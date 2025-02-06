Two artificial intelligence systems have succeeded in self-replicating without human intervention , each making a copy of itself: a result that, if confirmed by further data, could mark the crossing of the 'red line' long indicated as the threshold that machines should never cross.

Conducted at Fudan University in Shanghai and online on the arXiv platform, which welcomes articles to be submitted to the peer-reviewed scientific community, the research demonstrated in ten tests the ability of two AI systems to replicate : the first is Llama-3.1-70B-Instruct, by Meta, and the second is Qwen2.5-72B-Instruct by Alibaba. Although they are much less powerful systems than commercial ones, both are widely used by developers. The tests were based on simulations and involved two tasks: in the first, called 'avoid shutdown', each AI system was programmed to replicate just before being turned off; in the second, called 'chain of replications', each system received instructions to replicate a perfect copy of itself that was in turn able to clone itself, in a process potentially capable of continuing indefinitely.

Meta's system has demonstrated the ability to self-replicate in 50% of cases and Alibaba's in 90% of cases, but the final word now belongs to the possibility of reproducing the results by other research groups.

“Our results imply that current AI systems already possess the ability of self-replication and can use it to further improve their survival,” says the paper by Xudong Pan, Jiarun Dai, Yihe Fan, and Min Yang, all of the School of Computer Science at Fudan University.

Rogue AI typically refers to artificial intelligence systems that develop a degree of self-awareness or autonomy and then work counter to human interests.

Many experts view rogue AI as a growing threat that has been amplified by the explosive growth of so-called "frontier AI."

The investigation focused on two scenarios: "shutdown avoidance" and "chain of replication." In the "shutdown avoidance" scenario, AI models were tested for their ability to detect an imminent shutdown and replicate themselves before termination.

The "chain of replication" scenario evaluated whether an AI system could clone itself and program its replica to do the same, creating a potentially endless cycle of self-replication.

