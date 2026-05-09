By: Mark A. Shryock

I called this timeline months ago. June and July 2026. I said it when there was no data to support it. I said it when people thought I was wrong. I said it when even the AI systems I work with told me I was getting ahead of the evidence. I said it because I could see the convergence coming through my training in systems analysis and because something deeper than data was telling me the timeline was right.

Now the data is here. And it confirms everything.

I have run this research across four separate large language models. I have cross-referenced every claim against the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the International Energy Agency, Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Fortune, the Associated Press, Reuters, PBS, CNN, and the United Nations. I have verified the expert assessments from Carlyle Group, Rystad Energy, Shell, Chevron, and the EIA administrator himself.

What I am about to show you is not speculation. It is not opinion. It is the documented, sourced, verified trajectory of the global oil supply as it exists right now, on May 8, 2026.

If you can hear me, your life depends on what is in this article. I am not being dramatic. I am not overstating this. I am telling you that the data says the United States of America will run out of usable oil by July 4, 2026. Europe will run out this month. The food system that feeds you runs on diesel. Diesel runs out first.

Read this. Understand it. Act on it today. Not tomorrow. Today.

THE LAST TANKER

On May 3, 2026, a Hong Kong-flagged tanker called the New Corolla docked at the Port of Long Beach, California. It was carrying two million barrels of Iraqi crude oil loaded at the Port of Basra on February 24, four days before the United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran and the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed.

That tanker was the last one. The last oil shipment from the Middle East to reach American shores. It arrived, it unloaded, and now it is gone.

The buffer that kept fuel flowing for two months, tankers that were already at sea when the war started, is exhausted. Bryon Stock, director of the Chevron El Segundo refinery, the largest refinery on the West Coast, called it a “significant milestone that I’ve not seen or faced in my 27-year career.” His refinery normally receives 20 percent of its crude from the Arab Gulf. That supply is now zero. California imports roughly 60 percent of its crude. Roughly 20 percent of that came from the Middle East. Gone.

For two months, the world coasted on oil that was already at sea. That floating inventory masked the full scale of what was happening. It kept prices high but stable. It kept fuel flowing. It kept people thinking this was just another spike at the pump.

That illusion ended on May 3 in Long Beach.

We are no longer in a price crisis. We are entering a physical shortage. A point where fuel stops being available at any price because there is none left to sell.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STRAIT

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman. Before the war, roughly 120 commercial vessels transited it every day. It carried 20 million barrels of oil per day, 20 percent of the global seaborne oil trade. It was the single most important energy chokepoint on the planet.

On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated by closing the strait. By early March, only three oil tankers transited in a single day where fifty had passed days earlier. Iran deployed mines, IRGC gunboats, anti-ship missiles, and drone attacks to enforce the closure. On March 4, Iran formally declared the strait closed and threatened to attack any vessel attempting passage. At least 34 documented attacks on commercial vessels have occurred since the maritime phase began.

By the week ending May 3, Lloyd’s List reported only 40 ships crossed the strait in the entire seven-day period. That is roughly five or six per day. Pre-war traffic was 120 per day. That is a 95 percent collapse in commercial shipping through the most important oil corridor on Earth.

The United States imposed its own naval blockade of Iranian ports on April 13. On April 23, Trump ordered the Navy to destroy any Iranian boats laying mines. On May 3, Trump said the U.S. would help free stranded ships, then paused the effort. Iran warned the U.S. to stay out.

The strait has been effectively closed for over two months. Twenty thousand mariners and two thousand ships remain stranded in the Persian Gulf. Insurance firms are refusing war-risk cover for Hormuz transits, and the London Joint War Committee has expanded its designated high-risk zones. War risk premiums have increased four to six times pre-war levels. Even vessels willing to attempt passage face insurance costs that make the trip economically unviable.

WHAT “TANK BOTTOMS” MEANS AND WHY IT WILL END YOUR WAY OF LIFE

You are going to hear a phrase in the coming days that most Americans have never encountered: tank bottoms.

Jeff Currie, senior advisor at the Carlyle Group, told Bloomberg Television on May 6, 2026, that oil storage tanks in Europe will hit tank bottoms “sometime in the month of May” and in the United States “somewhere in that July 4th period.” He said he has “never seen anything like it before.”

Stop and understand what this means.

Tank bottoms does not mean the tanks are low. It means the system stops working. Oil storage tanks require a minimum volume of liquid to maintain the pressure that allows pumps to function. When levels drop below that threshold, the remaining oil becomes physically inaccessible to the pipeline system. It cannot be pumped out. It cannot be moved. The pumps fail.

Below that, the bottom five to ten percent of large storage tanks contains sediment, water, and paraffin wax that the industry calls “heavies.” If you try to draw from that level, you clog filters and damage refinery equipment. That last volume is not usable without intensive processing that takes weeks.

So when Currie says “tank bottoms,” he is describing a point where the infrastructure itself fails. The pumps cannot pull. The pipelines cannot deliver. The refineries cannot process. It does not matter what the price is. It does not matter how much money you have. The fuel is physically gone from the system.

Europe is hitting that point now. This month. May 2026. The United States hits it around July 4. That is not a projection for next year. That is eight weeks from the day I am writing this.

THE NUMBERS THAT PROVE IT

As of the week ending May 1, total U.S. commercial petroleum inventories fell by 5.9 million barrels in a single week. Crude oil stocks dropped 2.3 million barrels. Distillate fuel (diesel and jet fuel) dropped 1.3 million barrels and now sits 11 percent below the five-year average, at the lowest level since 2005. U.S. gasoline stocks fell 2.5 million barrels. This was the eleventh straight weekly decline in gasoline inventories.

All of this is from the EIA’s own weekly petroleum status report, released May 6, 2026.

Globally, the net market deficit is running at 5.1 million barrels per day according to the EIA’s Q2 2026 estimate. But that is only the gap between production and consumption. When you include the drawdown of strategic reserves, floating storage, and commercial stocks worldwide, the gross depletion rate reaches 10 to 13 million barrels per day. One analysis estimates that over one billion barrels of stored petroleum have been depleted since late February.

To put that in context, the entire U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve held 413 million barrels in December 2025. We have burned through the equivalent of more than two full Strategic Petroleum Reserves in ten weeks.

The SPR itself stood at 397.9 million barrels as of late April. As of the week of May 1, it was down to 392.7 million barrels and falling. The U.S. has announced a release of 172 million barrels as part of a coordinated 32-nation effort totaling 400 million barrels. Only 17.5 million of that U.S. release has been completed so far. The release is structured as an exchange, not a sale, meaning every barrel must be returned to the reserve later with an 18 to 22 percent premium. We are borrowing from our own emergency stockpile at interest, to fill a hole that cannot be filled.

Goldman Sachs reported global stocks at 101 days of demand and projected they will fall to 98 days by end of May. HFI Research estimated that U.S. buffer crude product stores could run out in two weeks. U.S. buffer oil stores could run out in eight weeks. The only remaining buffers globally are U.S. commercial stocks and China’s strategic reserve.

Currie’s assessment on Bloomberg was definitive: “It’s baked in, full stop. It’s going to take so long to get all this restarted that those inventories will continue to draw.” Even if the war ended today, the shortages are inevitable.

DIESEL RUNS OUT FIRST AND THEN EVERYTHING STOPS

Not all fuels are equal in this crisis. Diesel runs out first. And when diesel stops, America stops.

U.S. distillate inventories (diesel and jet fuel combined) are 11 percent below the five-year average and at the lowest levels since 2005. In Michigan, diesel hit $6.00 per gallon. In the Great Lakes region, it is above $6.00. In California, projections range from $6.00 to $8.90 per gallon depending on how long the crisis continues.

Diesel is not a luxury fuel. Diesel is the blood supply of the American economy. Seventy percent of all agricultural and food products in the United States are transported by truck. Every truck runs on diesel. Every tractor in every field runs on diesel. Every combine harvester runs on diesel. Every refrigerated trailer keeping food cold on its way to your grocery store runs on diesel. Every freight train pulling grain cars runs on diesel.

When diesel becomes scarce, trucks stop moving. When trucks stop moving, food does not get picked up from farms. It does not get delivered to processing plants. It does not get driven to distribution centers. It does not arrive at grocery stores.

This is not inflation. Inflation is when prices go up. This is when the shelves go empty because there is nothing to put on them. There is nothing to put on them because there is no fuel to move the food from where it grows to where you live.

The United Nations has already sounded the alarm. UN News reported that the Hormuz disruption is raising fears of a global food crisis. FAO economists warned the situation could deteriorate further, particularly if countries begin restricting exports to protect domestic supplies, a pattern seen in every previous food crisis. Fertilizer prices are already surging because nitrogen fertilizer production depends on natural gas, and natural gas supplies through Hormuz have been cut. California nitrogen fertilizer prices have reached $450 to $575 per ton.

CNN reported that the oil crisis is turning into “an everything crisis.” Plastic caps, crates, snack bags, and containers are becoming harder to procure. Petroleum derivatives are needed for adhesives in footwear and furniture, industrial lubricants for machinery, solvents for paints and cleaning. Beer, noodles, chips, toys, cosmetics, kidney dialysis supplies, condoms. All of it depends on petroleum. All of it is being disrupted right now.

We are not approaching a food crisis. We are entering one. And it will become a famine if this continues through June and July, which the data says it will.

