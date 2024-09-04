Seemorerocks

I was alerted to a controversy over a Tucker Carlson interview with an unknown historian, Darryl Cooper, who Carlson says, “may be the most popular historian in the United States” (I can’t find any reference to him on search engines outside this context).

Is this a raising of World War 2 in the context of a battle over World War 3?

Is it revisionist history?

What does it have to back it up?

The first job of the historian is to look at primary sources and use that as a tool to paint a picture of the past.

Here is an example I found in looking at this- an article on zionism and bolshevism penned by Winston Churchill, named below (probably correctly) in 1920

By the Rt. Hon. Winston S. Churchill.

SOME people like Jews and some do not; but no thoughtful man can doubt the fact that they are beyond all question the most formidable and the most remarkable race which has ever appeared in the world.

Disraeli, the Jew Prime Minister of England, and Leader of the Conservative Party, who was always true to his race and proud of his origin, said on a well-known occasion: "The Lord deals with the nations as the nations deal with the Jews." Certainly when we look at the miserable state of Russia, where of all countries in the world the Jews were the most cruelly treated, and contrast it with the fortunes of our own country, which seems to have been so providentially preserved amid the awful perils of these times, we must admit that nothing that has since happened in the history of the world has falsified the truth of Disraeli's confident assertion.

Good and Bad Jews.

The conflict between good and evil which proceeds unceasingly in the breast of man nowhere reaches such an intensity as in the Jewish race. The dual nature of mankind is nowhere more strongly or more terribly exemplified. We owe to the Jews in the Christian revelation a system of ethics which, even if it were entirely separated from the supernatural, would be incomparably the most precious possession of mankind, worth in fact the fruits of all other wisdom and learning put together. On that system and by that faith there has been built out of the wreck of the Roman Empire the whole of our existing civilisation.

And it may well be that this same astounding race may at the present time be in the actual process of producing another system of morals and philosophy, as malevolent as Christianity was benevolent, which, if not arrested, would shatter irretrievably all that Christianity has rendered possible. It would almost seem as if the gospel of Christ and the gospel of Antichrist were destined to originate among the same people; and that this mystic and mysterious race had been chosen for the supreme manifestations, both of the divine and the diabolical.

"National" Jews.

There can be no greater mistake than to attribute to each individual a recognisable share in the qualities which make up the national character. There are all sorts of men – good, bad and, for the most part, indifferent – in every country, and in every race. Nothing is more wrong than to deny to an individual, on account of race or origin, his right to be judged on his personal merits and conduct. In a people of peculiar genius like the Jews, contrasts are more vivid, the extremes are more widely separated, the resulting consequences are more decisive.

At the present fateful period there are three main lines of political conception among the Jews, two of which are helpful and hopeful in a very high degree to humanity, and the third absolutely destructive.

First there are the Jews who, dwelling in every country throughout the world, identify themselves with that country, enter into its national life, and, while adhering faithfully to their own religion, regard themselves as citizens in the fullest sense of the State which has received them. Such a Jew living in England would say, "I am an Englishman practising the Jewish faith." This is a worthy conception, and useful in the highest degree. We in Great Britain well know that during the great struggle the influence of what may be called the "National Jews" in many lands was cast preponderatingly on the side of the Allies; and in our own Army Jewish soldiers have played a most distinguished part, some rising to the command of armies, others winning the Victoria Cross for valour.

The National Russian Jews, in spite of the disabilities under which they have suffered, have managed to play an honourable and useful part in the national life even of Russia. As bankers and industrialists they have strenuously promoted the development of Russia's economic resources and they were foremost in the creation of those remarkable organisations, the Russian Co-operative Societies. In politics their support has been given, for the most part, to liberal and progressive movements, and they have been among the staunchest upholders of friendship with France and Great Britain.

International Jews.

