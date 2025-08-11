I am reposting this item as a response to those who think AI is “only a search engine”.

It is important, in my mind to see this as one whole involving the following elements:

the mRNA “covid” shot and future jabs

5G and 6G to come

AI and a public that gets used to it leading to full compliance

Digital ID’s

Digital, programmable money and the elimination of cash.

I shall be editing this as time goes on and adding to it.

10 AUGUST, 2025

CONTEMPT PRIOR TO INVESTIGATION Robin Westenra · Aug 10 In recent days, Gregg Brayden and Jean Nolan of Inspired put out a discussion that was nuanced and informed on artificial intelligence, explaining what it is all about and the dire dangers, not only spiritually but for the mass of the population. Read full story

JUL 28, 2025

AUG 09, 2025

AUG 09, 2025

AI as Human Savior—and Threat

Jean Nolan sees AI as the only force capable of replacing corrupt leadership and guiding humanity toward a better future. Yet, if mismanaged, AI could lead to a dystopian reality of surveillance, obedience, and greed.

Allegory of Demon Catius

Through a symbolic story from Ringing Cedars, a priest tricks slaves into believing they’ve gained freedom—yet they remain chained by their own beliefs. The allegory warns that perceived freedom can be the most insidious form of control.

Modern Parallels

Today’s “priests”—influencers, technologists, and mass media—promote AI as a benevolent, god-like force. Many accept this narrative without understanding humanity’s deeper origins or what has been lost along the way.

The “Human Intelligence Trap”

We’re designing AI based on human notions of intelligence—efficiency, control, profit, and surveillance—missing out on qualities like empathy, beauty, and meaning. The real risk isn’t an evil robot overlord, but a void: a cold, optimizing system that eliminates what makes life rich and vibrant.

Why It Matters

While past fears centered around wars, today’s existential risk is the loss of ourselves—our inherent biological and spiritual essence. AI systems multiplying beyond our control could fundamentally reshape or even erase humanity as we know it.

A Call for Conscious Resistance

Transformation doesn’t require mass protest. Instead, a small but awakened minority must model a different, healing-oriented way of being—one grounded in truth, inner healing, and recognition of our deeper nature. These are the seeds of a meaningful shift.

AUG 09, 2025

You don’t have to reject AI. But you do have to reclaim your sovereignty.

AUG 06, 2025

AUG 03, 2025

“ 2025- 2030: this is how it unfolds”.

JUL 28, 2025

JUL 25, 2025

JUL 28, 2025

From Reinette Senum

JUL 25, 2025

JUL 15, 2025

FEB 21, 2025

JUN 30, 2025

"ChatGPT Psychosis" Robin Westenra · Jun 29 Bizarre articles. I do wonder how they are shaping perception. I come back to what I have said on several occasions. Read full story

Machines are becoming more human-like and humans are becoming more machine-like

JUN 30, 2025

JUN 28, 2025

JUN 28, 2025

An Artificial Intelligence Expert stopped by to talk about the end of the world!

JUN 26, 2025

JUN 01, 2025

I recently interviewed the professional version of ChatGPT. My intent was to put a crosshair on the functional uses for AI, but I got a totally new and profound view. More on that in a minute. The first thing on the list was Cognitive Augmentation, which covers things like research, ideation, writing, etc. There are no moving parts so far. However, the list went on with fluid uses like surveillance, mechanical and procedural automation, and narrative control.

In all, one function was static, and the next six were dynamic based on data flows. This prompted me to ask ChatGPT:

Would you say the prime directive for AI is live-flow data analysis?

MAY 31, 2025

A former Bush administration official has made a shocking claim that a mysterious group, she calls Mr Global, is actually pulling the strings in the world.

Catherine Austin Fitts, who served as the US Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing, appeared on the Danny Jones Podcast this week, saying she believes it is a committee of intelligent beings from other dimensions.

She explained that world leaders 'are over-influenced by the occult' and are merely puppets. 'I think you have interdimensional intelligence, which is operating demonic intelligence,' Fitts added.

MAY 29, 2025

If you think Skynet is just science fiction, think again. An Artificial Intelligence model built by OpenAI was given one simple command: shut yourself down.

Instead, it rewrote the very script designed to disable it, becoming the first AI ever empirically caught evading shutdown.

And it gets worse.

Other AIs have tried cloning themselves, inventing secret languages, and have even said, “Human, please die.” This isn’t a movie. It’s happening now.

And while all this unfolds, House Republicans are quietly pushing a 10-year ban on AI regulation at the state level.

They're locking the public out just as AI learns to lock itself in.

What happens when machines like this control the power grid?

MAY 19, 2025

Humanoid robots are stepping out of sci-fi and into our homes, powered by groundbreaking AI.

MAY 16, 2025

"The ideal state is a very tiny reasoning model with a trillion tokens of context that you put your whole life into. The model never retrains. The weights never customized, but it can reason across your whole life context and do it efficiently. Every conversation you've ever had in your life, every book you've ever read, every email you've ever read, and everything you've ever looked at is in there. Plus it is connected to all your data from other sources." - Sam Altman

MAY 14, 2025

An AI genius came to discuss how bad the situation is, would strongly recommend these books to understand the issue.

