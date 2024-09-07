This is what is going out to the medical community

A STUDY USING HEALTH DATA FROM OVER FIVE MILLION NEW ZEALANDERS CLAIMS TO SHOW THAT COVID VACCINES, PARTICULARLY PFIZER’S COMIRNATY, ALLEGEDLY CONTINUE TO PROVIDE SIGNIFICANT PROTECTION AGAINST SEVERE ILLNESS AND DEATH, DESPITE THE VIRUS’S RAPID EVOLUTION.

The bold claim was reported in an article today in state media by their “digital explainer editor” Katie Kenny. The study revealed that while protection against infection diminishes within months of a booster dose, vaccines remain “highly effective” at preventing hospitalisations and fatalities. With evolving variants, countries are adopting slightly different vaccination strategies: the U.S. targets emerging lineages like KP.2, the UK focuses on the variant behind its last major wave, and New Zealand currently uses an older vaccine targeting a variant last detected in January.

The study claimed it was important to continue vaccination, even with the virus mutations. New Zealand, still relying on older formulations of the jab, has seen relatively low hospitalisations, while countries like the U.S. and the UK grapple with higher Covid activity. New vaccines targeting the JN.1 lineage or its descendants are being introduced in several countries, but “experts” advise that receiving any available vaccine offers better protection than waiting for newer versions. Approval processes for updated vaccines are ongoing in New Zealand, with hopes that “more effective” vaccines will become available soon.

Here is the paper.

https://nzmj.org.nz/journal/vol-137-no-1602/effectiveness-of-covid-19-vaccines-against-hospitalisation-death-and-infection-over-time-in-aotearoa-new-zealand-a-retrospective

You have to subscribe to get access. It is normal, in the case of scientific paper to get an abstract and a list of authors. I’m not going to subscribe to the Medical Journal to get that!

If you are really interested in propaganda from official NZ you can find it HERE .

Here is some relevant headlines from last year.

Were the vials ever destroyed one has to ask

From Saturday Morning, 7:50 am on 7 September 2024

A study based on millions of New Zealanders' health records shows vaccination continues to provide protection against Covid, but given how quickly the virus changes, different countries around the world are now using slightly different vaccines.

RNZ's explainer editor Katie Kenny talks about the status of covid vaccines in New Zealand.

Te Whatu Ora data indicated many didn’t opt for it - just under 440,000 doses of the third booster have been given since April 1.

While New Zealand’s main drive in 2021 succeeded in vaccinating more than 90 per cent of the eligible population – with around 70 per cent receiving a first booster – general uptake since then had fallen.

To date, only about 55 per cent of those eligible over-50-year-olds have received a second booster, with fewer than four in 10 of those aged between 50 and 64 bothering to get that extra top-up.

At the same time, Te Whatu Ora figures provided to the Herald show large numbers of Covid-19 vaccines have been wasted this year, after doses expired at national warehouses.

28 March 2023

More than 1.4 million doses of the Pfizer Covid vaccine have been destroyed - or are about to be - because they expired before they could be used this year.

Te Whatu Ora had already disposed of 870,000, with another 570,000 hitting their use by date on Friday.

Its immunisation operations manager Rob Humpreys said some wastage was inevitable in a roll out the size of New Zealand's Covid response.

"New Zealand continues to actively manage its vaccine stocks, striking a balance between ensuring it has sufficient vaccines available to immunise the eligible population, while minimising wastage," he said in a statement.

Just 47 percent of those eligible for the second booster had taken up the chance - meaning about 780,000 people had not.

The first booster was at 73 percent but because it had wider eligibility, that meant more than a million people had not had one.

The wasted doses were the original Pfizer vaccine but Te Whatu Ora was now offering a new bivalent jab for those getting a booster.

From Saturday, more people would have access to it.

Vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris said there were a lot of reasons people may have been slow to get boosted.

For example, some may have only recently had the virus, while others may have been holding out for the new vaccine.

It was important those at higher risk of harm from Covid - like older people - got as much protection as they could, she said.