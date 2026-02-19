An SMS (text) message has been sent to all people of the Medical field in the country of Iran.

The message warns them to “be ready for a potential mass-casualty situation.“ (Image Above) Other such messages have ask them to volunteer “during the next possible crisis.”

If President Trump has told Iran to provide a concrete solution to their nuclear program by “the end of February or face other options” why send a Text message like this, TONIGHT? Why send it TEN DAYS EARLY?

Unless Iran believes they are going to be attacked much earlier?

Or is it something else?

Has Iran decided to attack Pre-emptively? Late word out of Tehran tonight *claims* “Iran is preparing for war with the United States and Israel, after concluding that the fundamental gaps between Iran and the U.S. in the negotiations are too significant to bridge.”

It is important to note that, at this hour, Intel Circuits are FLASHING:

“Level 3 suspicious movements from unidentified military launchers detected around Makran Petrochemical Town in southern Iran.”

It is also important to report that Iranian air defenses have been activated in Tehran.

ISRAEL PREPARING BEYOND A MULTI-FRONT WAR

In a classified briefing to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, the Chief of the Home Front Command warned: “We are preparing for a large-scale multi-front scenario, and even beyond that.”

Israel is preparing not just for one front, not two, but for a scenario that may stretch the system to its limits.