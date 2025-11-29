It has been quite some time since I have discussed my own health situation.

Both mentally and spiritually I’ve never been better but physically I've never been in worse shape.

I am still recovering from a major inflammatory episode in which my feet are literally burning and I have to go to bed with an ice pack and apart from severe fatigue I feel unwell to the extent I have to spend more time resting than active. That's talking about mentally - physically, I can not get much further than my front door.

It is almost five years since I went to my doctor with this condition. After dismissing the ideas that I brought to the table and claiming some of them for himself and then lay down to do what was basically a conjurer's trick, measuring my reflexes, before sitting me down and changing the subject - in this case asking my partner and I if we were going to take the “vaccine”.

Subsequently, on looking at my patient's notes seeing that the junior doctor I was referred to sarcastically as “he mentioned his feet again”.

At the very least the doctors at the Lower Hutt hospital were able to call a spade a spade - neuropathy. They also penned a letter to my medical centre basically giving conditional support to my contention that I have an inflammatory condition that is autoimmune in character. Unfortunately, this was written as they closed my file, perhaps in a naive expectation that their findings might be taken up by the psychopaths that call themself my doctors.

Meanwhile, as a result of my having the temerity to question their approach my “doctor” pre-diagnosed my with chronic fatigue syndrome (demonstrating his ignorance of the condition while projecting his attitude onto me) and Alzheimers disease.

He wanted to refer me onto a geriatrician.

Had I gone along with him he would have had me in a box I could never climb out of.

Long story, but almost exactly a year ago I put in a complaint to the NZ Health and Disability Commissioner which is ostensibly supposed to represent the interests of patients. The first response I had after several months indicated that they were inundated with complaints (over a thousand!) but they would continue to update me on their non-progress.

So, in the context of a health system in New Zealand that is literally falling apart it is highly unlikely that I would get any help anywhere from the health system even if it were on offer. For one, there are no specialists in autoimmune conditions at a time when, I suspect they are inundated with people with such problems since 2020. I can point to cases (in the majority in our experience) where friends have had little or no help from the medical system. That includes a well-placed friend who has developed autoimmune rheumatoid disease who has, from accounts, had no assistance - only abusive. (His father, who is fairly conventionally-minded described it to me as “a nightmare”).

So, short of the madness of continuing the quest for help where none has been forthcoming before I am on my own.

Meanwhile, I looked up my previous doctor whose praises I have previously sung who disappeared back to Canada (Canada!) just before the start of the scamdemic. He doesn’t seem to have suffered throughout the covid years for he is still practising where he indicated he would before he left.

I have to conclude that he is not amongst the tiny number of Canadian doctors who have a moral backbone and like so many others has gone over to the Dark Side,