by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

While Trump’s new ceasefire “peace” deal in Gaza failed to earn him the Nobel Peace Prize, thousands of Palestinians have now started returning to their homes in Gaza based on the hope of what Trump has said.

But will these Palestinians really be able to stay in Gaza and rebuild their lives and their homes?

This is an AI video put out by Trump’s social media account earlier this year about his plans for Gaza:

(Note: it moves fast. Slow down the speed or pause frequently to see all the scenes here.)

And if there is any doubt about Trump’s plan for Gaza, it has been revealed that Jared Kushner, Trump’s Jewish son-in-law, is the one brokering this “peace deal” for Gaza.

Jared Kushner returns to forefront of Trump’s Middle East diplomacy with Gaza ceasefire deal As President Donald Trump was predicting this week that peace could be imminent in Gaza, he pointed to the man he dispatched to seal the deal as a source for his optimism. “I have Jared,” he said. “Find anybody more capable. And we have the A-plus team working on it.” Jared, of course, is Jared Kushner: presidential son-in-law, onetime senior adviser and, this week, envoy to peace talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where — alongside Trump’s current Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff — he helped finalize an arrangement that would see all hostages released from Gaza and a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops. Trump spent hours on the phone with Kushner and Witkoff this week, both before and after he announced the deal had been reached, US officials said. From Egypt, the two men traveled to Israel, where they presented the plan to Israel’s Cabinet on Thursday evening before the body eventually approved it. As the talks were getting underway on Wednesday, video from the Red Sea resort showed a grinning Kushner — clad in a navy blue suit, open-necked white shirt and black aviator sunglasses — emerging from a black SUV with Witkoff and heading into the talks. (Source.)

Kushner is on record in the past as saying that the Palestinians will not have a place in the “new” Gaza.

Is there any doubt as to what the true intentions are here? After the hostages are released, more than likely the genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza will be completed by the Israeli military, so they can bulldoze everything and “build back better” for the rich Billionaire Pedophiles who rule Israel and the United States.

Gaza today, American cities tomorrow, just wait.

As it is written, “For your sake we are being killed all the day long; we are regarded as sheep to be slaughtered.”

(Romans 8:36)

Comment on this article at HealthImpactNews.com.