https://actionabletruth.media/sovcit-australia/

‘Long long time ago’ in the early 2020s, articles such as the one below were quite common when discussing the “Anti-vaxxers”:

https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/queensbirthday/audio/2018748795/when-friends-and-family-are-lost-to-conspiracy-theories

From there and once the injectables arrived, the narrative on legacy media has become a ‘bit’ more aggressive:

However, since then things have taken a much more ominous turn, especially in Australia.

The rise of the “Sovereign Citizen”

The current bogeyman of choice of the regime in Australia and elsewhere...

The term “Sovereign Citizens“ has been around for several decades and has been framed as a threat by various governments for most of that time.

For example, the FBI included “Sovereign Citizens” in their list of domestic terrorism threats as far back as 2010.

This very same FBI brief describes “Sovereign Citizens” as follows:

Sovereign citizens are anti-government extremists who believe that even though they physically reside in this country, they are separate or “sovereign” from the United States. As a result, they believe they don’t have to answer to any government authority, including courts, taxing entities, motor vehicle departments, or law enforcement.

It continues with:

This causes all kinds of problems—and crimes. For example, many sovereign citizens don’t pay their taxes. They hold illegal courts that issue warrants for judges and police officers. They clog up the court system with frivolous lawsuits and liens against public officials to harass them. And they use fake money orders, personal checks, and the like at government agencies, banks, and businesses.

And here is where the tone becomes a lot more ominous:

That’s just the beginning (bolded in the original brief). Not every action taken in the name of the sovereign citizen ideology is a crime, but the list of illegal actions committed by these groups, cells, and individuals is extensive (and puts them squarely on our radar). In addition to the above, sovereign citizens:

1. Commit murder and physical assault;

2. Threaten judges, law enforcement professionals, and government personnel;

3. Impersonate police officers and diplomats;

4. Use fake currency, passports, license plates, and driver’s licenses; and

5. Engineer various white-collar scams, including mortgage fraud and so-called “redemption” schemes.

In the 2020s, the rhetoric towards “Sovereign Citizens” has become much harsher which seems to coincide with the “vaccine” mandates and other harsh COVID-19 measures deployed by governments all over the world, which resulted in significant pushback from the populous.

This seems to coincide with a new acronym becoming increasingly common within the “law enforcement” community across the English speaking world:

💡

SovCit (short for Sovereign Citizen)

The video below from Australia’s public (read: taxpayer-funded) broadcaster gives a good overview of the current narrative legacy media is propagating when it comes to the aforementioned “SovCits”. It features Dr Kristy Campion who describes herself on her own website as follows:

I am Associate Professor and Discipline Lead of Terrorism Studies at Charles Sturt University. I am one of the most published scholars on terrorism in Australia. I have published two books, over 12 academic papers in leading journals, made numerous submissions to government inquiries, worked as an expert witness, and appeared in the media over 350 times.

To say Dr. Campion is a legacy media veteran would be quite an understatement obviously so keep that in mind when you listen to her speak in the clip below:

As you can clearly see above, YouTube now has a ‘clarification notice’ for the term “Sovereign Citizen” just like it has one for 9/11, the pandemic, vaccines and many others. The clarification notice links to this specific Wikipedia entry:

Wikimedia Foundation, Inc.Contributors to Wikimedia projects

The presentation of “SovCits” as imminent threat

Generalisation & Vilification as a mechanism of CONTROL.

In December 2022, a tragic incident occurred in the tiny town of Wieambilla in the Australian state of Queensland, which resulted in the death of two Queensland Police officers Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow and a civilian by the name of Alan Dare.

The two police officers and civilian who were shot dead at Wieambilla on December 12, 2022

The alleged perpetrators of these murders were brothers Gareth and Nathaniel Train as well as Gareth’s wife, Stacey Train. All three were subsequently shot dead by police following an hours-long standoff.

Nathaniel Train ( source )

Gareth Train. Photo: Nine Network Australia

Stacey Train. Photo: Louise Cheer / South Burnett Times

In the immediate aftermath of this tragic incident, Gareth Train specifically was described as a “Sovereign Citizen” who was presented by legacy media as:

A prolific poster on an alternative website that posts conspiracy, anti-authoritarian and other articles.

He said in one recent post he had been “ark homesteading for the past five years preparing to survive tomorrow”.

“When it becomes clear that we are in a time like no other and you head out into the wilderness to escape persecution, know that my wife and I will offer refuge to all brothers and sisters. I will be scanning the UHF channels when that times comes.”

One of the earliest public linkages in Australia of “Sovereign Citizens” (a.k.a. SovCit) to Covid-era dissent was done by Deakin University terrorism expert Greg Barton who said a few days after the event that:

The Covid pandemic had been an “accelerant” for a string of dangerous conspiracies that had already existed, and that it had brought people with similar outlandish viewpoints together like never before.

More specifically, Professor Barton said that:

“Most of the people who were drawn into anti-vax conspiracies were probably not from sovereign citizen groups, but the pandemic caused people who didn’t understand science, who were sceptical of the government, who didn’t like mandates and lockdowns and who were anxious about their employment to be linked with sovereign citizen types.

It brought people together and accelerated things.”

It’s important to mention that Prof. Barton is a VERY prominent expert in the “counter-terrorism” space, has advised several governments and has been a prominent media commentator on the topic for many years, with this appearance from a decade ago, being just one example:

Bottom line:

When someone like Prof. Barton presents a group of people as a threat, the general public listens!

(At least those who still pay attention to legacy media and their “experts”)

Someone who definitely does not present themselves as a “terrorism expert” is independent Australian podcaster and commentator Robyn from Courage is the Cure. Here is what she said a week after the Wieambilla incident:

As you will hopefully agree, what Robyn is saying in the video above makes a lot of sense and doesn’t require one to be an “expert” on anything. All that’s needed is a functioning brain and the willingness to use it!

I for one would have been very happy if this is where the story ended and if it did, this piece you are currently reading would have never been written, as there would have been no point to it from my perspective.

However, as you ARE reading this piece now, this is obviously NOT the end of the “SovCit” story and its associated “Domestic Terrorists” narrative.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) makes a DIRECT connection between Covid dissidents and “SovCits”

A declassified presentation paints a very concerning picture

For the benefit of non-aussies, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) is the Australian equivalent of the United States Marshals Service and also has the same responsibilities when it comes to law enforcement at a national level as the FBI. It also works in close collaboration with Australia’s domestic spy agency ASIO (the Australian equivalent of MI5 in the UK and the counterintelligence function of the FBI in the US).

A Freedom of Information request which was released to the applicant in April 2023 gave the public access to a (redacted) version of an internal AFP briefing from February 2022 (so before the incident in Wieambilla which happened 10 months after that)

The first page of the internal briefing (which appears to be a slide deck) looks like this:

You can download the full presentation directly from the AFP website but in case it ever goes ‘missing’, you can also access it below: