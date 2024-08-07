Breaking: Major Alert. A container was delivered to Illegal Migrants...

"The container had guns in it"

The Globalists are planning a civil war in the UK. USA and Europe is next.

A sensible moderate Muslim lady points out why mass illegal immigration is taking place and shes furious about it while explaining what is likely going to happen.

An armed uprising by extremist Muslims provided with weapons by the Globalists right here in the UK

—Jim Ferguson

More ….

The Mass Numbers of Illegal Migrants that are pouring into our respective countries are in fact UN soldiers

Exclusive Breaking: The Mass Numbers of Illegal Migrants that are pouring into our respective countries are in fact UN soldiers. "these are UN Soldiers and they will be deployed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) when they announce the next Pandemic Lockdown"

The Black Watch a Scottish Infantry regiment based in Perth Scotland has been instructed to train illegal migrants to carry out crowd control and other measures to force compliance within the British population in the event of a civil uprising of the population against the government. There are bird flu Avian influenza H5N1 vaccines being flown into the UK right now ready to be used on the British Public!

UK Businessman John O' Looney raises the alarm and says he has conclusive evidence that these UN soldiers are being trained by British forces who are being ordered to do so by globalist's infesting the British Government.

John has stated that he has surveillance and video evidence of what is going on along with detailed vehicle and registration numbers of the vehicles that are in use.

The details that are emerging suggest that British Forces will be sent abroad to fight Russia in Ukraine that will effectively leave no patriotic soldiers within Britain to protect the British population and that Illegal migrants will be issued Uniforms and given powers by the Globalists to Police, control and order the British people to stay at home and will have the powers to get physical and arrest anyone who does not comply.

This explains why Canada,

The United States, Australia, New Zealand and parts of Europe are all facing the same plan by the Globalists. These Illegal migrants have no loyalty to the host countries and will gleefully follow orders from the globalists to subjugate and control the people in our respective countries. This is a betrayal of biblical proportions. Its time to get prepared and its time to resist.

Join our freedom movement http://freedomtraininternational.org to stay informed and up to date with whats about to happen. You need to know what happens next.

Join us.

From late in July

Breaking Exclusive: A shocking and dire warning has been issued that could see a massacre on the scale of Rwanda taking place in Ireland!





Could the massive amounts of Illegal Migrants that have now been allowed by the globalists into Ireland be weaponised and used to destroy the Irish people.



Ireland is under sustained Globalist attack. The Illegal Migrants now for the first time outnumber Irish fighting age men.



United States Special Forces Veteran and Green Beret Michael Yon joins me to discuss the Globalists plans for the continued destruction of humanity.



Micheal Yon paints a worrying picture and scenario that could see containers of machetes or other weapons delivered to arm millions of military age illegal migrants to effectively carry out a planned attack on the indigenous Irish people..



Michael has maps of strategically placed migrant camps all around Dublin and other strategic places. He goes on to use the massacre of Rwanda as an example of what he thinks could be being planned.



Mass illegal immigration has been weaponised by Globalists and their puppets in our respective parliaments and governments.



Was the Cloudstrike global outage a trial run and will they do it again before November 2024 to usher in their new Financial structure while wiping out peoples pensions and mortgages!



There could be an orchestrated purge type situation where millions of Illegal migrants suddenly rise to attack their host nations.



This could lead to a massive disaster that the west needs to understand is a very real and present danger.



There are periods of great instability just ahead and its essential that everyone gets ready for serious disruptions to our way of life and the things we take for granted may not continue.



Michael is also warning of a coming global famine.



Freedom train International is the fastest growing International Freedom Movement in the World.



Freedom Train International can help you to get ready and prepared.



Don't wait until its too late. Join us today

Listen to the interview HERE

The Coming Irish Genocide