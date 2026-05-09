Seemorerocks

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TheAngryHippy's avatar
TheAngryHippy
2h

This is a brilliant article. Thank you for reminding me. I will stock up on seeds and dried foods and water today.

I think the answer you are looking for is agenda 2030. They have an open plan for mass depopulation. What more guaranteed way than a famine and all the war and conflicts it will cause.

Thats my 2 cents to add anyway. Not that it matters.

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Chris Kanon's avatar
Chris Kanon
2h

Minor details: Despite the assertions California gas is not (yet) above $6, just checked it can be had $5.59 in both northern and southern Ca. Sure it can be had above $6 and if you try hard you can find $7 but you have to try hard. In Sacramento the spread is $5.55-$6.19

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