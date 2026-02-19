Seemorerocks

ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.02.19 Thu

Iran: SMS Messages Sent to ALL Medical People . . .

An SMS (text) message has been sent to all people of the Medical field in the country of Iran.

The message warns them to “be ready for a potential mass-casualty situation.“ (Image Above) Other such messages have ask them to volunteer “during the next possible crisis.”

If President Trump has told Iran to provide a concrete solution to their nuclear program by “the end of February or face other options” why send a Text message like this, TONIGHT? Why send it TEN DAYS EARLY?

Unless Iran believes they are going to be attacked much earlier?

Or is it something else?

