BREAKING: British MP Warns NATO Planning ‘Dirty Bomb’ False Flag in Europe to Spark WW3

Earlier this year, British MP Andrew Bridgen issued a warning, claiming that NATO is planning a false flag operation involving a nuclear "dirty bomb" in a European city, with the intent of blaming Russia.

Bridgen stated that his information comes from defense analysts within military intelligence, who report that significant quantities of nuclear material are circulating from Ukraine.