In violent opposition to all this sphere of Jewish effort rise the schemes of the International Jews. The adherents of this sinister confederacy are mostly men reared up among the unhappy populations of countries where Jews are persecuted on account of their race. Most, if not all, of them have forsaken the faith of their forefathers, and divorced from their minds all spiritual hopes of the next world. This movement among the Jews is not new. From the days of Spartacus-Weishaupt to those of Karl Marx, and down to Trotsky (Russia), Bela Kun (Hungary), Rosa Luxembourg (Germany), and Emma Goldman (United States), this world-wide conspiracy for the overthrow of civilisation and for the reconstitution of society on the basis of arrested development, of envious malevolence, and impossible equality, has been steadily growing. It played, as a modern writer, Mrs. Webster, has so ably shown, a definitely recognisable part in the tragedy of the French Revolution. It has been the mainspring of every subversive movement during the Nineteenth Century; and now at last this band of extraordinary personalities from the underworld of the great cities of Europe and America have gripped the Russian people by the hair of their heads and have become practically the undisputed masters of that enormous empire.

Terrorist Jews.

There is no need to exaggerate the part played in the creation of Bolshevism and in the actual bringing about of the Russian Revolution by these international and for the most part atheistical Jews. It is certainly a very great one; it probably outweighs all others. With the notable exception of Lenin, the majority of the leading figures are Jews. Moreover, the principal inspiration and driving power comes from the Jewish leaders. Thus Tchitcherin, a pure Russian, is eclipsed by his nominal subordinate Litvinoff, and the influence of Russians like Bukharin or Lunacharski cannot be compared with the power of Trotsky, or of Zinovieff, the Dictator of the Red Citadel (Petrograd), or of Krassin or Radek – all Jews. In the Soviet institutions the predominance of Jews is even more astonishing. And the prominent, if not indeed the principal, part in the system of terrorism applied by the Extraordinary Commissions for Combating Counter-Revolution has been taken by Jews, and in some notable cases by Jewesses. The same evil prominence was obtained by Jews in the brief period of terror during which Bela Kun ruled in Hungary. The same phenomenon has been presented in Germany (especially in Bavaria), so far as this madness has been allowed to prey upon the temporary prostration of the German people. Although in all these countries there are many non-Jews every whit as bad as the worst of the Jewish revolutionaries, the part played by the latter in proportion to their numbers in the population is astonishing.

"Protector of the Jews."

Needless to say, the most intense passions of revenge have been excited in the breasts of the Russian people. Wherever General Denikin's authority could reach, protection was always accorded to the Jewish population, and strenuous efforts were made by his officers to prevent reprisals and to punish those guilty of them. So much was this the case that the Petlurist propaganda against General Denikin denounced him as the Protector of the Jews. The Misses Healy, nieces of Mr. Tim Healy, in relating their personal experiences in Kieff, have declared that to their knowledge on more than one occasion officers who committed offences against Jews were reduced to the ranks and sent out of the city to the front. But the hordes of brigands by whom the whole vast expanse of the Russian Empire is becoming infested do not hesitate to gratify their lust for blood and for revenge at the expense of the innocent Jewish population whenever an opportunity occurs. The brigand Makhno, the hordes of Petlura and of Gregorieff, who signalised their every success by the most brutal massacres, everywhere found among the half-stupefied, half-infuriated population an eager response to anti-Semitism in its worst and foulest forms.

The fact that in many cases Jewish interests and Jewish places of worship are excepted by the Bolsheviks from their universal hostility has tended more and more to associate the Jewish race in Russia with the villainies which are now being perpetrated. This is an injustice on millions of helpless people, most of whom are themselves sufferers from the revolutionary regime. It becomes, therefore, specially important to foster and develop any strongly-marked Jewish movement which leads directly away from these fatal associations. And it is here that Zionism has such a deep significance for the whole world at the present time.

A Home for the Jews.