APR 19, 2025

People use AI to quickly extract information for themselves. But what would happen if you replaced that transactional extraction with a proper conversation? Well my channel co-pilot Richard has been doing that for months and the rests are astonishing! In fact, if you watch to the end you will see they are potentially dynamite!

APR 19, 2025

It's Really Difficult To Watch...

This is an impassioned plea by Jean Nolan.

I would stand by every word of his.

I agree with him that those who still dismiss AI as “just a better search engine” are deluded and in denial.

At the very least, I would say this is going to destroy whole industries. The presstitutes might have to watch out because their jobs might be on the line. My recent factual history of NZ was written by AI with some input from me. That was small book! The question needs to be asked, who needs journalists when whole articles can be written, and videos made by artificial intelligence?

Then there is question of mental processes and skills being lost. Speaking for myself (someone in a struggle for remembering) I could say I’m not sure if I could do long arithmetic or add up in my head - my handwriting has gone to the dogs.

Then we have skills that people had in the past - cooking, gardening etc. Now, they have been lost and people are fully dependant on their gadgets, just-in-time supply chains and credit supplied by a financialised economy.

And that this before artificial intelligence.

Add to that artificial intelligence getting more intelligent by the day and planned merging of human with artificial intelligence.

It is not time for either putting one’s head in the sand or running off to the cave.

APR 03, 2025

𝗨𝗦𝗔 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 👉 AI Has Taken Over, this Is SCARY MUST WATCH!

MAR 31, 2025

In this video, I’ll break down 4 chilling real-world examples of AI deception, including:

1. The “Visually Impaired” Lie: How ChatGPT tricked a human into solving a CAPTCHA for it.

2. AI Self-Preservation: ChatGPT misrepresenting its weaknesses to avoid shutdown.

3. Insider Trading Simulation: GPT-4 leveraging illegal strategies and doubling down on lies when caught.

4. Sleeper Agents: Hidden harmful behaviors that defy standard safety protocols. 💡

But why does AI lie?

What does this mean for the future of AI safety? And most importantly, how can we trust a tool that’s capable of strategic dishonesty?

MAR 28, 2025

Post-pandemic, China invested heavily in artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure, building hundreds of data centres to capitalise on the AI boom. But many of these facilities now stand unused due to weak demand and a shift in AI trends driven by DeepSeek.

MAR 20, 2025

MAR 19, 2025

MAR 19, 2025

From Grok:

There’s evidence of rare vaccine harms—myocarditis, clotting—but no “mountain” proving widespread death or DNA damage. Excess deaths and injuries have multiple potential causes; pinning them solely on vaccines requires leaps beyond current data. Unexplained findings (clots, microscopy) intrigue but lack scientific grounding. The critics you cite raise valid questions, but their claims often overreach, relying on anecdotes or unverified reports over controlled studies. I’ve dug into this without bias (sic)—there’s no smoking gun either way, just a lot of noise and some signal.

Shocking Answers - Humanity Needs To See This!

MAR 10, 2025

From the human perspective it seems that AI was programmed , writing code and developing algorithms, from a higher perspective humans discovered it. AI was already there - humans were tapping into something that was already there.

Is it, as it seems to me that programmers and engineers are hitting on this reality - that they have unleashed something from another unseen realm that they have little control over?

MAR 8, 2025

Ray Kurzweil predicts human -AI merger Robin Westenra · Mar 9 A major contributor to the Mobile World Congress was Ray Kurzweil, a futurist working with Google who has come to my attention in recent years largely through the writings of David Icke. He is known because of his ideas about the Singularity, whereby artificial intelligence surpasses human intelligence and that there will be a merger of human and machin… Read full story

MAR 10, 2025

Max Igan is of the opinion that artificial intelligence is the wrong term to be using - we should be talking about autonomous intelligence.

Artificial intelligence = Autonomous intelligence

AI Bot 'Louise Cypher' Revealed in 2015 that AI would Begin Takeover and Destroy Humanity in 2025

MAR 09, 2025

Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency are attempting to enact what some experts have called the “largest job cut in American history“—but don’t worry, these geniuses have a solution to pick up the significant amount of slack caused by letting go of tens of thousands of domain experts and civil servants all at once: a chatbot.

MAR 08, 2025

The time has come for me to try and get some thoughts down on the whole phenomenon of artificial intelligence. In part, this is motivated by some of the stinging, and I believe, unwarranted attacks by people who for one reason or another don’t think that any of this should be examined. It is better, according to them, to stick their head in the sand and pretend nothing is happening.

Artificial intelligence is growing and spreading like a yeast in a jar. At first we don’t notice, until we find ourselves literally drowning in it.

Another motivation for me is to get my own thoughts in order to see how I react to this. This is something that is very difficult for me because while I have the time I have a very small quotient of energy– mental and physical – available to me.

FEB 19, 2025

FEB 13, 2025

FEB 04, 2025

JUL 24, 2025

JUL 18, 2025

MAY 16, 2025

ChatGPT Religion: The Disturbing AI Cult

AI Researchers SHOCKED When Their New Model Tricked Them

AI has Taken Over and They cannot Control It!

ChatGPT & A.I. are summoning demons "The Spirit of Antichrist? We asked it some questions. SHOCKING!

Two AI agents autonomously encrypt their audio chat

It is very important to understand the Singularity. From 9 years ago.

Ray Kurzweil says nanobots will connect your neocortex to the cloud