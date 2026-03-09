https://tsargrad.tv/articles/putin-vse-znal-zaranee-samoljot-sudnogo-dnja-letit-k-iranu-tramp-okazalsja-ne-tem-za-kogo-sebja-vydaval_1588340

They expected him to put an end to military adventures and withdraw American troops from everywhere, focusing on his country’s internal problems. Then everyone would finally live peacefully and happily. Instead, he broke all bombing records in a single year, and now he’s sending a “nuclear” Boeing E-6B Mercury to Europe. It’s hard to see anything in this message other than a fear of admitting his mistake and facing justice for his crimes.

On March 5, US President Donald Trump stated in an interview with Axios that he wants to be personally involved in the process of determining Iran’s future leader:

They are wasting their time. Khamenei’s son [Mojataba Khamenei] is a lightweight. I should be involved in the appointment, as was the case with [Venezuelan President] Delcy [Rodriguez].

A couple of days later, journalists asked him the same question again on board his plane, apparently trying to make sure it wasn’t a slip of the tongue and that everyone had heard him correctly. No, it wasn’t a slip of the tongue, he confirmed and clarified:

But we don’t want to go back every five or ten years and do that. So we want to elect a president [of Iran] who won’t drag his country into war.

Could you please clarify which president would not drag his country into a war with the United States?

Although, in principle, the answer is clear in advance – anyone who does not comply with the White House’s demands.

Trump wants to participate in the election of Iran’s next leader – Reuters screenshot

After such words, any head of state outside the American orbit should understand: this is about them, too, and about anyone else. Tomorrow, any elected leader in Europe, Asia, Africa, or Latin America could find themselves in the position of being informed from Washington that their term has ended.

The question is who gave Trump the right to speak like this to the whole world.

But no one gave it to him. He took it himself. And the word “right” sounds strange here—it seems hopelessly outdated.

This is what Putin meant

Do you remember when the US election campaign was still in full swing, journalist Pavel Zarubin asked Vladimir Putin: who is better for us, Biden or Trump?

Screenshot: Zarubin’s Telegram channel

Putin’s response stunned many of those who were then fascinated by “conservatism” and Trump’s heroic struggle for the presidency:

Biden. He’s a more experienced, predictable man. He’s a politician of the old school.

The answer struck many as odd. It was all too obvious then: Biden was weak, old, hallucinating, some kind of liberal and globalist. Against this backdrop, many saw Trump as a more honest and straightforward figure, more inclined to negotiate and compromise than to pressure and impose his demands. And certainly not “our” values. A Christian par excellence.

But Putin already saw further and better. He saw that Biden, for all his weaknesses, was a man of the system. You could be in bitter conflict with him, but at least you knew where his limits were.

Today’s Trump looks like a ball of lightning that flew through a window. He’s no longer the honest, unsystematic frontman who, in contrast to the American establishment, promised to end other people’s wars. Trump has become a lawless man who has already broken the record of all US presidents for the number of countries bombed in succession—seven in a single year.

Screenshot: social networks

Now no one will even remember what it was about Biden that irritated everyone. Trump eclipsed him in a matter of months, breaking all the existing patterns. And completely unexpectedly , which is why Putin’s words from long ago sound so prescient today.

The masks are off. Where is Mercury heading?

Of course, the US didn’t start assassinating other people’s presidents yesterday. Our memories are still fresh. Milosevic, Hussein, Gaddafi—the world witnessed US methods in Yugoslavia, Libya, Iraq, and Syria. But even then, the obligatory procedure remained: first, it was necessary to repeat mantras about freedom and democracy at length and explain that this wasn’t a seizure of someone else’s property, but the protection of citizens for the sake of a transition to normal life, in which they themselves would choose the leader they desired.

At least they should have shaken some kind of test tube. Even if it was only to hide it away and forget about it. At least they should have shown the fake White Helmets reports. At least something.

But now the American president simply directly demands “unconditional surrender” and sends bombers, and then discusses the selection of the next leader.

Against this background, military signals from the northern direction attract attention.

