Seemorerocks

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James
Oct 7

Traditionally, every spring, before peak gasoline demand in the United States, a refinery would catch fire or explode or something and be shut down. Prices would rise. I always thought that the oil companies took turns in having the shut down refinery n order to boost everyone's profits.

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