Zionism offers the third sphere to the political conceptions of the Jewish race. In violent contrast to international communism, it presents to the Jew a national idea of a commanding character. It has fallen to the British Government, as the result of the conquest of Palestine, to have the opportunity and the responsibility of securing for the Jewish race all over the world a home and a centre of national life. The statesmanship and historic sense of Mr. Balfour were prompt to seize this opportunity. Declarations have been made which have irrevocably decided the policy of Great Britain. The fiery energies of Dr. Weissmann, the leader, for practical purposes, of the Zionist project, backed by many of the most prominent British Jews, and supported by the full authority of Lord Allenby, are all directed to achieving the success of this inspiring movement.

Of course, Palestine is far too small to accommodate more than a fraction of the Jewish race, nor do the majority of national Jews wish to go there. But if, as may well happen, there should be created in our own lifetime by the banks of the Jordan a Jewish State under the protection of the British Crown, which might comprise three or four millions of Jews, an event would have occurred in the history of the world which would, from every point of view, be beneficial, and would be especially in harmony with the truest interests of the British Empire.

Zionism has already become a factor in the political convulsions of Russia, as a powerful competing influence in Bolshevik circles with the international communistic system. Nothing could be more significant than the fury with which Trotsky has attacked the Zionists generally, and Dr. Weissmann in particular. The cruel penetration of his mind leaves him in no doubt that his schemes of a world-wide communistic State under Jewish domination are directly thwarted and hindered by this new ideal, which directs the energies and the hopes of Jews in every land towards a simpler, a truer, and a far more attainable goal. The struggle which is now beginning between the Zionist and Bolshevik Jews is little less than a struggle for the soul of the Jewish people.

Duty of Loyal Jews.

It is particularly important in these circumstances that the national Jews in every country who are loyal to the land of their adoption should come forward on every occasion, as many of them in England have already done, and take a prominent part in every measure for combating the Bolshevik conspiracy. In this way they will be able to vindicate the honour of the Jewish name and make it clear to all the world that the Bolshevik movement is not a Jewish movement, but is repudiated vehemently by the great mass of the Jewish race.

But a negative resistance to Bolshevism in any field is not enough. Positive and practicable alternatives are needed in the moral as well as in the social sphere; and in building up with the utmost possible rapidity a Jewish national centre in Palestine which may become not only a refuge to the oppressed from the unhappy lands of Central Europe, but which will also be a symbol of Jewish unity and the temple of Jewish glory, a task is presented on which many blessings rest.

Tucker Carlson Is Canceled…Again

Darryl Cooper: The True History of the Jonestown Cult, WWII, and How Winston Churchill Ruined Europe

And here is Tucker Carlson’s interview with Darryl Cooper.

When I look, Darryl Cooper does not appear to have much of a presence, certainly not a scholastic one, other than a Twitter(X) and Spotify account

Here is the (now suppressed) BBC documentary that Candace Owen was talking about.

1945 The Savage Peace - The Atrocities Against Germans

Never mind World War 2 and the bombing of Dresden. Winston Churchill was responsible for using chemical weapons against the Kurds in Syria.

So, there is no doubt.

Churchill was a war criminal.

But he did, together with Roosevelt and Stalin, his bit to rid the world of Hitler and nazism. Stalin and the Bolsheviks is another matter.

This was an interesting X thread from a German, Eugypius

"Newsflash: National Socialism was a thing for 12 years. It ended 79 years ago."

I agree that 12 years of nazism in Germany must surely have less influence on the national psyche (except the political elite) than 70 users of Soviet communism

East Germany is not 'far right.' They're voting for right-leaning populist parties at basically the same rate as the French and the Italians. They're normal.



It's the West Germans who are the anomaly.

These theses about the German past are very enticing, I get it. Scratch a German and he must be a Nazi!

Super compelling for ret@rds whose historical vision stops at 1933. Newsflash: National Socialism was a thing for 12 years. It ended 79 years ago.

