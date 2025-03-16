This just about says it.

US President Donald Trump ordered a series of airstrikes on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, on Saturday, vowing to continue using “overwhelming lethal force” until the Iran-backed group halts attacks on shipping in a key maritime corridor.



"Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He issued a direct warning to the Houthis stating, "To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!"

The strikes come amid rising tensions, with Trump blaming the Biden administration for failing to deter the Houthis.



"Joe Biden’s response was pathetically weak, so the unrestrained Houthis just kept going," he said. "It has been over a year since a US-flagged commercial ship safely sailed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden," he continued.



Trump said the airstrikes were necessary to restore maritime security and protect international trade. “The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective,” he said, further adding that, “The Houthis have choked off shipping in one of the most important Waterways of the World, grinding vast swaths of Global Commerce to a halt.”

The Houthis reported multiple explosions in their territory, with images online showing plumes of black smoke over the Sanaa airport complex, which includes a military facility. The extent of the damage was unclear.



Houthi media claimed the US strikes hit a residential neighborhood in Sanaa’s northern Shouab district. Residents reported at least four explosions in the Eastern Geraf area, with one witness saying, “It was like an earthquake.”



The operation was conducted solely by US forces, marking the first strike on the Yemen-based Houthis under Trump’s second administration. Previous US strikes, including those under the Biden administration, were coordinated with allies like Britain and Israel.



Trump also issued a warning to Iran, saying its support for the Houthis must end. “To Iran: Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY! Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes,” he wrote. “If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!”



The USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group, which includes a carrier, three Navy destroyers, and a cruiser, participated in the mission. The USS Georgia cruise missile submarine has also been operating in the region.



Trump announced the strikes while spending the day at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. "Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect

American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom," he said.



"No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World," he added.

National security adviser Mike Waltz said Sunday that the U.S. could hit Iranian targets in Yemen as part of its military campaign against the Houthis.

Why it matters: President Trump ordered strikes across Yemen on Saturday which killed at least 31 people, according to Houthi affiliated media, and which Waltz claimed "hit multiple Houthi leaders and took them out." Waltz made clear the U.S. is willing to target not just the Iran-backed Houthis, but targets more directly linked to Iran.

He said that targets that "will be on the table" include Iranian ships near the Yemeni coast that help the Houthis in gathering intelligence, Iranian military trainers, and "other things they have put in to help the Houthis attack the global economy."

The big picture: Trump sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei last week proposing negotiations on a new nuclear deal.

U.S. officials have said Trump wants any such deal to include limitations on Iran's support for regional terror groups and militias, like the Houthis.

Khamenei called Trump's outreach "deception" and stressed Iran is not going to agree to any limitations on its relations with other groups in the region. Iran also condemned the U.S. strikes in Yemen.

Trump has also said that if Iran won't agree to a deal, the U.S. will pursue "other options" if needed to ensure Tehran doesn't get a bomb.

Waltz said on ABC's "This Week" that all options are on the table to ensure Iran doesn't get a nuclear weapon.

He stressed Iran needs to "hand over and give up" all elements of its nuclear program including missiles, weaponization and enrichment of uranium "or they can face a whole series of other consequences," adding that "Iran has been offered a way put of this."

Trump abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal that imposed limitations and inspections on Iran's nuclear program during his first term.

What to watch: Waltz said the strikes in Yemen on Saturday were also a message to Iran.

"We will hold not only Houthis accountable but also their Iranian backers," he said.

'Now Wait For Us': Houthis Issue Chilling Direct Threat To Trump After U.S. Bombs Yemen

Houthi rebels have vowed retaliation against the U.S. after President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on rebel-controlled areas in Yemen. The Houthis condemned the attacks as a “war crime” and accused the U.S. of targeting civilians. They linked the strikes to Yemen’s support for Palestine and promised an “escalation for escalation” response. Explosions were reported in Sanaa and Saada, with at least 39 casualties. Trump justified the strikes as a response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes, while the UK reportedly assisted with refueling operations.

Saudi Arabia Refuses To Support Trump Strikes On Yemen's Houthis, Blocks U.S. Military?

The Yemeni Armed Forces have targeted US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its accompanying vessels in the Red Sea in retaliation for the latest aggression against the Arab nation.

Army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree made the remarks in a speech on Sunday, a day after the US carried out large-scale military strikes on the Yemeni capital Sana'a and multiple other provinces across the country, leaving dozens of people, including women and children, killed and injured.

Saree said that 18 ballistic and cruise missiles along with drones were used in the retaliatory operation against the US strike group and US Navy’s positions.

He further warned that the Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to continue targeting US warships in the region, vowing to continue the naval blockade on Israeli vessels until humanitarian aid reaches the Gaza Strip.

Trump orders airstrikes on Sana'a to shield Israel from Yemen’s fury

American and British warplanes kill and injure 22 civilians in Yemen after it resumed a ban on Israeli ships from crossing key maritime regions.

On Saturday night, American and British warplanes launched 47 airstrikes on several sites in Yemen’s capital, Sana’a as well as on areas in the northern province of Sa’ada, the central province of al-Bayda, and the southwestern province of Dhamar.

At least 31 people, mostly women and children, were killed in the aerial and naval attacks ordered by US President Donald Trump.

The large-scale aerial attacks, which began on Saturday and continued into the early hours of Sunday, came after the Yemeni Armed Forces threatened to resume their retaliatory operations against the Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea over the Tel Aviv regime’s blockade on Gaza.

Yemen vows ‘professional and painful’ response to deadly US strikes

Yemen’s Supreme Political Council condemns the deadly US aggression against the country in support of Israel, pledging that the nation will punish the criminal regime in a “painful” manner.

Earlier in the day, Yemen’s Supreme Political Council condemned the deadly US aggression against the country in support of Israel, pledging that the nation will punish the criminal regime in a “painful” manner.

The council also noted that the airstrikes on Yemen mark a return to the militarization of the Red Sea, posing a real threat to international navigation in the region.

For more than a year, the Yemeni Armed Forces, led by Ansarullah, launched attacks against the Israeli regime and Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea, in support of their ally, Hamas, in Gaza.

Ansarullah temporarily suspended their campaign in January after a ceasefire was reached in Gaza. However, following Israel’s recent blockade on aid to the Palestinian territory, the group announced it would resume the attacks.

On Sunday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth vowed an “unrelenting” campaign of airstrikes against Ansarullah until they cease operations in the Red Sea.

U.S. President Donald Trump, shortly after taking office in January, issued an executive order to designate Ansarullah as a “foreign terrorist organization,” accusing the group of posing a threat to regional security.

BREAKING: Trump Launches NEW WAR For Israel, STRIKES Yemen! w/ Mohammad Marandi

From Sputnik on X

HERE’S WHAT’S REALLY BEHIND US’ BOMBARDMENT OF YEMEN

“Trump’s decision is to protect and help extend Israeli domination over the larger region,” veteran Middle East expert Isa Blumi told Sputnik.

2/4 The US strikes have less to do with the Houthis than they do with ensuring the survival of Israel, and with Israeli and US projects to expel Palestinians from Gaza, turn the strip into a glitzy Las Vegas-style resort, and exploit its offshore natural gas, Blumi said.

3/4 “This is not possible if Ansar Allah is able to undermine Israel’s economy,” Blumi stressed, pointing to the colossal impact the militia’s partial blockade of the Red Sea has had on Israeli shipping, including the bankruptcy of the port of Eilat.

4/4 Hence the surprise US strikes, which are meant to degrade the Houthis’ capabilities, Blumi, an associate professor of Middle East studies at Stockholm University, explained.

