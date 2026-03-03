https://x.com/Mark4XX/status/2028896001369551197

A high-ranking Russian general with direct Kremlin ties just dropped a massive intel bombshell. Chinese military personnel are already on the ground in Iran testing their latest weapons systems. The US and Israel did not see this coming.

THE GENERAL POPOV BOMBSHELL

➡️ Retired Russian Major General Vladimir Popov is highly decorated and deeply connected.

➡️ He just stated in an interview that Chinese troops are already in Iran.

➡️ Not as advisors. As active weapons testers.

➡️ Their mission is to test hypersonic missiles and bombs on Iranian proving grounds.

THE SECOND WAVE STRATEGY

➡️ The Iranians have not yet deployed their most powerful weapons.

➡️ They are holding back a second wave for when US logistics are exhausted.

➡️ Popov states Iran is saving everything for the moment the situation becomes truly catastrophic.

➡️ China is resupplying them for exactly that moment.

CHINA’S REAL MOTIVATION

➡️ Iran is now a live fire test range for the Chinese military industrial complex.

➡️ China needs to evaluate which technologies work and which fail under real combat conditions.

➡️ The Ukraine war is Russia’s test ground. Iran is now China’s test ground.

➡️ Popov says Chinese defense industry representatives are likely already active inside Iran.

THE US IS RUNNING OUT OF MUNITIONS

➡️ The US cannot operate from its own mainland. Logistics are stretched to the breaking point.

➡️ Popov states the US prepared three or four reserve positions for the first days of the war.

➡️ Those are now exhausted. They are relocating launch sites under fire.

➡️ Trump’s claim of unlimited reserves is pure fiction according to Russian military analysis.