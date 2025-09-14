Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scaler Wave's avatar
Scaler Wave
5h

Pure Hollywood

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JM's avatar
JM
1h

Thanks for the video. Very clear what is happening and it seems only the fittest will survive. Whatever that means any longer. Never heard of him before, but you seem to have ways of finding the truth of the matter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture