A couple of weeks ago I posted this item on a suspicious fire at our local community house in Alicetown, Lower Hutt in which I expressed my concerns about our community

Since then my fears have only increased.

Everything looked fine at first. The community, especially local business owners, rallied around and expressed their own fears. The original police constable who was put on the case was very helpful and spent a lot of time taking statements.

When information appeared that a local who is mentally ill may have lit the fire this information was forwarded to this constable he intimated that he would have to pass this information to his boss and that the case was being moved to the Lower Hutt police. Since then, the person involved has not heard anything from the police. Not only that but nobody directly involved has been contacted by police or even been given a contact name in Lower Hutt police and efforts to contact the police constable have been unsuccessful.

The other day people using the centre were given access to the centre and were given to understand that the property was repairable and might be rebuilt, subject to negotiations with the insurance company - something that came as a relief to everybody in the community.

However, I remained skeptical and it seems that my intuition may have served me well for some information that has come my way that I cannot involve without betraying some confidences, indicated that people further up the chain in the Council - perhaps those who make the decisions behind closed doors - have, as I suspected, very different ideas about a community centre run by Transition Towns.

At the very least this means we will have the charred remains of a community centre with us for some time.

In the meantime, I would like to bring to your attention some aspects relating to the Hutt City Council and its agendas, including some indications that Alicetown may have already been written off as a “sacrifice community” - perhaps less a conspiracy theory than an inference?

DEBT

When Pam and I moved here in 2007 the Council seemed conservative and a bit boring because they were not into big, sexy projects but more concerned about boring things like infrastructure. That, at least, was our perceptions. At least, back in 2012, the former mayor, Ray Wallace, until in his second term became a big spender.

More on this below.

$52 million deficit for the 2024-25 financial year which could reach $1 billion by 2027-28

So much, has now changed since.

The Hutt City Council has reported a $52 million deficit for the 2024-25 financial year and is facing significant debt, which could reach $1 billion by 2027-28, driven by infrastructure investment and the cost of borrowing. In response to these pressures, the council is implementing cost-saving measures and has been affected by a credit rating downgrade, although it is continuing with planned capital investment for essential projects.. The council reported a $52 million deficit for the 2024–25 year and a $28.1 million deficit for the 2022–23 year….

In 2024, the council’s long-term credit rating was downgraded by S&P Global from “A+” to “A”, leading to increased borrowing costs for the council.

Hutt City Council’s 2024–25 Annual Report has outlined a year of financial pressure, with a recorded operating deficit, a credit rating downgrade, and significant underspending on planned capital projects.

The report, which reflects performance in the first year of the Council’s current 10-year Long-Term Plan, was adopted earlier this month and is now available to the public.

$52 million deficit recorded for 2024–25

Council closed the financial year with a $52.2 million operating deficit. This was $14.3 million higher than the deficit forecast in the 2024–25 Annual Plan. The increase was largely attributed to higher depreciation costs following a revaluation of Council assets.

Council’s financial strategy includes a target of achieving a balanced operating budget. However, the report confirms that this target is not expected to be met until at least 2031–32.

Credit rating downgraded to A+

In March 2025, international credit agency Standard and Poor’s downgraded Hutt City Council’s long-term credit rating from AA- to A+. The agency cited broader sector-wide concerns across local government, including high levels of debt, changes in funding conditions, and limited revenue flexibility.

The downgrade is expected to increase the cost of borrowing for future infrastructure investment. Hutt City was one of 18 councils affected by the nationwide review.

Capital project delays and underspend

The report also shows that only $146 million of the $248 million capital investment budget was spent during the year. Projects across water infrastructure and transport were affected by delays, procurement reviews, and changes to central government funding priorities.

The Council stated that some projects have been deferred to future years and acknowledged the need to strengthen delivery timelines to keep pace with infrastructure demands and population growth.

https://www.huttcitynews.co.nz/2025/10/15/council-deficit-credit-downgrade-raise-concerns-over-financial-management/

COST BLOWOUTS

This is what has changed everything for residents of the region - a project that was designed to prevent the CBD from flooding during a major flood event by widening the river as it travels past.

These are what the climate models are predicting and yet the dangers of a major drought and the threat to our water supplies are overlooked.

It looks very much like a project to benefit the Council’s developer cronies who look to become very rich.

I shall look at the consequences for Alicetown from this project that has already destroyed a major industrial area as well as some heritage homes, below.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/top/557150/cost-of-lower-hutt-s-riverlink-project-doubles-to-1-point-5-billion

Of course! This government (asa well as Councils) love major, destructive projects.

The destruction already wrought by this project

This Behemoth of a project, now expected to cost $1 billion, is supposed to widen the Hutt River protecting the CBD during a projected major flood disaster.

The models project this happening but take absolutely no cognisance of what happens to the water supply in the case of major and prolonged drought.

I wrote about this extensively when we were going through a major el-Nino effect.

https://robinwestenra.blogspot.com/2019/02/an-update-on-state-of-hutt-river.html

There is almost nothing to be found in the media about the destruction of Pharazyn and Marsden St on the right bank of the river.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/90887031/hutt-valley-infrastructure-projects-leave-industrial-property-in-short-supply

https://www.neighbourly.co.nz/public/lower-hutt/normandale/message/70218433

ALICETOWN - “A SACRIFICE ZONE”

Could it be that Alicetown has been marked as a “sacrificial zone” in a future major flood?

A local resident we are aware of who knows the river well has tried over the years, shouting from the rooftops,, to the extent he is now excluded from Council meetings that what they are doing upstream in Hutt River essentially makes Alicetown into a kind of “sacrifice zone” in that the stopbank in Alicetown is very weak compared with the Hutt City one.

Surprisingly, when I passed this by ChatGPT it came back and said:

This concern is not fringe and it deserves to be taken seriously. What your contact is describing reflects a real structural asymmetry in the way flood-defence upgrades have been designed and implemented along the Hutt River.

It repeats, more or less, what our local resident says:

RiverLink strengthens Hutt CBD stopbanks but not Alicetown’s

They are widening the river channel before water reaches the CBD, raising and reinforcing stopbanks on the Hutt City (east) side and redirecting flood energy away from the commercial centre

This strengthens one side and leaves the other side weaker = the weaker side becomes the preferred failure point.

Chat GPT says:

-Engineers know this.

- Councils rarely say it aloud.

- Residents only find out after events (or after reading technical appendices buried 300 pages down).

This has been raised numerous times to Regional Council and it has been pointed out that Alicetown/Petone stopbanks are outdated, narrow, and below modern standards but this has been disregarded because “models” show that the “other” side of the river would flood first.

Several hydrology memos explicitly state that floodwater will seek the lowest, weakest crossing point — which for the next decade or so is likely to be Alicetown/Petone, not central Hutt

ChatGPT correctly points out that:

The CBD has high economic value per square metre → prioritised

Alicetown is lower-lying, residential, with older stopbanks → deprioritised

Petone foreshore is already known to be exposed to both flooding and tsunami risk

In short, the core of the issue: is the RiverLink project strengthens Hutt CBD stopbanks but not Alicetown’s

Another important point made by the Alicetown resident, confirmed by Chat GPT is that constant aggradation increases the risk of flooding. This is mitigated by quarrying operations.

Gravel extraction (“quarrying”) by councils or regional authorities lowers the riverbed.

This has two effects:

It increases the capacity of the river channel, reducing flood levels and lowering the risk of overtopping during an extreme event. It reduces the erosive pressure on stopbanks, because a deeper channel = slightly lower water surface elevation during flood peaks.

https://teawakairangi.co.nz/our-projects/our-projects/gravel-extraction/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

COST SAVINGS

The Council introduced what they have described as “cost-saving measures” - all of which affect the community of ratepayers - hiking rates, charging fees and finding ways of extracting money from people such as increasing fees for parking.

What are these cost savings?

It’s certainly none of the Council’s big expenditure programmes which are reviled by thinking citizens while they are being priced out of existence.

Rates increases

None of these involve scaling back unpopular projects that are being rolled out by Councils across the country.

https://wellington.scoop.co.nz/?p=171828

The Hutt City Council today approved its Annual Plan 2025/26 which balances investment in core infrastructure and services in a challenging economic environment.

The Annual Plan sets a rates revenue increase of 12.6% (after growth) which is a reduction from the 13.4% (after growth) increase forecast in the 10-Year Plan adopted in 2024. This equates to an average weekly increase of $8.90 per household.

More than half goes toward water services and transport. Of the average weekly increase, $4.27 is for investment in water services, and $1.16 is for investment in transport. Fixing our pipes and other water infrastructure remains our top priority and is driving much of the increase in rates.

There is $256 million of capital investment forecast for the year. This includes funding for significant resilience projects such as Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi (RiverLink) and the Seaview Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Key challenges faced by Council in setting the Annual Plan were:

Demand and pressure on infrastructure, largely due to ageing assets and historic underinvestment.

Housing supply and affordability.

Delivering services for a growing population.

Responding to climate change and sustainability.

Government policy reform impacts and uncertainties.

Mayor Campbell Barry acknowledged the impact on households of any rates increase.

“We know households are under pressure, and any rates increase is tough. That’s why we’ve trimmed costs, deferred non-essential work and gone line by line through the budget to keep this increase as low as we can while still investing in the infrastructure our city needs. We are clear that kicking the can down the road on upgrading our infrastructure will only cost ratepayers more in the future.” .

“It would have been politically convenient to slash our rates increase in an election year, but the impact of that would be a hospital pass to the new council post October’s Local Body election. That’s not something we are willing to do.”

Council has taken a balanced approach and found $17.5 million in savings to reduce costs while not cutting back on basic services.

Parking in the Hutt will cost you a third more from next month, with the hourly charge going from $2 per hour to $3 per hour.

Cr Brady Dyer says “It came down to two choices: increase parking fees or raise rates by at least an additional 1%, on top of already high proposed increases.”

He added that it was a “tough decision to adjust parking charges”

https://wellington.live/what-will-it-cost-to-park-in-the-hutt-from-next-month/

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/AK2410/S00026/paid-parking-coming-to-petone-at-3-per-hour.htm

Fees for everything

I’m sure most people will relate to this. I take my example from Wellington where cycleways have been introduced to already narrow streets. One street, Glenmore St has been divided into three - a cycleway, a bus lane and a narrow lane for cars.

Motorists who even slightly impinge on the bus lane are subject to large fines ($200 in the case I know of).

Close facilities

There is the obvious savings from closing public facilities that could save lives.In the case of the fire in Alicetown the fire truck could have been there in ten minutes instead of half-an-hour - something that could have prevented much damage.

Lives are on the line following the closure of a Lower Hutt fire station, the firefighters’ union says, as fire crews are travelling farther and are taking longer to respond to emergencies,

The NZ Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) says it is taking up to 10 minutes longer to get to parts of the southern Hutt Valley after the Hutt City Fire Station on Marsden St, Alicetown closed last year because of a roof that needs fixing.

“Ten minutes is a long time when you can’t breathe, or your house is burning down,” said secretary of the NZPFU Wellington local branch Alan Collett.

Collett said crews covering central Lower Hutt and the Western Hills now had to come from Avalon Fire Station, about five kilometres to the north

https://www.stuff.co.nz/dominion-post/wellington-top-stories/128113981/closure-of-hutt-fire-station-causing-longer-response-times-to-emergencies-union-says

Anyone remember 2022 headlines about the closure of part of Hutt Hospital?

First they found that the situtation in the Heretaunga Block was not as bad as thought,but now the axe stands over other parts of the hospital.

HUTT CITY COUNCILLOR TRIES TO GET INFORMATION ON COST SAVINGS THROUGH OFFICIAL INFORMATION

If the late Hutt City Counsellor, Max Shierlaw can’t get answers - how can we?

See the paper trail.

https://fyi.org.nz/request/21776-breakdown-of-cost-savings-identified?unfold=1

Hutt City is not exceptional. Other councils are as bad (or worse)

Regarding the culture across the board, ChatGPT says this:

Across New Zealand, there is a cultural tendency in local government to release just enough information to satisfy the law or deflect criticism.

Active citizens, journalists, or councillors often have to push repeatedly or escalate to the Ombudsman to get meaningful detail.

Declining services and closed businesses

While ratepayers are facing exorbitant increases in their rates - essentially, a kind of rent for remaining in their own homes they are also facing rapid cutbacks in services.

There are whole blocks of empty shops in neighboring Petone, including the empty, large ANZ banks.

There is now practically nowhere to send mail in Alicetown and ATM machines have been closed down forcing people into operating cashless - perhaps preparing us for other horrors such as digital ID and the like.

WHAT ARE WE GETTING

CYCLEWAYS

In the Hutt City Council’s Long-Term Plan adopted in 2021, a total of $58 million was committed to cycling and micro-mobility over 10 years, including a projected $30 million contribution from Waka Kotahi. The subsequent Annual Plan 2025/26 includes an investment in transport (which includes cycleways) that amounts to $1.16 of the average weekly rates increase per household.

The costs of three cycleway projects in Hutt City have risen by more than $300 million, with only one of them nearing completion.

The three are all part of Te Ara Tupua, a project to improve transport resilience between Wellington and Lower Hutt by building a cycleway and improving public transport.

The long-awaited Melling to Petone cycleway – alongside the Melling rail line – opens in October at a cost of $65m. When work began in 2019 it was supposed to cost $30m. Two years earlier the figure was $17m.

Earlier this year the cost of the Hutt City Council-led Seaview to Eastbourne shared path and seawall rose from $30m to $80m. Although construction is well underway, there is still a significant shortfall in funding.

The budget blow out for the Petone to Ngauranga shared path and cycleway (Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One) is, using published figures from before construction began, as much as $238m.

In June 2020 it was reported that MP Chris Bishop had revealed the cost was between $76m and $94m. In September 2020 Waka Kotahi’s board approved a new estimate of $170m, with an upper cost estimate of $205m.

That was roughly a quarter of what the nearby Transmission Gully was originally meant to cost before it too blew its budget. In March, when work began, the cost had increased to $312m.

