green spaces, and soils. Glyphosate is only one component in which the International Agency for Research on Cancer concluded:

“After a systematic review and evaluation of the scientific evidence, the Monograph Working Group classified glyphosate as probably carcinogenic to humans (Group 2A).”

On the corporate front, it’s been nothing but bad news for Bayer AG. Their $63B acquisition of Monsanto in 2018 has been widely known as one of the worst corporate decisions of modern times.

As the deluge of lawsuits against their cancer-causing Roundup product flooded profit margins and sunk their bottom lines, shareholders, and even hedge funds, also pursued legal action against the company for misrepresenting its due diligence efforts to investors before acquiring Monsanto and failing to inform them about the inherent risks.

Subscribe

In addition to running victim stories in corporate media to garner sympathy, Bayer’s last-ditch effort to protect their harmful product line has been to lobby state politicians to pass bills giving them legal immunity from the harms their products cause. A publicly tone deaf move modeled after the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act which eventually led to liability protection for vaccine makers.

Bayer’s problems are only getting worse.

The political tide has turned hard against their industry as new leadership at HHS, EPA, and FDA are fresh on the hunt for environmental toxins and the culprits contributing to America’s chronic disease epidemic.

The latests regulatory move in American health has been to ban all petroleum-based synthetic dyes from the nation's food supply. A move to align the country with the rest of the world who already banned those harmful dyes years ago. With that dye now cast, the public-political alignment to go on the warpath against environmental toxins harming health has now led to Bayer’s doorstep.

A nationwide petition is calling for a ban of glyphosate and 84 other pesticides that, like synthetic food dyes, have already been banned in Europe and other countries.

As the petition states:

“The EPA also does not require long-term animal studies with blood analysis on any final formulations for approval of any agrochemicals. That means the pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are being applied to our animal feed and food crops have never been determined safe for consumption. In fact, many countries around the world have found them to cause or contribute to cancer, infertility, and many serious health issues, and have banned them.”

The final chapter for Roundup may be upon us as no industry appears to be fully immune to scrutiny under new focused lens of ending chronic disease.

Meanwhile, Down-Under

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) wants to increase the maximum residue level (MRL) for glyphosate (i.e., Roundup) in grains and peas.

NZFS wants to increase the current default MRL of 0.1 mg/kg to 10 mg/kg in wheat, barley, and oats and 6 mg/kg in dry field peas.

The deputy director-general of NZFS, Mr Arbuckle, said that the approach taken by NZFS is consistent with that taken by New Zealand’s main overseas trading partners and international bodies such as Codex.

The Codex Alimentarius is a collection of international food standards practice published by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation.

“If there is a food safety concern with residues in a food crop, then the use would not be approved.”

Gerhard Uys

March 26, 2025

Residue levels in some food produced using good ag practices exceed current default maximum.

New Zealand Food Safety is proposing to increase the maximum residue level for glyphosate in some grains and peas.

In an ongoing consultation the proposal is to increase the maximum residue level (MRL) from the current default of 0.1 mg/kg to 10 mg/kg in wheat, barley and oats; and 6 mg/kg in dry field peas.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said the current MRL for glyphosate of 0.1 mg/kg is based on information presented at the time that the product was first registered.

The default value was considered sufficient to manage expected residues and a specific MRL was not required, he said.

Amendments of MRLs for glyphosate are being proposed following a survey of glyphosate residues in some foods sold in New Zealand, which found residues in some samples of wheat grain, Arbuckle said.

“In response, we decided to conduct a formal reassessment of the preharvest use in cereals and peas, to ensure New Zealand MRLs are properly calibrated but still well within international food safety limits.”

MRLs are proposed based on the concept of good agricultural practice (GAP).

GAP means the least amount of product required to be safe and effective can be used.

“Data provided showed residues higher than the default MRL could be expected based on GAP.”

The levels detected in the survey were higher than the default MRL of 0.1 mg/kg, but many times lower than what could be considered a food safety risk, Arbuckle said.

“The assessment of food safety, dietary exposure, indicated no concerns with these residues or with international trade.

“This meant there is sufficient information to propose MRLs of 10 mg/kg in wheat, barley and oats, and 6 mg/kg in dry peas.”

Arbuckle said this approach taken by NZFS is consistent with that taken by New Zealand’s main overseas trading partners and international bodies such as Codex.

The Codex Alimentarius is a collection of international food standards practice published by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation.

“If there is a food safety concern with residues in a food crop, then the use would not be approved.”