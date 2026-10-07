The Hormuz Letter@HormuzLetter
BREAKING: Venezuela's Cardon Oil refinery, the country's second largest at 310,000 barrels per day, has just unexpectedly exploded and caught fire, forcing a full shutdown. The fire started at a gas line connecting the refinery's diesel hydrotreater and halted the whole plant, …
10:46 PM · Oct 6, 2026 · 262K Views
289 Replies · 875 Reposts · 3.42K Likes
Traditionally, every spring, before peak gasoline demand in the United States, a refinery would catch fire or explode or something and be shut down. Prices would rise. I always thought that the oil companies took turns in having the shut down refinery n order to boost everyone's profits.