In 2021, Stuff noted the Petone shared path to Ngāūranga (then costed at $190m) would soak up the equivalent of the entire country’s maximum annual cycling and walking budget, working out at $4.2m for each 100 metres of cycleway.

https://www.thepost.co.nz/nz-news/350074530/hutt-cycleways-cost-33-million-km-and-rising

A comment from an older Eastbourne resident -

She and her husband have cycled all over the place, in NZ and overseas, but don’t feel safe on the new cycleway because many of the people who use it ride electric bikes, at speed, with no bell to warn you they are coming, so they don’t use it

COST BLOWOUTS

This is what has changed everything for residents of the region - a project that was designed to prevent the CBD from flooding during a major flood event by widening the river as it travels past.

These are what the climate models are predicting and yet the dangers of a major drought and the threat to our water supplies are overlooked.

It looks very much like a project to benefit the Council’s developer cronies who look to become very rich.

I shall look at the consequences for Alicetown from this project that has already destroyed a major industrial area as well as some heritage homes, below.

The infamous Riverlink project

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/top/557150/cost-of-lower-hutt-s-riverlink-project-doubles-to-1-point-5-billion

A PERSONAL ANECDOTE

I first met the ex-mayor at a talk given by climate scientist GuyMcPherson in a meeting room in the Petone library. Fairly humble.

By his second term there were indications that he was into the Big Spend, rather than resilience.

https://hawkins.co.nz/projects/walter-nash-centre-2/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

https://www.ausleisure.com.au/news/hutt-city-council-begins-construction-of-new-fraser-park-community-facility?utm_source=chatgpt.com

When I wrote a critical comment about this spending he came back angrily, saying “If you don’t like it here you can go and live somewhere else!”

Pretty aggressive comment from a mayor.

The next time we encountered him he had clearly moved on from his humble community in Wainuiomata that he had previously made much of represented and was living in a swanky new house in a gated community in the hills of Lower Hutt.

Is that the trajectory of all politicians.

In 2017, Council was relatively conservative: it wasn’t wildly over-leveraged, and it had the headroom within its borrowing policy.

Never mind local government - we have central government as well

In October 2025, Waka Kotahi NZTA sent letters to approximately 200 property owners in Wellington whose land is potentially affected by the planned second Mt Victoria tunnel and associated roading upgrades. The letters were sent as part of the project’s pre-implementation phase, which involves property acquisition, design, and consenting.

Key Details

Affected Properties: The letters went to owners in areas including Mt Victoria, Mt Cook, and the inner city, whose properties may need to be purchased in full or in part, or have an easement negotiated (e.g., for land below ground).

Wellington City Council Notified Late: Wellington City Councillors and senior staff were reportedly not given advance notice that the letters were being sent out, which led to criticism of NZTA’s communication approach. The council expressed that this working method was “not acceptable”.

Uncertainty for Residents: The letters did not provide site-specific information, which some residents and local representatives noted has caused significant “uncertainty” and “unsettling” anxiety for those who fear their properties will be taken.

Project Context: The letters are related to the government’s $2.9 to $3.8 billion SH1 Wellington improvements project, which also includes a second Terrace tunnel and upgrades to the Basin Reserve.

Public Engagement: NZTA held public information days in November 2025 and an online survey for feedback on the overall project design.

For more information on the project and to view the official documentation, you can visit the NZTA website.

Very locally, we have friends here in Alicetown.

Friends in Wakefield Street, Alicetown close to the river had hoped to sell their old house and move to an easier place to manage in another part of Lower Hutt. They had a potential buyer lined up. However the potential buyer, a builder, was told the building codes had changed and that he would need to spend a lot of money raising the land by several metres before he could build on it. He walked away. Our friends are still there, unlikely to be able to sell unless forced to , to make way for planned reading development.

https://nzta.govt.nz/projects/petone-to-grenada?utm_source=chatgpt.com

From the Hutt City Council.

https://hccpublicdocs.azurewebsites.net/api/download/c54fae809a204a3e9d42b301d2882b63/_briefing/6c66f1971413ccad45b1a81583b1a90a0e36?utm_source=chatgpt.com

The funding split (per that report) is:

~$1.0 billion from NZTA / central government. RNZ

$295 million from Greater Wellington Regional Council (GWRC). RNZ+1

$180 million from Hutt City Council.

https://www.national.org.nz/news/20250404-mellingtransportimprovementstotstartthisyear?utm_source=chatgpt.com

What is debt when you are trying to create the perception of economic growth?

Finally, last but not least, here is a video of the decline of the capital city, Wellington.

Lower Hutt is going the same way.

The Fastest Declining City On The Planet? Wellington, New Zealand

I hit the streets of Wellington, New Zealand, to ask everyday Kiwis how they feel about where the country is heading. From housing costs to politics, mental health, and the cost of living—this video captures raw, unfiltered opinions straight from the people living it every day.