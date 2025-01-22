Amid an extended red flag warning, a new fire exploded north of Castaic. Evacuations were ordered after 11 a.m. Wind gusts reached 31 mph Wednesday afternoon in the area and are expected to increase over the next several hours.

Hughes fire

Evacuations : Areas in and around Lake Castaic, extending toward Interstate 5 on the west and south of Sandberg to the north. Evacuation warning: Areas including Bittersweet Canyon, Charlie Canyon, Greenhill and areas north of Castaic. Most updated evacuation instructions can be found here, and here.

Road Closures: Road closures were set up at Ridge Route Road at Lake Hughes Road, Ridge Route Road at Templin Highway, Lake Hughes Road at Pine Canyon Road and Dry Gulch Road at San Francisquito Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Parker Road and Lake Hughes Road offramps on the 5 Freeway are closed.

Palisades fire

Containment: The fire was 68% contained as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. It has burned more than 23,400 acres.

Damage: Officials have confirmed, so far, 6,662 structures have been destroyed and 890 damaged.

Lives lost: Officials have confirmed that 11 people are dead from the Palisades fire.

Evacuations: Some mandatory evacuation zones have been reopened to residents. Details here. Residents must bring a valid photo ID that shows their name, photo and physical address, such as a driver’s license, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. But most of Pacific Palisades and parts of communities including Malibu, Brentwood and Topanga remained under evacuation orders Tuesday.

Eaton fire

Containment: The fire was 91% contained as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. It has burned more than 14,000 acres.

Damage: Officials have so far tallied 9,418 structures destroyed and 1,073 damaged.

Lives lost: Officials have confirmed 17 are dead from the Eaton fire.

Evacuations: Evacuation orders have been lifted for some portions of south Altadena. And “soft closures” were in place in other areas within the mandatory evacuation area including south of East Altadena Drive, north of West Harriet Street and East Mendocino Street, west of North Allen Street and east of Lincoln Avenue. Details here from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2025-01-22/los-angeles-weather-rain-fire-season

Extreme weather in Florida, Georgia and Louisiana

FLORIDA SHATTERS ALL-TIME SNOWFALL RECORD AS 'ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME' STORM BLANKETS GULF COAST.

A snowstorm of historic proportions walloped the Gulf Coast this week, delivering travel-snarling snow from Texas to the Carolinas and breaking records that have stood for more than a century.

All-time snow records were preliminarily set at most weather stations on the central Gulf Coast, including New Orleans; Mobile, Alabama; and Pensacola, Florida. A state of emergency was declared in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi with schools across the region closed and businesses shut down due to the snowstorm.

https://tru.news/SnowfallRecordGulfCoast

SNOW IN FLORIDA! RECORD BREAKING COLD BRINGS SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL TO FLORIDA'S PANHANDLE.

Videos.

I never thought I’d see snow on the beach in Florida! Today was magical! I hope you enjoy this once in a lifetime video

https://tru.news/SnowInFlorida1

I’m in Pensacola, Florida, near the border. Already at 2” and it’s still snowing heavy. This is a truly historic event

https://tru.news/SnowInFlorida2

Snowing in Destin, Florida. First time in 130 years 3’’ of snow.

https://tru.news/SnowInFlorida3

Destin, Florida is COVERED in Snow.

https://tru.news/SnowInFlorida4

Many will point to this as “evidence” that climate change isn’t real, but ironically, it’s likely further proof that it is.

This is Pensacola, Florida, where 10 inches of snow fell on some areas. That’s 3X the record snowfall ever recorded in recent history for this region.

https://tru.news/SnowInFlorida5

SNOW IN LOUISIANA.

Videos.

SNOWFALL IN LOUISIANA - HOW CAJUNS DEAL WITH WINTER WEATHER.

Mais yeah... Cajun country...

https://tru.news/SnowInLouisiana1

CAJUN ARMY.

How the Cajun Army in Louisiana is handing the snow-covered roads

https://tru.news/SnowInLouisiana2

AIRBOAT.

I’d like to apologize for my actions today….we don’t get much snow! Only in South Louisiana.

https://tru.news/SnowInLouisiana3

SNOWMAN.

My first snow storm in 28 years of living in Louisiana, insane.

Also my son’s first snowman.

https://tru.news/SnowInLouisiana4