Seemorerocks

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ZeroVirus's avatar
ZeroVirus
3h

The war on men goes well beyond the material found here, but this is an underappreciated aspect of the current regime.

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Robin Westenra's avatar
Robin Westenra
3h

It's a war on men and a war against women. Ultimately, the goal is NO GENDER

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