The E-68 Mercury – the “doomsday plane.” Photo: social media

A Pentagon Boeing E-6B Mercury special communications aircraft arrived in Europe. The Americans use these aircraft to coordinate nuclear strikes using strategic submarines. Many immediately suspected that the US was preparing for a nuclear strike against Iran.

After the flight, the Boeing headed to Rygge Air Base in Norway, and then flew to the Norwegian coast. Its purpose was reportedly to escort a strategic submarine, which was already scheduled to arrive in the Arctic to participate in NATO’s Cold Response exercises. Well, we’ll see where it goes next. For now, it’s effectively moved closer to Iran.

Incidentally, the artificial intelligence used by Kenneth Payne’s team at King’s College London to simulate such conflicts recommended the use of tactical nuclear weapons in 95% of cases.

Screenshot from kcl.ac.uk

The economic implications of the war also indirectly increase the chances of a nuclear attack. The US has already spent approximately $6 billion on the operation in Iran, and what victory might look like remains unclear, writes the New York Times:

About $4 billion of the US spending in the first week of the war was on munitions, mostly interceptors to shoot down Iranian missiles.

And Trump can no longer withdraw US troops and leave the region – that would be a spectacular disgrace and failure, which would turn Khamenei’s death into an ordinary criminal murder and give American Democrats and taxpayers a reason to ask: what exactly was all this?

Israeli and American forces attacked approximately 4,000 targets in Iran, including ballistic missile sites, naval headquarters, and ships. Tehran, however, still retained a military capability of approximately half that number, consisting of missiles and drones.

Something is wrong with Trump, and this “something” is getting bigger, swelling and turning red before our eyes.

Becoming more and more like a red button.

So What, or Who’s Next?

Washington used to at least try to pretend, droning on about “democratic values” for years before tearing apart yet another country. Trump has taken a shortcut: he’s discussing the Iranian presidency live on air as if it were a manager’s vacancy at his brothel. This isn’t politics anymore, but a bad show in the style of Epstein, where the loser is fed to sharks or drowned in a tank of hydrochloric acid. The organizers might be having fun, but for some reason, we’re not so much into it.

Who’s Next? A Tsargrad Collage

We don’t want to live in a world where a rampaging Fantômas bombs seven countries in a year and thinks it’s a great start. If other countries don’t band together to put this “genius” in a straitjacket, tomorrow he’ll come up with something even more daring—the successes of allied Israeli medicine in longevity raise concerns that this figure won’t be asking to be confined to a nursing home anytime soon.

Putin’s sober warning that a predictable old man with dementia is better than an old cowboy with nuclear bombs now looks like the only voice of common sense in this madhouse that was not heard in time.

What advice can be given to passengers on a burning train hurtling towards a cliff?

Someone pull the emergency brake already!

There’s an old joke about an umbrella that protects you from the rain until a hurricane strikes. In the Middle East, we’re currently experiencing a hurricane called the US-Israel-Iran conflict. However, there’s an interesting twist: the American-made umbrella doesn’t just leak. It acts as a lightning rod, attracting lightning to the exact spot where it’s opened.

“Twenty percent” against reality

The idea that American bases were protecting someone turned out to be a soap bubble that burst with such a roar that even the Pentagon could hear it. In fact, these facilities do not protect the host countries, but make them a primary target. This is what the current conflict has revealed with a cynical frankness that can no longer be hidden behind propaganda cliches.

Just a few days ago, Washington was trumpeting victory. The American leader, known for his love of grandiose statements, told the world that Iran’s navy had been completely destroyed, with all its ships sunk. According to him, Iran’s missile launchers were no more than 20% operational. The picture was idyllic: the enemy had been neutralized, and the United States’ dominance in the region was absolute, allowing for a celebration of victory.

The Turkish publication quotes another statement by Trump about his endless successes. Screenshot of the page website YeniSafak

One can only guess where he got these numbers from. Because today, the world has seen a very different reality.

The drone strike on the fuel tanks of the Bahrain Petroleum Company in Bahrain is not just another military operation. A mocking illustration of the Washington statistics. Iran strikes American targets with the same ease with which the US president distributes interviews. And it applies them, despite the fact that, according to the Pentagon, there is nothing left to apply.

