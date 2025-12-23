Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Anderson's avatar
Terry Anderson
1h

The Australian political system allowed Akbernese to gain control with only 34% of the vote, given the Greens preferences flowed to him. There is need for a strong conservative leader in Australia, so that voters have a real choice. Otherwise ee are left with this drplorable man.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture