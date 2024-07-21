I spent much of yesterday reworking an article that I wrote a year ago that is important to me.
When I tried to upload it I got the following message:
This happened time after time and now, 18 hours later I get the same message.
Other pieces I seem to be able to upload.
Does anyone have any suggestions what I might do?
Change to ubuntu linex . It is not as difficult as we have been lead to believe.
https://ubuntu.com/
What is the date of the previous article? Maybe we could try to scope out what's wrong by seeing if there's something that's (maybe) getting it censored. Fingers crossed it's not that.