“Butt-dialing”seems to be Australian slang that refers to dialing someone accidentally.

I thought this was fake. “Maybe this is AI,” I wondered? Nah, it’s very, very real and deeply disturbing

A mentally disabled Australian woman was arrested and is being prosecuted for an “antisemitic hate crime” after she accidentally pocket-dialed a Jewish nutritionist.



The voicemail was blank. No words. No threats. Just background noise.

And the nutritionist reportedly said she felt “immediate fear and nervousness.”

I truly don’t know what to say. That this woman, who CLEARLY has intellectual disabilities, and seemingly has no idea what’s even going on, was arrested BEFORE Benjamin Netanyahu pretty much tells you everything you need to know about the order of the world.

If you believe in journalism that stays free for the world—for readers in Gaza, readers in Sudan, families living in deep poverty, and even kids in middle school trying to understand what powerful adults are doing—please support us today. Membership is how we keep our reporting free for them, and even for you, when you can’t afford to pay. click here to become a member and click here to join as a monthly, annual, or founding member.

The North Star with Shaun King is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Subscribe

This is not “antisemitism.” This is authoritarian theater.

Let’s just say the quiet part out loud: if a government can take a woman with an intellectual disability and drag her into court over a blank voicemail, then the word “hate crime” has been emptied of meaning and repurposed as a weapon.

This is what a panic looks like when it metastasizes into policy.

And we’re being told Australia needs more of this. More power. More prosecutions. More criminal penalties. More speech policing. More fear.

There’s “hate speech” legislation in the works that appears explicitly crafted to expand the exact dynamics we’re watching here—dramatically increasing the scale, frequency, and consequences of prosecutions that function less like justice and more like message discipline.

If you can be prosecuted for a silent voicemail because someone imagined it was dangerous, then let me be clear: the law is no longer about conduct. It’s about feelings. And once a state decides feelings are enough to criminalize you, nobody is safe—because feelings can be manufactured, coached, amplified, and weaponized.

A pocket-dial today. A prison sentence tomorrow.

Australians are being asked to trust a system that would do this—and then give that same system even more authority to imprison people for years over political expression.

That’s not “combatting extremism.” That’s criminalizing dissent.

And it’s happening after the world just watched years of escalating efforts to stomp out criticism of Israel and crush pro-Palestine protest—while an active genocide in Gaza has been ongoing for over two years.

So no, I don’t accept the premise that this is some brand-new emergency requiring extraordinary new powers. I think it’s the opposite: the powers are the emergenc