A former Ukrainian secret service agent says the boys were gathering information from UK politicians and passing it on to Ukrainian dissident Portnov.
A challenger to Zelensky who was assassinated in Madrid 4 days after their arrest.
The plan is to replace Zelensky and continue the war.
Former advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine Alexei Arestovich stated that Andriy Portnov was killed by the Kiev regime
"Zelensky is having a good time today. He deceived Trump, deceived Putin, killed Portnov." He emphasized that: "The whole of Ukraine is based on absolutely immoderate show-off, on an absolutely childish, infantile idea based on the principle of "who can forbid me anything, after all, I am a free person" and fanatical hatred of those who utter the word "consequences"."