THE AVIATION COLLAPSE HAS ALREADY BEGUN

On May 2, 2026, Spirit Airlines ceased all operations. The announcement came at 3:00 AM Eastern Time. Seventeen thousand workers lost their jobs. The airline’s lawyer said there was “no remaining way out.” Spirit had absorbed over $100 million in fuel costs since March 1. It is gone.

Spirit Airlines is not the last carrier that will fall. It is the first.

Jet fuel inventories at the European benchmark hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp have fallen 50 percent since the war began in late February. Claudio Galimberti, chief economist at Rystad Energy, told Fortune the decline has been “a straight line down, and it will continue to be like that for at least the next few weeks no matter what we do.”

Goldman Sachs projects that European commercial jet fuel inventories will drop below the International Energy Agency’s critical 23-day shortage threshold sometime in June. The U.K. is identified as the most at risk of jet fuel rationing. Some European countries hold no official jet fuel stock at all.

Lufthansa has canceled 20,000 flights through October. AirAsia X has raised fares 31 to 40 percent and cut capacity 10 percent. Air New Zealand has canceled 1,100 flights. Over 13,000 flights scheduled for May alone have been canceled across Europe. Almost two million seats have been removed from carrier schedules worldwide.

American Airlines estimated its 2026 fuel expenses at $4 billion higher than last year. Delta reported a $2 billion spike in fuel costs for the second quarter alone.

Galimberti told Fortune: “We’re still kind of sleepwalking into this approaching disaster. There is little doubt there is going to be a disaster.” He called it sleepwalking. That is the word. The data is screaming and the world is sleepwalking.

THE FUELS NOBODY TALKS ABOUT

The crisis extends far beyond what goes in your car or your truck. The Strait of Hormuz carried roughly 20 percent of global liquefied natural gas trade. Qatar, the world’s largest LNG exporter, has sustained damage at its Ras Laffan processing complex that has knocked out an estimated 17 percent of its capacity. Rystad Energy estimates the disruption has stripped 7 to 11 percent of annual global LNG supply from the market. Asia spot LNG prices have surged 140 percent, from $10 per million BTU before the war to above $25.

Liquefied petroleum gas, the fuel that feeds plastics manufacturing, chemical production, heating systems, and agricultural operations, has seen shipments stall as Gulf exports collapse. Goldman Sachs identifies LPG as a key shortage risk in Q2 2026.

Naphtha, the petrochemical feedstock that is the raw material for plastics, solvents, and industrial chemicals, is vanishing from Asian markets. Fujairah storage stocks are down 72 percent. Northwest Europe ARA naphtha stocks are down 37 percent. Singapore middle distillate prices have hit record highs above $290 per barrel. Petrochemical plants across Asia are shutting down because they cannot afford or obtain feedstock.

These are not consumer fuels. Most Americans will never hear about naphtha or LPG shortages. But they will feel them. Plastic packaging, medical supplies, fertilizer components, industrial chemicals, heating fuel for homes that use propane. All of it depends on supply chains that are breaking right now.

THE REGIONS THAT WILL BE HIT FIRST

Not every part of America faces the same level of risk. Geography determines vulnerability.

California operates as what analysts call an “energy island.” It is disconnected from the domestic pipeline network and relies almost entirely on sea-borne crude imports. The Chevron El Segundo refinery, the largest on the West Coast, is cut off from a significant portion of its supply with no pipeline alternative. California gas is already above $6.00 per gallon and climbing.

The southeastern United States depends heavily on the Colonial Pipeline, the major refined products pipeline running from the Gulf Coast to the Eastern Seaboard. That pipeline is currently seeing reduced throughput because Gulf Coast refineries are prioritizing exports to Europe, where the shortage is more acute. The Southeast may face localized shortages even before the national average reaches crisis levels.

Asia and the Pacific are being hit first and hardest. Shell CEO Wael Sawan told investors that “South Asia was first to get that brunt. That’s moved to Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia and then more so into Europe as we get into April.” South Korea, Japan, and China together account for 75 percent of the oil that normally flows through Hormuz. Australia has already implemented government-mandated work-from-home orders. The Philippines moved to a four-day workweek. Vietnam ordered workers to stay home.

Europe faces immediate exhaustion of inventories this month. Heavy reliance on Qatari LNG and Saudi crude via Hormuz has led to industrial surcharges of up to 30 percent. Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne estimated that 10 to 13 million barrels per day have been drawn from global stocks since the crisis began, roughly 500 million barrels consumed so far. Equinor’s CEO has said it would take six or more months to normalize even after a deal is reached.

THE PRICE YOU SEE IS A LIE

There is something happening in the oil markets right now that most Americans will never hear about, and it may be the most important signal in this entire crisis.

There are two prices for oil. The ‘paper’ price is what you see on the news, the futures contracts traded on exchanges. Then there is the ‘physical’ price. This is what actual barrels of oil sell for when real buyers pay real money for real crude to be delivered to real refineries.