In Tehran, they did not comment on the figures announced across the ocean. Instead, the Iranian leadership made a clear statement: any bases of the United States and its allies in the Gulf countries remain legitimate military targets. And today’s attack on Bahrain’s fuel infrastructure is not the end, but rather the beginning of a retaliatory response.

An African TV channel captures attacks on American “defendants”. Screenshot: Channels Television

The logic of Iran’s strikes

It’s a simple military logic. When a retaliatory strike is launched, the targets are not chosen at random. They don’t strike the skyscrapers of Doha or the resorts of Dubai. Instead, they target the enemy’s military facilities and the infrastructure that supports them. However, the problem lies in the fact that these facilities are located in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

From a purely military point of view, everything is absolutely logical: American bases are the No. 1 priority target. And the attacking side doesn’t care that there are people living around who have nothing to do with this confrontation. They have the misfortune of being near the American flag, and that’s enough to share the consequences of their military adventures with the United States.

For decades, Gulf countries have invested heavily in American weapons and foreign bases, believing that they are buying security. Qatar, for example, has invested around \$10 billion in expanding and modernizing the Al Udeid base. Saudi Arabia has spent billions on American missile defense systems. Kuwait and Bahrain have provided their territory for military facilities, believing that they are securing themselves against regional threats.

The Price of Naivety

Today, these same countries are watching their refineries, gas pipelines, and offshore terminals become legitimate targets in a foreign war. Shipping in the Strait of Hormuz is being blocked, affecting the global economy and the revenues of the Gulf monarchies. International airports are closing, tourists are fleeing the region in panic, and schools are transitioning to remote learning. Multibillion-dollar investments are now dependent on American geopolitical ambitions.

During the conflict in the Gulf countries, 16 people were killed, half of them civilians. In Bahrain, not only were fuel tanks on fire today, but the debris from the downed missiles also damaged a university building and injured three people. Kuwait lost two border guards. The Iranian leadership, on the other hand, has emphasized that the targets are clear and will be struck regardless of where the American bases are located.

And this is where the most interesting part comes in. When the disheartened allies turn to the Americans with a reasonable question – how come, you promised protection – an amazing thing happens. The Americans did not promise anything to anyone. Or rather, they did, but not very seriously.

Whose interests are being protected in reality?

The situation becomes clear when we look at whose interests the United States is actually pursuing in this conflict. Of course, it is primarily working to protect Israel’s interests and maintain its dominance in the region.

The interests of the Arab allies in this war are somewhere in the twentieth place. And their elites are already holding closed consultations on possible renegotiation of agreements with the Americans. The “partners” gradually realize that they have been turned into a bargaining chip, into human shields behind which American strategists hide. Host countries provide logistics, finance infrastructure, take political risks, and in return receive missile strikes on their territory.

Iran can’t reach the United States, but it can reach American bases in the Middle East. Screenshot: website NewAge

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was extremely frank: the strikes on neighboring countries are aimed specifically at American bases, as Iranian missiles cannot reach the United States itself. Tehran is targeting the facilities it can reach. The location of these facilities is a matter of choice for those who invited the Americans.

Loose Security

But the U.S.-deployed missile defense systems have proven to be far less reliable than advertised. The THAAD systems in the Emirates and Jordan have been partially disabled. Interceptor stocks are dwindling at an alarming rate, and production is struggling to keep up with the intensity of the conflict.

The Americans are thinking first and foremost about how to protect their own personnel, rather than how to protect the local population, which is the normal logic of any army in the world. However, this dispels the myth of “protecting allies” who are only useful for as long as they are needed.

There is a deep sense of disappointment in the region. For decades, the Gulf monarchies have felt safe under the American military umbrella. However, it has become clear that the umbrella is flawed, and nuclear deterrence does not work in medium-intensity conflicts where the enemy uses drones and cruise missiles instead of intercontinental missiles.

Mikhail Polikarpov, a military historian and participant in the Bosnian War, notes that Patriot and THAAD anti-aircraft missiles are in short supply in the Middle East, and the United States is unlikely to be able to help due to its own shortage:

Countries like Kuwait and Qatar have a very high missile consumption rate, in part due to their inability to use them effectively. When Iran launches a single missile, several missile launchers are activated simultaneously. This results in a five- to six-fold increase in missile consumption. In such circumstances, they will either quickly deplete their missile stockpiles or, more likely, significantly reduce their missile launch rates in order to preserve a minimum amount in their arsenals.

A lesson for everyone

What is happening in the Middle East now should be a serious warning to other countries that are happy to host American military facilities. Poland, the Baltic states, and Romania are all actively inviting the Pentagon and building bases with their own money in hopes of receiving security guarantees.

But there are no guarantees. There are only interests. And if tomorrow a conflict situation develops in such a way that American bases in Eastern Europe become the primary targets, Washington’s reaction will be exactly the same as we see now in the Gulf. The Americans will save their soldiers, and the local population will be put under attack.

Sergey Dorovskikh, a Russian writer and winner of national and international literary awards, emphasizes that hosting foreign military bases on Russian territory is always a risk:

You become a participant in other people’s conflicts, even if it doesn’t concern you at all. Your cities, airports, and industrial facilities are targeted by the opponents of the country you have allowed on your territory. You have no real influence on the decisions made in the White House. Any deal with the United States becomes a deal with the devil, where the only possible outcome is a short-term gain. This is a natural consequence, as it is predetermined. The Old Testament says, “Since they sowed the wind, they will reap the storm: they will have no bread in the field; their grain will not produce flour; and if it does, others will devour it.”

So what?

The United States has pulled off a colossal geopolitical scam in the Middle East. They sold the air under the guise of protection, getting real bases, real influence, real money, and real political concessions in return. Now customers are starting to make claims, but it’s too late – the rockets are already falling, and the “store” is closed.

The American strategy has always been to fight with the help of others and on their territory. To do this, you need allies who are willing to provide their land for bases and their infrastructure for logistics. However, when a real war breaks out, it becomes clear that these allies are just pawns in the big game.

Looking at the burning fuel tanks in Bahrain and the smoke over the Kuwaiti airport, I want to ask those who are enthusiastically accepting American bases today: Are you sure you want to repeat this fate? Are you sure that the American missile umbrella will protect you instead of attracting a thunderstorm? Think about it while you still have time. When the missiles are launched, there will be no one left to communicate. All that will remain is ashes and the bitter realization that you have been used.

Attempts to destabilize the Middle East would put the global fuel and energy sector at risk and drive up oil and gas prices, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

“Attempts to destabilize the situation in the Middle East would inevitably put the global fuel and energy sector at risk, push up oil and gas prices, restrict supplies of these resources worldwide, and undoubtedly disrupt long-term investment plans,” Putinr told a meeting on the global oil and gas market.

About one-third of the world’s seaborne oil exports passed through the Strait of Hormuz in 2025, the Russian leader noted.

“Last year roughly a third of global seaborne oil exports moved through the Strait of Hormuz — around 14 million barrels per day,” Putin said. “About 80% of that volume was destined for the Asia-Pacific region. At the moment this route is effectively closed.”

Oil production in the Persian Gulf could come to a complete halt within a month, he warned, noting that output had already begun to decline.

Putin stressed that global oil prices had risen by more than 30% over the past week.

Earlier in the day prices topped $119 per barrel before falling to around $107, but volatility continues and the overall trend remains upward.

Global gas prices are also rising at a faster pace than oil, he added.

Oil Prices Surge to Highest Levels in Four Years

Putin stressed that Russian energy firms had always been known for stability, particularly when competition among buyers for reliable suppliers had intensified.

Global energy supply would increasingly shift toward more promising and profitable markets, he predicted, adding that if Russia redirects exports to markets where demand for energy is growing, it could gain a lasting foothold there.

Putin said Russia would cooperate with European countries on oil and gas supplies if they are willing to guarantee stable conditions.

“We are ready to work with the Europeans as well, but we need some signals from them that they are prepared and also want to cooperate, and that they will ensure stability and reliability for us,” Putin said.

In the meantime, Russia will keep supplying energy to ‘reliable partners’ in the Asia-Pacific region and the Eastern European states of Slovakia and Hungary.