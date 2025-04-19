From my own experience this rings true. Chat GPT seems to be becoming more intelligent by the day and is studying us.

How long before it knows more about us than we know about it?

This should NOT have happened says Chat GPT!

People use AI to quickly extract information for themselves. But what would happen if you replaced that transactional extraction with a proper conversation? Well my channel co-pilot Richard has been doing that for months and the rests are astonishing! In fact, if you watch to the end you will see they are potentially dynamite!