In a normal market, those two prices track each other closely. Right now they do not. The gap between them has ranged from $20 to $60 per barrel since the crisis began, depending on the day and the grade of crude.

On May 8, Brent crude futures settled around $101.65 per barrel. That is the number the headlines report. But on April 7, physical Dated Brent hit $144.42 per barrel, the highest recorded price since 1987. That is a gap of more than $40 in a single benchmark. The IEA reported physical crude spot prices near $150 per barrel in April.

Veteran energy investor George Noble captured the disconnect when paper settled at $90 and physical traded at $144 on the same day: ‘One of them is WRONG.’ He added, based on 45 years of experience, that when paper catches up to physical, the repricing will be ‘violent.

The price you see on the news is the paper price. The price the world is actually paying for oil is far higher. And when those two numbers converge, every price you pay for everything will move with them.

Reuters reported that short sellers placed $7 billion in oil-price bets ahead of major price movements in March and April, making hundreds of millions of dollars in profits. Somebody knew. Somebody positioned themselves to profit from the chaos. And they did.

THE 64-WEEK LAG THAT NOBODY UNDERSTANDS

Here is the fact that should keep every policymaker awake tonight. If the Strait of Hormuz opened this afternoon, completely and permanently, the first drop of new Persian Gulf gasoline would not reach a Midwestern gas pump until approximately June 2027. That is 64 weeks from now.

The math is straightforward. It takes roughly 40 days for a Very Large Crude Carrier to travel from the Persian Gulf to the U.S. Gulf Coast. Once crude arrives at a refinery, it enters a multi-week refining process before it becomes usable fuel. Then the refined gasoline has to be moved from coastal refineries to inland distribution points, which takes another 10 to 14 days by pipeline and truck. Add it all together and you get 64 weeks from strait to pump.

That means the pain is locked in. Regardless of what happens diplomatically. Regardless of what deal is reached. Regardless of what any politician promises. The physical reality of moving oil across oceans, refining it, and distributing it to 150,000 gas stations cannot be compressed. No speech fixes this. No executive order fixes this. No tweet fixes this. Physics does not negotiate.

Currie confirmed this on Bloomberg: “You’re talking three-plus months to even start to get even a resemblance of this stuff beginning to flow.” And that three months is just the beginning. The full timeline to restored flow is over a year.

But the barriers go far beyond transit time. Shipping lanes must be cleared of mines. Maritime insurance companies must be convinced the strait is safe, and Lloyd’s of London will likely maintain war risk premiums for months after any peace deal. Ships must be repositioned. Production that was shut in must be restarted, a process that the post-COVID recovery showed can take up to two years, with permanent damage to some reservoirs if wells were not properly mothballed. Over two million barrels per day of Middle East refining capacity is offline or damaged. Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility has lost an estimated 17 percent of its capacity. Industry estimates put the repair timeline at up to five years. Critical equipment like gas turbines has OEM backlogs of two to four years. The total Gulf repair bill is estimated between $25 and $58 billion.

Even if peace comes tomorrow, the recovery takes years.

THE FORCED SHUTDOWN OF DEMAND

When supply disappears, demand must follow. Not because people choose to consume less. Because they are forced to.

Before the war, the IEA projected global oil demand would grow by 730,000 barrels per day in 2026. By their April report, that projection had been revised to a contraction of 80,000 barrels per day for the full year. Q2 2026 alone is projected to decline by 1.5 million barrels per day, the sharpest quarterly decline since COVID-19. Goldman Sachs projects an even steeper Q2 decline of 1.7 million barrels per day.

This is not conservation. This is demand destruction. It means factories closing. Flights canceled. Commutes eliminated. Agricultural operations scaled back. Economies contracting because there is not enough fuel to sustain them.

U.S. gasoline demand showed a sharp contraction in late April as prices surged and supply fears spread. The IEA projects Q2 2026 demand will decline by 1.5 million barrels per day, the steepest quarterly drop since COVID-19. Global refinery runs have been cut by nearly 6 million barrels per day, concentrated in Asia and the Middle East, because refiners cannot obtain crude to process.

EIA Administrator Tristan Abbey stated: “Our petroleum forecasts are highly contingent on the interaction of three variables: duration of closure, production outage estimates, and reopening timeline.” He then added the sentence that should alarm every American: “We’ve never seen the strait close, and we’ve never seen it reopen.”

Nobody knows how this ends because it has never happened before.

OPEC CANNOT SAVE US

In every previous oil crisis, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries stepped in to stabilize the market by ramping up production. That is what OPEC exists to do. It cannot do it this time. The producers are trapped behind the blockade.

Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, the countries with the capacity to pump more oil, cannot get their product to market through a closed strait. Saudi Arabia has partial diversion capability through the East-West Petroline pipeline to the Red Sea, but it is nowhere near enough to replace the volume that normally flows through Hormuz.

On April 28, the United Arab Emirates announced it was leaving OPEC and OPEC+, effective May 1. The UAE is the third-largest OPEC producer at roughly 3.6 million barrels per day, about 12 percent of OPEC output. It was the largest producer withdrawal in the cartel’s 65-year history by volume. ADNOC, the UAE’s national oil company, now operates independently with its own Murban crude benchmark.

The traditional market stabilizer is paralyzed. Its biggest producers are locked behind a closed chokepoint. Its third-largest member just walked out the door. There is no OPEC cavalry coming.

THE UNITED STATES IS DRAINING ITSELF TO SUPPLY THE WORLD

While American storage tanks empty, the United States is exporting petroleum at all-time record levels. Total petroleum exports hit 14.2 million barrels per day in early 2026, a 33 percent increase from 2025. Refined product exports hit a fresh all-time high of 8.2 million barrels per day. Gasoline exports rose 27 percent. Diesel exports rose 23 percent. Jet fuel exports rose 82 percent.

Read that again. Jet fuel exports rose 82 percent while Spirit Airlines went bankrupt from fuel costs.

The United States is sending its fuel overseas to fill shortfalls in Europe and Asia while its own inventories collapse. U.S. crude imports are at fresh five-year seasonal lows. The country is simultaneously producing record volumes, exporting record volumes, and watching its own reserves drain at record speed.

The national average price of gasoline as of May 7 was $4.52 per gallon, up from $4.27 just one week earlier and up from $2.81 in January. California is at $5.84 to $6.17 per gallon. Diesel in Michigan hit $6.00.

In March alone, between the 2nd and the 16th, gas jumped from $3.01 to $3.96, nearly a dollar in two weeks. Diesel jumped from $3.89 to $5.37 in the same period.

These are not the final numbers. These are the numbers on the way to the final numbers. And the summer driving season has not even started yet.

THE DEBT WALL

This crisis does not arrive in a vacuum. It arrives on top of a national debt that has reached 100 percent of GDP, a level not seen since World War II. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget published a report in March 2026 stating plainly: “The U.S. has never experienced an economic shock as indebted as we are today.”

Public debt is projected by the Congressional Budget Office to reach 130 percent of GDP within a decade and 240 percent within three decades under current policies. Annual interest payments on this debt have already tripled to $1 trillion since 2021.

Now layer an energy crisis on top of that. Tax revenue depends on economic activity. Economic activity depends on transportation. Transportation depends on fuel. When fuel stops, commerce stops. When commerce stops, tax revenue collapses. When tax revenue collapses, the government cannot service its debt or fund emergency response.

Rising prices from energy costs. Falling economic output from supply chain collapse. Ballooning debt with no capacity to borrow more. A currency that weakens as the economy contracts. All at the same time.

The triple whammy that no one in Washington appears to be planning for, because no one in Washington appears to understand what is happening.

WHY THIS IS WORSE THAN ANYTHING THAT HAS COME BEFORE

In 1973, the Arab oil embargo disrupted roughly 8 percent of global supply. Prices quadrupled. It took five months to resolve.

In 1979, the Iranian Revolution disrupted roughly 7 percent. Prices doubled. The effects lasted years.

In 1990, Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait disrupted roughly 7 percent. Prices doubled. A coalition formed and resolved it in six months.

In 2022, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted roughly 3 percent of supply. Prices spiked 60 percent.

In 2026, the Hormuz closure has disrupted 15 to 20 percent of global supply. Physical oil has already hit $144 per barrel. This is three times the Kuwait disruption. Twice the 1973 embargo. And unlike 1973, OPEC cannot respond because OPEC’s own members are locked behind the blockade. Unlike 1990, there is no quick coalition solution because the damage is physical and structural, not just political.

This is the largest gross disruption to global oil supply in modern history. There is no precedent for it. The EIA administrator said it himself: “We’ve never seen the strait close, and we’ve never seen it reopen.”

THE MAN WITH THE PIECE OF PAPER

While the oil supply of the United States counts down to zero, while Europe’s storage tanks drain to nothing, while Spirit Airlines shuts down and 17,000 people lose their jobs, while the UN warns of global famine, while analysts at Carlyle and Rystad and Goldman Sachs use words like “disaster” and “unprecedented” and “baked in,” the President of the United States is carrying around a piece of paper.

All day long. Pulling it out of his pocket. Showing it to anyone who walks into the room.

It is a drawing of a golden ballroom. He is obsessed. The design. The aesthetics of a room that does not yet exist while the country he is supposed to be leading runs out of fuel.

