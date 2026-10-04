The Hormuz Letter@HormuzLetter
BREAKING: Yemen's Houthis appear to have struck Saudi Arabia's East-West crude oil pipeline again, hitting Pumping Station No. 2 east of Riyadh. Sentinel-3 satellite imagery shows a black smoke plume roughly 50 km long over the site today. NASA FIRMS recorded four heat anomalies …
5:12 PM · Oct 4, 2026 · 3.1K Views
6 Replies · 8 Reposts · 37 Likes
The Houthies DID warn the Saudi Arabians what would happen if MBS continued this folly further. Ansarallah IS the real government for all practical purposes in Yemen.