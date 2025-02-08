BREAKING: The UK Just Ordered Apple to Kill Encryption for 2 Billion People

—And They Can’t Even Talk About It A global privacy nightmare is unfolding. The UK government secretly ordered Apple to backdoor encrypted iCloud storage worldwide

—but Apple is legally forbidden from revealing this order, or they face criminal charges.

This affects 2 BILLION USERS.

Here’s the full story & why it’s part of a much bigger power grab.

1/ Under the UK’s Investigatory Powers Act (IPA) 2016, Apple was served a Technical Capability Notice (TCN)—forcing them to create a backdoor for encrypted iCloud data. This is not limited to UK users. It applies worldwide, meaning your private files are at risk, no matter where you live.

2/ Apple is legally forbidden from revealing this order. If Apple even acknowledges that the UK issued this demand, they could face criminal charges. This is a secret government order with global consequences.

3/ This isn’t just about the UK (although they are leading the charge in threatening citizens in OTHER countries for violating BRITISH censorship laws!) If Apple complies, every government in the world will demand the same access—from the US to China to authoritarian regimes. End-to-end encryption would be effectively dead.

4/ Apple’s Choice:

Comply & weaken encryption globally

Refuse & withdraw services from the UK WhatsApp & Signal faced similar threats last year and vowed to leave the UK rather than compromise security. Will Apple do the same?

Watch the heated discussion between Damian Collins, director of CCDH (architect of the UK Online Safety Bill), and Signal’s CEO:

5/ Why This Matters:

Encryption protects financial data, health records, personal security (e.g. where you live or work), and private conversations.

Governments always say they need backdoors for national security—but history shows they’re used for mass surveillance.

Once a backdoor exists, hackers, rogue employees, and other governments WILL find it.

6/ The UK is trying to dominate the global surveillance & censorship landscape. The UK is part of Five Eyes (UK, US, Canada, Australia, NZ), but notably, the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have supported strong encryption to mitigate cyber threats. Yet, the UK stands alone in its war on encryption.

7/ The Free Speech Crackdown

This isn’t just about encryption—it’s about control. Governments worldwide are criminalizing dissent and censoring free speech, using tech companies as their enforcement arms.

GreenMedInfo Report: https://greenmedinfo.com/content/breaking-international-governments-are-criminalizing-free-speech-through-glo-3…

8/ This ties into the UK’s broader, GLOBALLY ORCHESTATED censorship agenda:

The Online Safety Bill criminalizes encrypted messaging & forces platforms to scan private messages.

The Digital Services Act (EU) gives governments the power to shut down online content they don’t like.

Leaked US-UK documents show direct coordination between UK intelligence & the Biden administration to censor online speech:

Learn more about the global plot to adjudicate and criminalize free speech involving bilateral engagement with 20+ countries, and coordination with NATO and the G7: https://greenmedinfo.com/content/america-first-legal-obtains-new-internal-cdc-documents-revealing-foreign-collu… (@America First Legal's CDC lawsuit revealed this plot)

9/ Meet the architects of speech policing: CCDH

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH)—a UK intelligence-backed group—has been a driving force behind global censorship. They were caught:

Running “black ops” to suppress RFK Jr.’s presidential campaign.

Leading the "Kill Musk’s Twitter" directive, trying to shut down free speech on X.

Labeling 12 private US citizens as the “Disinformation Dozen” to justify mass censorship.

Reclaim the Net Investigation: https://reclaimthenet.org/black-ops-how-a-us-uk-censorship-group-targeted-rfk-jr-to-stifle-dissent… The same UK group behind mass censorship also helped design the UK’s anti-encryption policies via the UK Online Safety Bill passed in 2024.

10/ The Pattern is Clear:

Governments create "safety" laws to justify surveillance.

They pressure tech companies to enforce censorship.

Once encrypted services are gone, nothing is private anymore. This is the biggest attack on digital freedom in history. And most recently @Elon Musk and @Linda Yaccarino appear to have taken the bait by backing the Kids Online Safety Bill (KOSA) - a 'child safety' bill trojan horse for draconian censorship:

11/ What Can We Do?

Support companies that refuse to build backdoors (Signal, ProtonMail, etc.).

Push for legislation that protects encryption & free speech.

Stay informed & spread awareness—governments count on secrecy to push these policies through.

12/ This is the ultimate power grab: controlling all digital communication. If Apple caves, every other platform will be forced to follow.

The UK’s Global Playbook:

A backdoor to encryption (Investigatory Powers Act).

A government-linked censorship network (CCDH).

A speech-policing framework that extends worldwide (Online Safety Bill). This is a global effort to control what people can say, share, and store privately.

13/ Final Warning: This is bigger than Apple. It’s about the future of free expression, privacy, and online autonomy.

Authored by Ken Silva via Headline USA,

The Washington Post reported Friday that the United Kingdom’s deep state has demanded that Apple create a back door for them to retrieve all the content any Apple user worldwide has uploaded to the cloud—what would be an unprecedented erosion of online privacy and civil liberties.

Citing anonymous sources, the Post reported that the British government’s undisclosed order was issued last month. It reportedly requires Apple to give officials blanket capability to view fully encrypted material.

Typically, Apple has assisted authorities on a case-by-case basis—such as helping the FBI access a terrorist’s phone, for example. The Post noted that the access sought by the UK “has no known precedent in major democracies.”

According to the Post, the UK’s order was made pursuant to the sweeping U.K. Investigatory Powers Act of 2016, which authorizes law enforcement to compel assistance from companies to access user data.

“The law, known by critics as the Snoopers’ Charter, makes it a criminal offense to reveal that the government has even made such a demand,” the Post reported.

“Apple can appeal the U.K. capability notice to a secret technical panel, which would consider arguments about the expense of the requirement, and to a judge who would weigh whether the request was in proportion to the government’s needs. But the law does not permit Apple to delay complying during an appeal.”

An Apple spokesman reportedly declined to comment. The Post reported that Apple is likely to stop offering encrypted storage in the UK.

“Yet that concession would not fulfill the U.K. demand for backdoor access to the service in other countries, including the United States,” the newspaper added.

Western countries, including the U.S., have been pushing for total access to online user data for years.

In March 2021, for example, former FBI Director Chris Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee that encryption was stifling his agents from investigating domestic extremism.

According to Wray and other law enforcers, tech companies should be able to build “backdoors” into their encryption that preserves privacy, while allowing for access when necessary. That, they say, strikes the proper balance between data security and national security.

However, numerous tech experts, civil libertarians, and others say that it’s impossible to build a backdoor that can’t be exploited by hackers. They also say that by banning encryption, the United States would be following in the footsteps of authoritarian countries such as China, which blocked the encrypted messaging app Signal.

“It is important to understand that any kind of back door (or front door) access for the ‘good guys’ can also be exploited by the ’bad guys,’” the pro-industry Information Technology & Innovation Foundation stated in a July 2020 report.

“For example, key escrow systems would introduce new attack vectors that could allow attackers to gain access to encrypted information, such as by compromising the system that maintains copies of the keys.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.