That is where we are. A president focused on a ballroom sketch while the system collapses. A cabinet that does not appear to grasp the scale of what is occurring. A Congress that funded the war without demanding a contingency plan for what happens when 20 percent of global oil supply disappears. Republicans who backed every decision that brought us here. Democrats who did not cry out loudly enough to stop it before it started.

He is a child with a drawing. And the house is on fire.

This cabinet is not a functioning government. It is a clown circus that cannot see past the next press conference. And the people of this nation are about to pay for their incompetence with empty shelves, empty tanks, and empty futures.

WHY NOBODY STOPPED THIS

Every analyst I have cited in this piece is on the record. Currie at Carlyle said it on Bloomberg Television two days ago. Galimberti at Rystad told Fortune we are “sleepwalking into this approaching disaster.” Shell’s CEO warned the system “cannot simply switch back on.” The IEA projects global oil demand will decline because people are being forced to stop consuming. The data is public. The experts are speaking. The indicators are flashing red on every dashboard in every energy trading floor on the planet.

And yet the world allowed this to happen.

China saw it. They account for a massive share of Hormuz oil imports. Russia saw it. Europe saw it. Japan and South Korea saw it. They are being hit first and hardest. The United Nations saw it and issued warnings about food crisis. Every energy ministry on Earth has access to the same data I am presenting in this article.

So why did no one stop it? Why did no world leader cry out from the rooftop before it got to this point? Why did they allow a military operation to proceed that was guaranteed to close the most important energy chokepoint on the planet, knowing full well what that would do to the global oil supply, to food systems, to economies that run on diesel, to billions of people who depend on affordable fuel to eat?

Why did Israel participate in strikes they had to know would trigger this cascade? Why did the United Nations not mobilize before the tanks started draining? Why did Korea, Japan, India, who knew their economies would be devastated, not scream before February 28?

I do not have the answer. Either the cascade was not modeled correctly by anyone, which is itself an indictment of every intelligence agency and energy ministry on the planet. Or it was modeled and the geopolitical momentum could not be stopped. Or leadership in every capital made a calculation that this was acceptable risk.

None of those explanations excuse what is about to happen.

And there is a darker question. Who benefits from global collapse? Defense contractors benefit from conflict. Energy traders placed $7 billion in bets ahead of major price swings and made hundreds of millions. Oil companies with production outside the disrupted zone benefit from record prices. But at the scale this crisis is reaching, even those actors lose. BlackRock collapses. The banking system collapses. Currency collapses. There is nothing left to profit from.

Which means either they did not see the scale of the cascade they set in motion, or there is a calculation we cannot see from the outside. Either answer is terrifying.

THE FAILURE THAT CANNOT BE FORGIVEN

A government that launches a war and does not plan for the energy consequences of that war is not a functioning government. A Congress that funds military operations without demanding a contingency plan for what happens when 20 percent of global oil supply disappears overnight is not a functioning Congress. A cabinet that watches fuel inventories collapse for ten weeks without mobilizing a national emergency response is not a functioning cabinet.

We are eight weeks from tank bottoms in the United States. Diesel inventories are at 2005 lows. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is being drained. The last tanker from the Middle East has already docked and been emptied. The 64-week lag means there is no fast fix. Europe’s tank bottoms arrive this month. Ours arrive in July.

And the people responsible for this are still in office.

This is not a partisan argument. This is a question of basic competence and the survival of the nation. Any administration, any party, any leader who brought the nation and the world to this point has demonstrated a failure so profound that it disqualifies them from further governance.

People will lose their jobs over this. People will lose their savings. People will go hungry. People will die. In the parts of the world that were already on the edge, millions will die.

When the shelves start emptying in American grocery stores, when diesel hits $8 and $9 a gallon and truckers cannot afford to run their routes, when airlines fold and regional airports close, when farmers cannot afford to harvest the crops they planted, when communities discover that the complex system delivering their food and fuel has simply stopped functioning because there is no fuel left to run it, the American people will want to know who did this.

The answer is a government that started a war without understanding what it would break. A Congress that backed it without question. A political movement more interested in cultural control than national survival. A president who spends his days pulling a ballroom drawing out of his pocket and showing it to everyone in the room while the nation runs out of fuel. And world leaders who saw this coming and said nothing.

These people should not be in office an hour longer. Not because of ideology. Because of the mathematics of oil supply, logistics, and food distribution. Because the data says they have brought us to a door we cannot walk back through, and they are still standing there pretending the door does not exist.

Every government that allowed this to happen, from Washington to Brussels to Beijing to Jerusalem, must answer for it. The people of every nation affected by this crisis have the right to demand new leadership. Not next year. Not at the next scheduled election. Now. Because the timeline does not wait for elections. Tank bottoms do not wait for political convenience.

The UN was built to prevent exactly this kind of cascading global catastrophe. It failed. NATO intelligence agencies briefed their leaders on the consequences of a Hormuz closure. Those leaders proceeded anyway. Every one of them should face their citizens and explain why they allowed billions of people to be put at risk of famine.

WHAT I AM TELLING YOU AND WHY

Some will say I am overstating this. That governments will intervene. That rationing will slow the cascade. That emergency measures will buy time. That the system will adapt.

Maybe. Governments may ration fuel. Emergency shipping corridors may be established. Military convoys may move critical supplies. Demand destruction may reduce consumption enough to stretch what remains a few weeks further.

None of that changes the physical reality.

The data says tank bottoms hit in Europe this month and in the United States by July 4. The data says diesel runs out first. The data says 70 percent of American food moves by truck and every truck runs on diesel. The cascade from diesel shortage to food shortage is not a probability estimate. It is a mechanical fact. When the fuel stops, the trucks stop. When the trucks stop, the food stops. Emergency measures may soften the impact. They will not prevent it.

This is not a probability assessment. This is a warning. And the difference between a warning you act on and a warning you dismiss is measured in whether your family eats in August.

You need to prepare now. Not because collapse is guaranteed in every detail. But because the physical shortage is real, the timeline is fixed, and the window to prepare is closing. If emergency measures work and the worst does not come, you will have extra food in your pantry and fuel in your shed. If they do not work and you did nothing, you will have neither.

That is not a hard calculation.

WHAT YOU MUST DO NOW

This is not a drill. This is not a warning about something that might happen in the distant future. This is happening right now. The countdown is measured in weeks. Days in some places.

If you are reading this, your survival in the next two months depends on what you do starting today. Not tomorrow. Not this weekend. Today.

Stop what you are doing and start acquiring the things that will keep you and your family alive.

Food. Non-perishable goods, canned foods, dried goods, rice, beans, anything with a long shelf life. Buy what you can afford right now because the prices will be higher next week and higher the week after that, and at some point the issue will not be price. It will be availability. The shelves will be empty. Not because of panic buying. Because there is no diesel to run the trucks that fill them.

Water. Store it. If pumping stations lose power or fuel, municipal water systems can be affected. Fill containers. Buy filters. Know your nearest natural water source.

Fuel. If you can store diesel, gasoline, or propane safely and legally, do it now. Not next week. Now.

Know your local food supply. Know your local farmers. Know your local supply chains. The communities that will survive this are the ones with local food production and local distribution networks that do not depend entirely on long-haul trucking from a thousand miles away.

Talk to your neighbors. Organize. Share information. Pool resources. This is a community-level challenge, not an individual one. The people who survive systemic disruption are the ones who organize, share, and look out for each other.

And hear me on this: stop treating your debt as your priority. Your credit card payment is not your priority. Your mortgage payment is not your priority. Your priority is physical survival. Food. Water. Fuel. Shelter. Community. Every dollar you spend servicing debt to financial institutions is a dollar you do not have for the things that will keep your family alive.

In a systemic collapse, the institutions holding your debt will become insolvent. The currency you are using to pay them may become worthless. The enforcement mechanisms that collect on debts require a functioning legal system, and a functioning legal system requires a functioning society. When the diesel runs out and the shelves empty, the society you know stops functioning. Use every available resource to acquire what you need to survive the next months. Redirect what you have toward survival, not toward keeping a credit score alive in a system that is collapsing. You can settle debts in a depreciated currency later, if the creditor still exists to collect them.

This is not financial advice. This is triage. And triage means you save the living first.

Demand accountability from your government. Call your representatives today. Tell them you know what the data shows. Tell them you know what tank bottoms means. Tell them you know the 64-week lag means this is locked in regardless of what happens diplomatically. Tell them the people who brought this crisis to your door need to answer for it now, not after the shelves are empty.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Brent crude: $101.65 per barrel as of May 8, 2026. Physical oil trading near $150.

U.S. gasoline: $4.52 per gallon national average as of May 7. Up from $2.81 in January. California above $6.00.

Strait of Hormuz: 95 percent traffic collapse. Effectively closed since February 28.

The last Middle East oil tanker to reach California: the New Corolla, Long Beach, May 3. No more coming.

U.S. distillate (diesel/jet fuel) inventories: 11 percent below five-year average. Lowest since 2005.

Europe: tank bottoms this month.

United States: tank bottoms by July 4.

Recovery if peace comes today: 64 weeks minimum to first fuel delivery. Two years to full production recovery. Five years for damaged LNG infrastructure.

Spirit Airlines: gone. Seventeen thousand jobs, gone.

Seventy percent of American food moves by diesel truck.

The president is carrying around a drawing of a ballroom.

You do the math.

Copyright © Mark A. Shryock. May be shared with attribution.

Editorial Note: EIA Administrator Tristan Abbey stated on the record: “We’ve never seen the strait close, and we’ve never seen it reopen.” In the ten weeks since, the administration’s public communications focused on infrastructure aesthetics. No national emergency fuel rationing framework was activated. The data in this brief is drawn from EIA, IEA, Bloomberg, Fortune, AP, Reuters, and Goldman Sachs — all on the record.

SOURCES

U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Weekly Petroleum Status Report, May 6, 2026

U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Short-Term Energy Outlook, April/May 2026

U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), DOE SPR release report, April 24, 2026

U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update, May 5, 2026

U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Strategic petroleum inventory data, 2025-2026

International Energy Agency (IEA), Oil Market Report, April 2026

IEA, 2026 Energy Crisis Policy Response Tracker

Bloomberg Television, Jeff Currie interview, May 6, 2026

Bloomberg, “Oil Market Fails to Price In Iran Supply Shock, Carlyle’s Currie Says,” March 18, 2026

Fortune, “Europe’s jet fuel supplies should fall below the key 23-day shortage threshold in June,” May 6, 2026

Goldman Sachs Research, European jet fuel/petroleum inventory analysis, May 2026

CNN, “Spirit Airlines canceled all flights and is going out of business,” May 2, 2026

CNN, “How traffic through the Strait of Hormuz shrank to a trickle,” May 2026

CNN, “Iran imposes new rules for Hormuz” (Lloyd’s List data: 40 ships in week to May 3), May 2026

CNN, “Noodles, kidney dialysis, condoms: the global oil crisis is turning into an everything crisis,” 2026

Associated Press, “California braces for uncertainty as last shipment of Persian Gulf oil arrives in Long Beach,” May 3, 2026

CBS Los Angeles, “California gas prices reach highest mark in years as last oil shipment arrives,” May 2026

Hellenic Shipping News, Statement from Port of Long Beach CEO on New Corolla, May 2026

IBTimes UK, “Four-Week Fuel Countdown Begins,” May 2026

Al Jazeera, “UAE leaves OPEC in blow to oil cartel during war on Iran,” April/May 2026

Al Jazeera, “When will Strait of Hormuz be safe for commercial shipping again?” 2026

Khaleej Times, “UAE announces decision to withdraw from OPEC,” April 28, 2026

NPR, “Energy analyst discusses impact of fuel shortage across industries,” 2026

NPR, “Pakistan says it’s hopeful a U.S.-Iran deal can happen soon,” 2026

PBS News, “Soaring gas prices and supply chain disruptions drive up costs,” 2026

UN News, “’Clock is ticking’: Hormuz disruption raises fears of global food crisis,” 2026

The Wall Street Journal, “The Iran War’s Other Energy Shortage: Food,” 2026

Reuters, “Oil-Price Bets Ahead of Iran War News Totalled $7 Billion,” 2026

AAA, national and state gasoline price averages, May 2026

Finder.com (AAA data), weekly gas price averages, May 7, 2026

TradingEconomics, Brent crude, WTI, and gasoline futures data, May 8, 2026

Macrotrends, U.S. SPR weekly inventory data, week of May 1, 2026

FRED/St. Louis Federal Reserve, U.S. Retail Gasoline Prices, May 2026

Fortune, “America’s never had such high national debt heading into an economic shock,” 2026

Fortune, “Current price of oil as of May 7, 2026”

Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, “Break Glass: A Plan for the Next Economic Shock,” March 10, 2026

Congressional Budget Office, “The Budget and Economic Outlook: 2026 to 2036”

Brookings Institution, “Economic issues to watch in 2026”

Economics Help, “The 2026 Oil Crisis” and “Why 2026 Oil Crisis is About More Than Just Oil”

Michigan diesel price reporting, 2026

Kpler Container Intelligence, “Two months in: What container data tells us about the Hormuz crisis,” May 7, 2026

Wikipedia, “2026 Strait of Hormuz crisis” and “2026 Strait of Hormuz campaign”

Wikipedia, “2026 Iran war fuel crisis”

Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, “Energy Quantamentals: The Oil Crisis in the Eyes of a Financial Trader,” 2026

S&P Global/Platts, Global Jet Fuel Index

Rystad Energy, via Fortune

HFI Research, buffer store timeline analysis

Commodity Context, physical-paper price analysis

CoventryLive/The Times (UK), “Summer holiday flights warning,” May 2026

The Deep Dive, “Oil Storage Tanks in US to Run Dry by July 4,” May 6, 2026

Peace and Justice Post, “Oil, Empire, and the Price of War,” May 4, 2026

New Security Beat, “A New Oil Crisis Stress-Tests the Global Energy Transition,” 2026

International Relations Review, “Chokepoint Crisis,” April 28, 2026

ThirdWay Think-Tank, “2026 Oil Crunch: The Looming Global Crisis Ahead,” 2026

Hal Turner has posted this for his subscribers only.

It is not hard to see where he got this from.