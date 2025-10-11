Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
2h

In a word....YES. Bibi OWNS Zion Don so the Palestinians would be fools to accept. The goal remember is NO one but the occupier at the end. It's called a genocide for a reason.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture