Share this postSeemorerocks Are you OK with this advertising?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAre you OK with this advertising?Robin WestenraFeb 19, 20251Share this postSeemorerocks Are you OK with this advertising?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareIt was originally thought that this was a paid advertisement from Health NZ1Share this postSeemorerocks Are you OK with this advertising?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share
Not even sure if another tetanus shot is in my future.
NO, but wasn't this actually Burnett Foundation?