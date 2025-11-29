First, let me say I am overwhelmed by all the positive messages from folk in response to my reflective item from yesterday.

I have some futher personal observations to make of my own.

The first is that I have suffered from less-than-optimal health most of my life, something I relate partially to early exposure to toxic pesticides (paraquat is what was identified).

That did not stop me from living life to the full - travelling extensively, especially in Asia, trekking, practising and teaching yoga, horse riding. Eventually it took me to training in Traditional Chinese Medicine and practising for almost 12 years. During that time I was able to help many people, some of whom still, to this day remember.

Looking back I think it took a big toll on me - in the end the one person I was unable to help was myself. It all caught up with me after a fall from my horse in the hills. It led to a condition which has deteriorated over a period of 12 years or so, and most particularly, since what we have gone through since 2021.

If I was to look from the outside I would be saying that how I am feeling today relates to the spike protein or nanotechnology and that detoxing with the things people suggest - from chelation with DMSO, taking methylene blue - might be the answer. But with the research and having a direct experience of my own body I can say that it is a lot more complicated.

With all the things I’ve done you would think my health would be stellar

Nothing expresses this better than one comment that expresses exactly what I want to say.

I hope Sarah will forgive me reproducing her comment in full.

Sounds like we might be related. A new study was done on fibromyalgia which is very rare and I have that and SFN which is mentioned in this study. SFN is neuorpathy on steroids and similar to MS because it does affect the myelin sheath. Add mass cell activation syndrome and it is a big mess. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome has been renamed CFS/ME I believe because the brain is involved. They are hinting FMS might be genetic, so at my age after 30 years of constant pain and tons of research am getting worse. Had covid but no V(accine) and got much worse after a failed back surgery. I have been to four or five ND’s and have been sorely disappointed. My neurologist said “why did you come to me because you won’t take my drug.” Well, because there are about 12 causes for SFN and they are listed on neuropathycommons.org and this Harvard doctor has done a lot of research on causes and I want to find out the cause. So, he tested me for diabetes and that was it. Never took the drug because I know what it did to a friend and to my father. I only detox at 30% so how would anyone be doing at that rate? I should have kept a record of all the money I have spent. Still doing research and a person’s body is so complex thousands things can go wrong. One drug that I was given years ago reduces GABA in a person’s brain. Why would anyone want to do that? It has a black box warning that know one ever told me about (not the pharmacist or doctor) and when I finally figured it out it was too late. Addicted after two weeks and they don’t tell you that either. I am gluten free, oxalate free, low histamine, and have eliminated so many foods that you would think my health would be stellar! No such luck. Death by a thousand cuts is how I see things right now. There is a book by Dr. Neal Nathan called Toxicity and I have read it and read it again and it is so detailed and would highly recommend it. Also, Dirty Genes by Dr. Ben Lynch is very helpful. The Phoenix Rising website covers CFS and FMS and what is new and that is where I just read about the genetic possibility of fibromyalgia. They have been a constant source of good information because they get it. My rheumatologist told me when he diagnosed me “if anyone (doctors mainly) do not believe what you have I give you permission to stand up and walk out of the room. Later he changed and said “if you think a doctor can help you regardless of their belief system on fibromyalgia tough it out”. All of my good doctors that I had have retired. Now I have no idea who even diagnoses fibromyalgia. I waited a year to get into a neurologist, so you just do what you need to do. Sorry you are having so much trouble. Wish there was some way I could help. Sorry this is a bit long.

Especially, this:

I am gluten free, oxalate free, low histamine, and have eliminated so many foods that you would think my health would be stellar! No such luck.

And this -

All of my good doctors that I had have retired. Now I have no idea who even diagnoses fibromyalgia. I waited a year to get into a neurologist, so you just do what you need to do.

This really speaks to me.

I would like to highlight two books mentioned because they might be more up-to-date than my own knowledge which goes back two decades.

I had years of hearing horror stories from patients in my practice about how they were treated by the medical profession.

In the end it was me.

Finally, I wish to address this comment.

Chronic fatigue would fit anyone who has a chronic condition that involves fatigue.

In short, it is a non-diagnosis without discussing the toxins in the environment or unresolved viruses (hence, myalgic encephalomyelitis) which cause life to be something that is almost intolerable to the increasing number of canaries in the coalmine.

What is clear to me is that now there are even less people able to address this than even before.

People retire and those remaining have no qualifications to diagnose and treat conditions that have taken off exponentially since the covid scamdemic.

Mental (and mostly, spiritual) resilience

That brings me to the second part - why I manage to be “mentally resilient” while dealing with my condition.

There are numerous aspects to health:

physical

mental

spiritual

And all of this comes down to one thing, Consciousness.

Whatever happens to my body, or even my mind, is not me.

The chief illusion we are sold from birth is that if the body starts to fall apart from illness or disease then that means that Life itself is falling apart.

At a certain point I realised that the medical profession that were the bane of my life were successful, not in gaslighting me but in keeping the wounds opened.

The only person who could do anything about this was me.

Since I have returned to self-awareness and meditation none of this (although I revisit and re-experience this frequently, it no longer has the emotional hold over me that it did just a year ago.

They lose. I win.

The pain body

I have returned to spiritual teacher, Eckhart Tolle and what he has to say about the pain body which he defines an accumulation of old emotional pain—personal and, at times, collective, which is almost like an energetic entity within the psyche that becomes activated under certain conditions.

The key point is that it is not “you” but something that you carry .

Tolle sometimes describes it as a “psychic parasite,” reflecting the idea of “loosh” from Robert Munroe, David Icke and others.

I highly suggest listening to the following:

Understanding the Pain-Body

“The pain-body is not who you are.” Eckhart Tolle explains how to recognize and transcend the pain-body—the accumulation of past emotional pain that many people mistake for their true self.



In this special 3-part video, Eckhart reminds us that while emotional scars and wounds may still be felt, the awareness that perceives them is not damaged. Instead, your true nature is the light of consciousness in which emotions arise and dissolve.



In this talk, Eckhart explores:

• How the pain-body forms from past experiences and emotional scars

• Why creating an identity around pain leads to suffering and “egoic traps”

• How collective victim identities strengthen the ego by creating enemies

• Discovering the freedom of knowing: you are not your pain, you are the awareness behind it



This video is a powerful reminder that healing and awakening begin by dis-identifying from the pain-body and resting in the peace of Presence.

There may just be something there for you.