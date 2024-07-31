The corrupt FDA has just approved GSK’s bird flu vaccine for emergency use in HUMANS.

Nobody is really sick or dying from bird flu, so why did they make the move?

Attorney Tom Renz, one of the heroes of the COVID era, warns that there will be an “oops” event where bird flu somehow makes the jump from livestock to humans.

“And then they will have a vaccine just sitting there, ready to go, so that they can force it into our arms again. It will be a replay of COVID.”

But it's not just Tom Renz making such claims; The World Health Organization is foreshadowing what's coming next.

And of course, Bill Gates.