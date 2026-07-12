Ann Widdecombe: The War on Men & Men's Rights. An NCF Doc. Re-Released in Tribute to Ann (1947-2026)
Ann Widdecombe was a friend of the New Culture Forum. She co-hosted our first live show with audience interaction (travelling every week from Devon to London to appear) and, in 2022, she wrote and presented one of our Heresies documentaries.
In tribute to Ann, we are re-releasing that documentary today, in her memory. R.I.P.
The war on men goes well beyond the material found here, but this is an underappreciated aspect of the current regime.
It's a war on men and a war against women. Ultimately, the goal is NO GENDER