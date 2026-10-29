I was persuaded, against my better judgement to do a Mac OS update.
In the 24 hours since I have been logged out (read, logged out of) every single app I use - from Telegram, Facebook, X, Gmail— you name it.
I shall regard the installation of the Linux- based Zorin 18 OS on my computer as a high priority.
⚡ALERT! HOLY SH!!!!!!! The WHOLE WORLD is Prepping for "Day X"!59K views4 hours ago
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RgRSDOmsdWc
Canadian Prepper
PREP for SHTF 37:
Holy shit the whole world is prepping for day X
⚡ALERT! HOLY SH!!!!!!! The WHOLE WORLD is Prepping for "Day X"!59K views4 hours ago
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RgRSDOmsdWc