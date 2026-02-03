https://www.thenational.scot/news/25821513.andrew-reported-police-epstein-sex-trafficking-allegations/#Echobox=1770132899-2

ANDREW Mountbatten-Windsor has been reported to the police following allegations he was involved in trafficking a woman to the UK for sex.

It is alleged that Andrew was involved in bringing the woman to the UK for the purposes of sexual exploitation in 2010.

After the latest release of the Epstein files, a second woman came forward alleging that she was sent to the UK by the convicted sex offender and financier.

The woman’s lawyer, Brad Edwards from the US firm Edwards Henderson, claimed the encounter allegedly occurred at the former prince’s residence, Royal Lodge, in 2010, according to The BBC.

READ MORE: 18 key details we learned from the latest Epstein files release

The woman, who is not British, was in her 20s at the time. She was then allegedly given a tour of Buckingham Palace and tea after she spent the night with Andrew.

It is the first time an Epstein survivor has alleged a sexual encounter occurred at a royal residence.

Campaign group Republic made the report to the police. They insisted that as the allegations date from 2010, they are covered by the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

The previous crimes alleged by Andrew’s first accuser Virginia Guiffre occured in 2001, and so were not covered by the legislation.

Giuffre died by suicide at her farm in Western Australia aged 41 in April last year.

Virginia Guiffre sued Andrew for sexual assault

She sued Andrew for sexual assault, alleging he abused her when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein. Andrew has denied the allegations, but paid an out of court settlement in 2022 to avoid trial. The amount was never disclosed.

Republic has said the new revelations make it likely that Andrew has committed offences relating to trafficking into, within, and out of the UK for sexual exploitation.

Graham Smith, CEO of Republic, said: “The Metropolitan Police [sic] has ignored accusations against Andrew for more than two decades.

“They have brought shame on the police, and have failed victims and the country.

“Now the police must act. I wanted to be sure that they have no excuse, no reason to ignore this issue.

“So I have reported the alleged crimes myself, to ensure they are reported as crimes committed in the UK, to ensure the police must now respond to a formal report.

READ MORE: Victims’ voices lost as Epstein Files focus falls on high-profile men, expert says

“So much talk is about Andrew giving testimony to the US Congress, but he needs to be answering questions in a London police station.

“This isn’t a judgement on his guilt or innocence, it is an insistence that the law treat everyone equally. Anyone else facing such accusations would have been arrested and questioned a long time ago.”

“The victims and the country need to see justice done. And we need to see the palace open up about what the royals knew and when, and why they have sought to protect Andrew at every turn.”

Edwards represents more than 200 Epstein survivors worldwide, and also represented Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that she was brought to London to have sex with Andrew in 2001 when she was 17.

“We’re talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to prince Andrew. And she even had, after a night with prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace,” he told The BBC.

Giuffre said she was forced to have sex with the former prince a further two times, between 2001 and 2002, once in New York and once on Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting sex from a 14-year-old girl in Florida and completed his sentence in July 2010.

However, in July 2019, Epstein was arrested and charged with sex trafficking minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

READ MORE: Peter Mandelson to step down from House of Lords after Epstein revelations

He was then found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York, in August 2019 while he awaited trial. His death was ruled a suicide.

Andrew has not addressed the allegations since they emerged on Saturday.

It comes as Sarah Ferguson’s international charity, Sarah’s Trust, has announced it will close just days after new revelations emerged about the former duchess’s friendship with paedophile financier Epstein.

A spokesman for Sarah’s Trust said: “Our chair Sarah Ferguson and the board of trustees have agreed that with regret the charity will shortly close for the foreseeable future.

“This has been under discussion and in train for some months.

“We remain extremely proud of the work of the trust over recent years. We have partnered with over 60 other charities in over 20 countries, providing education, healthcare, crisis response and environmental projects.

Prince Andrew was accessory to the death of a model who was recruited by Ghislaine only to be sold as a sex slave & torture. Email also says Andrew tortured her

https://t.me/seemorerocks/97574

Shamed former prince Andrew seen crouching over woman on floor in latest Epstein files

See what Britain’s propaganda channel has to say about allegations about Andrew and Peter Mandelson

Peter Mandelson is facing a possible police investigation into his alleged leak of market-sensitive information to Jeffrey Epstein at the height of the financial crisis.

New disclosures from the Epstein files appear to show Mandelson sent a string of emails to the late sex offender containing confidential information that the government was receiving to deal with the global crash while he was business secretary under Gordon Brown.

Briefly, Starmer’s ambassador to the United States

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/feb/02/mandelson-could-face-police-inquiry-over-alleged-leak-to-epstein