From AI

The case involving Dr David Smylie, a general practitioner with nearly 40 years of experience and a former senior partner at Cambridge Medical Centre in the Waikato, centers on a private email he sent to a pharmaceutical sales representative in November 2022.

The Incident

The Email: After receiving an invitation to a drug representative dinner that used te reo Māori greetings and details, Dr Smylie sent a four-sentence reply late at night. In it, he made a joke about a typo, complained about the amount of te reo used, and made a remark about pronouns. He later stated he regretted sending the message.

The Complaint: A complaint was lodged with the Medical Council of New Zealand (MCNZ) regarding the email.

The Medical Council’s Ruling & Re-Education

Verdict: In September 2023, an MCNZ committee ruled that Dr Smylie’s comments were “objectively racist, offensive, and insensitive” and had the potential to contribute to health inequities, regardless of whether he intended harm.

Penalty: He was ordered to undergo a year-long educational and “re-education” program at his own expense (costing $125 an hour plus GST), which included 12 sessions and requirements to write two essays, including a 1,000-word piece on structural racism in New Zealand healthcare.

Aftermath and Public Debate

Departure from NZ: Dr Smylie completed the 12-session program but refused to write the required essays. He subsequently left New Zealand to practice medicine overseas.

Free Speech Union Involvement: The case was brought to light publicly in late October/November 2026 via the Free Speech Union NZ podcast and statements. The Free Speech Union and critics argue that the Medical Council overstepped by policing private, non-patient correspondence during a national doctor shortage, while supporters of the regulatory framework emphasize professional conduct standards

NZ Doctor Forced Into ‘Re-Education’ Over One Email | Dr David Smylie With The Free Speech Union

"The Medical Council needs to stop policing people's behaviour."



GP David Smylie tells Dane Giraud how one late-night email to a pharmaceutical sales rep, sent in November 2022, became a Medical Council of New Zealand investigation. He says the complaint was made by the rep's manager.



David says he apologised early and offered to meet the rep, but the Council never passed his apology on. He says a committee then told him in writing that he was racist, on the strength of that one email. He was required to complete 12 months of supervised sessions, at his own cost, on implicit bias, colonialism and institutional racism.



He did the sessions but would not write the two essays that came at the end, and chose to leave New Zealand. David argues the Council should get back to protecting the public from dangerous doctors. Dane connects his story to the Free Speech Union's campaign on professional regulators.