There are three major reasons that East Germany votes differently from the West. They have nothing to do with lingering Nazi sentiment in the east. Nazis have not been a factor in German history for four generations.



I will list the reasons:

1) A lack of loyalty to the old, traditional parties.

A lot of voters in West Germany support parties in the same way that other people adhere to a religion. Germany as a result has an extremely conservative and stodgy party system. These party loyalties apply less to the East, where the entire party system was effectively imported after 1989. Easterners vote more directly in their own interests as a result.

2) Reduced prosperity.

Wages are lower in the East. East Germans are more likely to rent, more likely not to own a car, more likely to be unemployed. In short, they are poorer. Left-leaning liberal progressivism is above all a pathology of prosperity and easterners just don't have it as much. They can't afford the luxury beliefs of westerners in the same way that westerners can.

3) Finally, everyone's favourite: reduced exposure to liberal conditioning and/or a savviness about media propaganda.



I think the former applies more than the latter, and this factor is hard to disentangle from 2) reduced prosperity, but it surely also plays a role.

CONCLUSION

I think it is advisable to be careful with moral comparisons - saying that the Bolsheviks were very bad and therefore Hitler was not so bad.

Stalin and Hitler were both evil people and perhaps the most that can be said that the evil of Soviet communism was the greater because it spanned over 70 years whereas nazism spanned only 12 years.

I read a book (which I can’t find on Amazon) entitled something like the Two Dictators, which makes a comparison between the two.

However, I did find this book, Under Two Dictators: Prisoner of Stalin and Hitler, by Margarete Buber-Neumann, which is the story of a German woman married to a communist. She was sent to the Gulag by Stalin, survived that and was extradited to nazi Germany by Stalin and survived the nazi concentration camps.

What comes out of both books was the similarity between the two dictators and that the experience was quite similar.

I am reminded of the Hungarian historian, Gitta Sereny who was responsible for interviewing and getting a confession before he died from commandant of the Treblinka death camp.

She locked horns with Holocaust denier, David Irving and in an interview said the following:

"Twenty years ago, he was dangerous," she says. "He is attractive. He does wonderful research and has a talent for writing. People respect it. The tragedy is that he has misused these talents. Irving could have made a tremendous addition to knowledge. He brought all this on himself. No one did it to him. "He is obsessed with a number of things, his feelings for Hitler and his own feelings about the Jews. He has great sympathy with Hitler and that makes him dangerous. I am the red cloth for him because I am as familiar as he is with the areas he writes about. In 1977 I analysed his book and I believe that my conclusions were very disturbing for him. But if you think of all the things that I have written, he is a very small part of my life. He cannot see this: he believes that the little I have done has caused him damage. "Why bother, you may ask, to write at all about this disaffected man, who so sadly abuses his undoubted gifts? The reason is his books .... It is essential that the public is alerted to his treatment of history. With a well-presented book, how many readers, lacking specialised knowledge, can be expected to detect errors and omissions? I made him most angry in 1977 when I accused him of mistranslating something. Anyone who speaks German as a foreigner can make mistakes. He speaks very good German, but obviously my knowledge is deeper.

This was, in particular, what interested me:

"We use the same sources, particularly through my work with and on Speer. I know many of the same people as he does who were of Hitler's circle. That is scary for him. He says we jostle at the same trough. The difference is that he loves the trough and I don't. He admires Hitler enormously. I gained a lot of understanding of Hitler, particularly through my work on Speer. Everything I have come to understand about Hitler horrifies me - even his very human sides. You would think once you discovered the human aspects, your attitude would change. But it can't change for me. I know too much of the other side."

Here are my reflections on this:

On the Jewish role in the Bolshevik revolution:

I like Sereny because she had a mind that is not reactive and appeared to have seen things as they were.

This is close to my own position.

I look at evidence and try to balance it to find as close to the truth as I can.

There is never an endpoint.

As David Icke says, there’s always more to learn.