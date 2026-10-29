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Scott munson
2h

⚡ALERT! HOLY SH!!!!!!! The WHOLE WORLD is Prepping for "Day X"!59K views4 hours ago

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RgRSDOmsdWc

Canadian Prepper

PREP for SHTF 37:

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Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
2h

Holy shit the whole world is prepping for day X

⚡ALERT! HOLY SH!!!!!!! The WHOLE WORLD is Prepping for "Day X"!59K views4 hours ago

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RgRSDOmsdWc

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