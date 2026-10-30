Strange things are happening.

I had another long session with my geek who seemed to be hardly ‘with it’ and had to be told everything at least twice.

He restored the Substack but within an hour of that I was logged out yet again. After some effort I managed to get in via email and password - that had been modified but I wasn’t told about until I asked the geek to demonstrate to me how he got in.

Then I just went into Substack on my Android only to be asked to register for an account.

I went back a few minutes later and everything was working again!

This comment from a friend seemed particularly apropos. It was in response to this:

He’s a lovely man, that doctor. Yes, Daniel and I have experienced this continually through the process of acquiring documents first as pre-sale info and then more recently for my reverse mortgage. My lawyer, the property management company and the insurance company have all responded on different occasions and more than once with mistaken or confused information.

I don’ t meet this with too many people but encounter it regularly