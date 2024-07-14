A pretty good analysis was done here:

The gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump Saturday was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, sources told The Post.

Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pa., squeezed off at least five to seven shots — one of which grazed Trump in the ear — at an outdoor rally in Butler, just outside Pittsburgh, according to law enforcement sources.

Sources said Crooks crawled on the roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the gunman who tried to assassinate Donald Trump has been pictured.Obtained by the NY Post

Thomas Matthew Crooks' car reportedly found with explosives inside near the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania

The man authorities say attempted to assassinate former President Trump had explosives inside his car, found parked near the Pennsylvania rally, and bomb making materials at his home, sources tell Fox News.

There were explosives, including an IED, found inside a car driven by Thomas Matthew Crooks found parked near the scene of the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, sources confirmed to Fox News.

The sources could not say how many explosives or what kind, but emphasized that more than one was found.

In Crooks' house, law enforcement found bomb-making materials, the sources told Fox News.

Here's a recap of developments following yesterday's attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

About 10 minutes into former President Donald Trump's campaign speech, shots rang out.

The shooter was firing from an elevated position less than 400 feet away , clipping Trump in the ear after the former president jerked his head to the side at the last second.

One spectator was killed and two others were critically injured.

The suspect, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks , was killed.

The gun Crooks used was reportedly purchased by his father.

Authorities say Crooks had explosives in his car.

Officer encountered Trump rally gunman moments before shooting: Source

Thomas Matthew Crooks featured in a BlackRock commercial in 2023

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20 year old shooter who tried to assassinate President Donald Trump was featured in a BlackRock commercial in 2023.

However, this also appeared…

The widely shared supposed photo of the left-wing militant that tried to assassinate Trump was wrong. It is actually a Lefty Twitter user, also antifascist and Pro-Palestine netizen @ jewgazing In a post on his account, the user made a video mocking the people that thought it was him the actual shooter

BREAKING: SHOOTER SPOTTED BEFORE TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING

Trump's shooter was spotted outside the event by local law enforcement, acting suspiciously near the walk-through metal detectors, according to a senior official. They put out a call over the radio to keep an eye on him, and that information was passed on to the Secret Service.

BREAKING: A local police officer found the Trump gunman but retreated down the ladder after the suspect pointed the rifle at him.

According to the Associated Press, the suspect was discovered by an officer who retreated, allowing the suspect to fire at Trump. "Rallygoers noticed a man climbing to the roof of a nearby building and warned local police, according to two law enforcement officials," the AP reported. "One local police officer climbed to the roof and encountered Crooks, who pointed his rifle at the officer. The officer retreated down the ladder, and Crooks quickly took a shot toward Trump."

MSM refuses to use the word ‘assassination’

After refusing to use the word 'assassination' for most of Saturday, the MSM is now blaming Trump for the shooting - with ABC News' Martha Radatz saying "We were just looking back this morning at some of the things that former President Trump has said, he warned last March of potential death and destruction if he were charged by the Manhattan District Attorney."

Never Trump’s David Frum Blames Trump for His Own Attempted Assassination

David Frum, a prominent “Never Trump” pundit and former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, published an article on Sunday in the Atlantic blaming former President Donald Trump for his own attempted assassination.

Examples of Demonic Democrats ANGRY that Trump SURVIVED!

Mashup of Demonic Democrats Angered That President Trump Wasn't Assassinated

Secret Service will NOT be reevaluating or increasing Trump's security during the GOP convention

SHOCK: During Secret Service press conference in Milwaukee the agency announced that it would NOT be reevaluating or increasing Trump's security during the GOP convention. Directo Cheatle is confident that her ladies have things under control despite yesterday's failure.

There are no plans to tighten security at the Republican National Convention, which will open in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday. Trump will attend the event. “The plans that we have in place will continue as is, and we’re confident in those plans,” Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, the Secret Service’s convention coordinator, said. “It is an 18-month process that involves all levels of government that are contributing to the operational security plans for this event.”

Alex Jones Claims the Globalist Deep State Is Desperate And “Will Try To Kill Trump Again”

The Simpsons

If you don’t know it already the State is telling you

This might appear to be Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle’s priority

@RepJamesComer has invited U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to testify at a hearing on Monday, July 22. Americans demand answers about the assassination attempt of President Trump.

Who’s the instigator?

